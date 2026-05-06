Paripesa Registration: How Create an Account, Verify and Login

Paripesa App: 4.3 ★★★★★ Registration Paripesa Paripesa is one of the most popular and sought-after sports betting platforms worldwide, including in India. You can take advantage of the great range of the platform by becoming a part of it. Join Paripesa and get a great welcome bonus of 100% up to 30,000 INR for a better start! Welcome bonus 100% up to 30,000 INR Promocode: SCAFEPARI Join Paripesa

How to Register a New Account at Paripesa?

The registration process on the Paripesa platform is the main step, as without it you will not be able to use the services of the platform. Registration on the site is instant for new players, we have prepared special step-by-step instructions for you to create an account, follow it and you will be sure to get it right:

1 Access the site Follow the pre-prepared direct link leading to the official site of bookmaker Paripesa. Go to website 2 Start the registration process Click on 'Registration' and you will be taken to a page with empty registration fields. 3 Start filling in your personal details You need to fill in all the registration fields with the necessary information (name, surname, mail, phone number, currency, country, etc.) 4 Complete the registration process Check that all the information you have entered is true and correct, then complete the registration by clicking on the "Register" button. Sign up now

After successfully completing the registration, you will receive a confirmation email. Then the whole range of services will be available to you and you will be able to bet!

Verification of Paripesa Account

Paripesa is a legal and reliable bookmaker in the betting market, which is why the platform requires account verification. After this process, you will be able to withdraw your winnings and not have to worry about your security. Take advantage of the step-by-step instructions prepared in advance:

Use the pre-prepared direct link leading to the bookmaker's official website. Enter the username and password you created earlier to log in to your account. Go to "Personal data" and start filling in all the empty fields with the necessary information (name, surname, address, etc.) You need to upload a photo of your documents to be verified by Paripesa. After successfully verifying your account, you will receive a confirmation email to your post, and you can easily withdraw all the money you have won!

Registration Process via the App

The Paripesa team cares about its users, which is why the platform has a separate app for Android and iOS users. The registration process in the app will only take a couple of minutes of your time, use the step-by-step instructions:

Follow the direct link that leads to the official website of Paripesa. Go to the mobile apps platform section, select the desired device type (Android or iOS) and start installing all necessary files. Open the Paripesa app on your device and click on "Registration", then you will be taken to the registration page. You need to fill in all empty registration fields with the necessary information (name, surname, phone number, e-mail, etc.) Check that all the data you have entered is correct and valid and complete the registration process by clicking on the "Register" button.

Once you have successfully registered, you will receive a confirmation email and you will be able to use all the services in the app!

Login at Paripesa

Once you become a registered user of the Paripesa platform, you will need to log in to access the entire range. To do so, use the step-by-step instructions:

Follow the pre-prepared direct link leading to the bookmaker's official website. Press the "Login" button and enter the username and password you thought of earlier. Check that the data you entered is correct and click on the "Login" button.

Once you have logged in, you will receive a confirmation email and the full range of services will be available!

Login via App

Users of the Paripesa app for Android and iOS must also log in. To do this, use the instructions to get it right:

Log in to the app already installed on your device. You need to click on the Login button and enter the username and password you thought up earlier. Check that all the data you have entered is correct and complete the registration process by pressing the "Login" button.

You can now access the full range of services of the Paripesa platform and start betting on sports or playing online casino!

What Gives a Promo Code With Registering?

The Paripesa team has prepared a unique Paripesa promo code "SCAFEPARI" for each new player, which can be obtained by anyone registering on the platform. The promo code will allow you to take advantage of the best offers on the platform, such as:

The possibility of free bets of a certain amount;

Free spins for the online Casino section;

Extra bonuses on your first deposit;

Unique increased odds for bets and much more!

The important thing about using a promo code is that it only works once and you can only use it once. So don't waste your opportunity and join Paripesa to get your unique code!

Paripesa Bonuses and Promotions That Available After Registration

The Paripesa team appreciates and respects each of its new users and tries to provide the best conditions for them. That's why there is a Welcome Bonus of 100% up to 30,000 INR for every new Indian user on the Paripesa! Study carefully all the rules for using the Welcome Bonus:

The bonus is available to every new user upon registration and is intended for the sports betting section;

The amount of minimum deposit is INR 100;

The bet must have an odds of 1.4 or higher;

The wagering amount is 5 times;

The bonus is valid for 30 days after registration.

Register on the Paripesa platform, claim the Welcome Bonus and get the chance to increase your winnings to earn even more Rupees!

FAQ

In order to fully answer all your questions, we have prepared a list of the most popular questions among Indian users and given detailed answers to them. Read it carefully and you will not have any questions!

How to Start Playing at Paripesa?

In order to start betting or playing online casino games, you need to go through the registration process on the Parimatch platform and become a new user. To do this, you can use the "How to Register a New Account at Parimatch?" overview section so you won't encounter any difficulties. After registering, you will have access to the entire range of the platform.

How to Start Betting on Paripesa?

In order to start betting on the Paripesa platform, you must be a registered user and have a positive balance account. And also to withdraw funds, your account must be verified, for this refers to the review section "Verification of Paripesa Account" to do everything correctly.

What If I Need Support to Create an Account?

If you follow any of the instructions in the Paripesa registration overview, you won't encounter any difficulties. But in case of difficulties, you can always contact the round-the-clock support service of the bookmaker and describe the problem and get an answer to any question you are interested in.

How to Delete My Paripesa Account?

If for some reason your account has been deleted, you need to contact the 24-hour Paripesa Support Team. After describing the problem, you'll get immediate help in sorting out the situation, as well as restoring the deleted account.

How to Get a Sign-Up Bonus at Paripesa?

When you register on the Paripesa platform, you as a new user will immediately receive the Welcome Bonus, and you will also open the full range of all current promotions and offers of the platform. By funding your account you will be able to increase the number of your winnings, with more information you can read in the review section "Paripesa Bonuses and Promotions That Available After Registration".