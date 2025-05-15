Richy Bet — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 150% Bonus

Richy Bet App: 1.5 ★★★★★ Registration Richy Bet Richy Bet is a quite a new player on the market, different from other bookmakers. This bookmaker provides esports betting in addition to a sizable sportsbook with all the well-known sports. Players from India can trust this platform based on the fact that it operates strictly under the supervision of Curacao eGaming. Read our Richy Bet review to learn more about this bookmaker. Welcome bonus Up to 1,600,000 INR Promocode: No Promo Join Richy Bet

Richy Bet for Android and iOS Especially for the users of mobile platforms, Richy Bet developers created a convenient free application available for both IOS and Android systems. The big advantage is that you have all the features of the classic Richy Bet platform in your pocket! Moreover, the app doesn't require much space and can be installed in a couple of minutes. For Android The Richy Bet app works properly with the Android operating system. The setup is simple, and the download is completely free. Furthermore, the application is small in size. Simply follow the steps below to download the Richy Bet app to your device: Download Richy Bet App. Click on the “mobile app” tab on the main page of Richy Bet official website. Scan the QR code if it's available. Security Settings for Install the App. Make sure your mobile device allows the installation of applications from unknown sources; Complete the Download Process. Wait until the apk is fully downloaded; Confirm the File Installation. Click on the downloaded file. The installation process shouldn't take too long. For iOS Richy Bet developers are aware of how much Indians use IOS-based mobile devices. Therefore, they released an app for iPhone, iPod, iPad, and other gadgets to provide high-efficient betting. You can complete the installation of Richy Bet on your smartphone by following next step-by-step instruction: Download Richy Bet App. Open Richy Bet's official website and go to the “app” section. Choose a version for iOS and click the installation button; Complete the Download Process. Wait until the app is fully downloaded. After you finish these procedures, the icon of the Richy Bet app should appear on the screen of your device. Now you are ready to register or log in to start using the app.

Richy Bet Mobile Website Data show that most bettors prefer not to be restricted to a single area. In addition, most of us have at least one mobile device that we carry with us all the time. Gamblers who want to wager when they are out and about or who are busy but don't want to download any software will greatly benefit from the Richy Bet mobile website. Moreover, players are not missing anything at all because it keeps every feature from the original PC edition. Additionally, it offers a variety of advantages, including: A browser's history might be instantaneously wiped;

Bet anytime and anywhere you like;

The site has an SSL certificate that protects the data from leakage;

Push Notifications - don't miss the best deals;

Internet use is lower than it is on the main Richy Bet website;

Every component is adjusted to fit the screen size of the device;

Access all the main features, such as sports betting, casino games, live casino, customer service, personal account, etc.

Richy Bet for PC Because the PC software download is not currently accessible, the PC website version of Richy Bet can be utilized instead. You may also download it to use on an iOS or Android device, or use your browser to view the official Richy Bet website on your PC. Utilize use of eye-catching visuals, a user-friendly style and layout, and other benefits such as: The Richy Bet PC software may be used without any third-party programs being downloaded;

The website is secured with an SSL certificate to prevent data leaking;

When using the website, there is very no chance that you would unintentionally click the wrong button;

Putting bets and playing casino games simultaneously;

High level of privacy—players may immediately wipe their browser history;

The most number of components on a page at once and the whole screen.

Registration Every new player is required to register on the platform. When you open an account with Richy Bet, you will not only have access to a variety of fascinating features, but you will also be able to receive a guaranteed welcome bonus. Richy Bet's signup procedure is intended to be easy, quick, and user-friendly. Follow the simple steps mentioned below to set up your account: 1 Join Richy Bet Go to the Richy Bet official website. Go to Website 2 Click on “Sign Up” Click on a tab located in the top right corner. 3 Fill In All the Information Fill all the required information in a suggested form. 4 Confirm Click on a “Sign Up” button. 5 Complete the Verification Process You can do it via sms, email messages or through your socials. Usually, you will be asked to enter a code. 6 Congratulations, You Registered an Account! Now you can log in to your Richy Bet personal account. Sign Up Now You may access fascinating live streams of several sporting events, make deposits and withdrawals, wager on sports, and play casino games after creating a personal account.

Welcome Bonus It's no secret that many players choose the bookmaker by it`s welcome bonuses. Richy Bet offers nice promotions that can make a player stay for a long time with a high possibility of win. You'd be surprised to know that some welcome initiatives offer more than a million rupees. Take a look below to learn more about Richie Bet sign up bonuses. Casino Bonus The casino bonus on Richy Bet might be the biggest we`ve seen among the bookmakers so far. Richy Bet is focused on high-quality casino entertainment, and the promotions really show it. Every new player has a chance to win as the bonus is guaranteed to every new player. Moreover, newcomers get 200 free spins as well as some additional pleasant surprises like 200 satoshi and 300 lottery tickets. For your convenience we prepared a tablet that contains basic information about the casino welcome bonus: Bonus amount +150% up to 1,600,000 INR + 200 FS Minimum deposit 888 INR What can be used for Slots only There are some additional regulations for claiming a casino welcome bonus on Richy Bet betting site. You must ensure you follow them: Only one betting account per person, residence, or IP address is eligible to use the Richy Bet bonus;

Wagering requirements are 50 times;

Richy Bet is allowed to examine transaction records whenever it wants and for any reason. The corporation has the power to terminate a player's right to further participation if they are acting spitefully;

Richy Bet reserves the right to modify or terminate the incentive at any moment;

The customer accepts all of Richy Bet's terms and conditions by accepting the bonus.

Login After you register on the platform, the system will ask you to login into your account. Usually you won't ask to do this again on the same device. However, it might depend on your browser settings. You may complete the login procedure quickly and effectively by following the steps listed below: Open the login page. Click on the eponymous tab; Fill in all the gaps. Type in all the required information, such as email and password in the empty fields; Login. Click the login button and enjoy the Richy Bet platform. You will be an authorized user once you have finished this step. You can start making deposits, placing sports bets, playing online casino games, and much more now that you know how to register for an account with Richy Bet.

Verification To keep all the players safe, Richy Bet developers created a requirement for verification. This keeps the platform secure from the malicious activity that can appear. Before you may withdraw your earnings, you must verify your individual account. To verify your account, just adhere to the simple steps below: Go to the "Personal Information" tab by clicking on your account icon; Choose the "Account confirmation" option; Submit copies of your documents (passport, driver's license, birth certificate, or other type of document). Don't worry about your safety. Richy Bet takes care about the security of your personal information. It is protected by highly advanced encryption systems; Wait for Richy Bet to confirm the validity of your documents. Normally, It shouldn't take long.

Richy Bet Video Review To help you quickly and simply become familiar with the website, we created an in-depth video review of the bookmaker Richy Bet. Visit there to find out more about Richy Bet's advantages.

Cashback (VIP) Richy Bet offers cashback in a method that is not familiar to everyone. There is a special VIP program: Richy Casino has a loyalty program that awards points for every wager made. These points may be exchanged for money, free spins, and other benefits.

Deposit / Withdrawal Richy Bet put quite an effort to make payment methods convenient for the majority of the users. Players can fund their accounts in a matter of seconds using the most popular methods, such as Visa/Mastercard, cryptocurrency, and others. Moreover, funding the account is safe and your data is hidden from any third-party. There is an option to pay with rupees as well. Here are all of the available deposit and withdrawal methods at Richy Bet: UPI;

Apple Pay;

Google Pay;

PhonePe;

PayTm;

Visa;

Union Pay;

Mastercard;

Bitcoin;

Ethereum;

Litecoin. Min deposit is only 100 INR which is less compared to other bookies. In most cases, providers don't take any fees. However, you might want to check that when choosing a certain provider. The good news is that the minimum Richy Bet withdrawal amount is only 100 INR, which allows everyone to withdraw their winnings, even if they are small. Withdrawal times vary depending on the operator. Banking options are usually fast, but some methods may cause funds to be delayed by up to three days. Before withdrawing your money, read the terms/conditions of the chosen supplier and how to withdraw from Richy Bet.

Official Website We represent the official Richy Bet website in India. We provide our services strictly under the Curacao Interactive Licensing N.V. #5536 license and conduct our business fully on a legal basis. Here are the reasons why you can trust our company: We operate strictly under the official license of Curacao Interactive Licensing N.V. #5536;

Our company has an actual registered office;

Our rules and conditions of fair betting ensure that all games on the platform are authentic, and the website has an SSL certificate to secure data from leaking;

The Richy Bet platform provides a state-of-the-art encryption system to prevent data breaches and illegal access to all personal information.

Richy Bet Sportsbook Although Richy Bet is more oriented on gambling entertainment, there are still lots of sports in the sportsbook. You can place a bet on cricket IPL, football, hockey, and many more. Below you can view some of the most popular sports on the platform. Cricket Most of the Indian players search exactly for this sport to place a bet on. It's understandable since cricket has become the national sport. Richy Bet has a wide range of tournaments to pick from. Also, there are several betting options in this area. In the cricket field, the following competitions are usually held: IPL;

CSA T20 Challenge;

ICC Men's World Cup 2023;

Twenty20 Internationals;

Women's League, etc. Players usually can bet on the Match Winner (incl. super over), Draw No Bet, Will there be a Tie, Innings, Topp batter, Top Bowler and many more. Football Globally, football is the most popular sport for betting. The rules of the game are easy and there are constant championships going on. Moreover, this category offers decent odds compared to other sports. Take a look at the games offered at Richy Bet: UEFA;

MLS;

La League;

Premier League;

Champions League;

Bundesliga;

Serie A. Usually Indian players can bet on Spread, Total (Over/Under), Spread -1st Half, Moneyline, etc. Tennis Tennis is considered hard to find among bookmaker sites. However, it's on the Richy Bet sportsbook and there are more than 8 championships available. Additionally, you can also bet on women`s category. Tennis on Richy Bet frequently features the following leagues and championships: Wimbledon;

WTA Berlin;

French Open;

Australian Open;

US Open;

ATP Marseille;

Davis Cup, etc. There are usually several betting options available, for example, Match Winner, Set Handicap, 1st Set Winner, Game Handicap, Total Games, Correct Score, Winner and Total etc. Hockey Hockey isn't a very popular game in India, but the bookmaker made it available on the site for rare fans who really enjoy it. There are about 8 championships to choose from, and of course, the famous NHL is available too! Here is the list of the most popular tournaments on Richy Bet: NHL;

DEL;

Champions League;

NLA;

INT;

SUI, and other leagues! Usually there are such betting options as Match Result, Goals Handicap, Total Goals, 1st Match Winner, etc. Volleyball The Richy Bet platform allows Indian gamers to gamble on a variety of volleyball events online. You may select a specific match from a range of leagues and competitions in the volleyball category: India;

Russia;

Germany;

Italy;

France;

USA;

Canada;

Austria;

Argentina;

Belgium, etc. There are such betting options as Match Winner, Points Handicap, Total Points (over/under), 1st Quarter Winner, 1st Quarter Points Handicap, etc. UFC The UFC is a somewhat unusual sport that may be found on betting websites. However, it has a big fan base that is eager to see their favorite fighter compete. Richy Bet is currently providing the following championships: UFC;

UFC Fight Night. Most of the time, players prefer to bet on the winner of the match because this betting option has great odds.

eSports Esports category is considered to be pretty rare among betting sites. Usually there are only 4 sports available, but Richy offers all the popular esport games to enjoy! Moreover, all the tournaments are being held regularly, so you can bet daily if you wish. Take a look at the following selection: Call of Duty;

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO);

Dota 2;

League of Legends;

Valorant;

Halo;

Warcraft III;

Overwatch;

King of Glory. Players usually can bet on the winner, map handicap, total maps, map winner, correct score, etc. Furthermore, all the tournaments have been held regularly since 2000 and the odds are more than appealing. Call of Duty This famous video is available for betting at Richy Bet. Richy Bet offers great odds on this game, so this is your chance to start betting if you enjoy esports. There are such competitions available, as: Modern Warfare;

Call of Duty: Warzone, etc. Remember that some Call of Duty tournaments and matches may not always be accessible according to the current Call of Duty gaming calendar and event schedule. The Richy Bet website or their lists are the best places to look for the most up-to-date information on Call of Duty betting opportunities. There are such betting options available for players: Winner, First half results, Duration of the match, Best player of the match, Map handicap, Total maps, Correct score, etc. CS:GO Many Indian esports fans strongly validate and adore counter-strike video games. One of the reasons is how easy it is to bet on Counter-Strike. Moreover, there are plenty of tournaments to choose from. Take a look at the list of them below: CS:GO – ESL Challenger League Asia-Pacific Relegation;

CS:GO – CCT Central Europe Series 3;

CS:GO – WePlay Academy League;

CS:GO – IEM Cologne Winner;

CS:GO – Y-Games PRO Series;

CS:GO – Liga Gamers Club Serie A June;

CS:GO – ESEA Advanced Europe. Betting options available: Betting to win, First and Second half results, Duration of the match, The first killings, Best player, etc. Dota 2 Richy Bet offers betting options for the popular competitive online combat arena game Dota 2. Users may place bets on numerous Dota 2 contests and games thanks to Richy Bet, a well-known bookmaker. For competitive Dota 2 matches, you may discover a range of betting markets and odds, such as: DPC 2023;

European Pro League;

Dota 2 Champions League;

The international championship. Players can bet on the winner, map handicap, total maps, correct score, etc. King of Glory While King of Glory may not be as popular as some other esports titles in India, there are still various leagues and contests that cater to its player base. In addition to the above stated leagues and contests, here are a few more: World Team League (WTL);

GSL Season 2;

Nation Wars. Usually there are such betting options as winner, map handicap, total maps, correct score.

Virtual Sports Virtual sports are super rare to find among betting sites! Richy is one of the bookmakers that offer more than 5 virtual sports for betting! Along with the old classic - FIFA, there are also ecricket, ebaseball, and so much more sports! Available virtual sports are listed below: Virtual Cricket;

Virtual Formula;

Virtual Horse Racing;

Virtual Baseball;

Virtual Rocket League;

Virtual Fighting.

Popular Betting Options at Richy Bet Richy Bet cares about the customers and its diversity. Each individual might have their own preferences and betting style. On Richy bet you can find many betting possibilities and choose whatever suits you the most. Take a look at the most popular betting options below: Live Betting. You can bet while the event is still happening. You may win quickly while enjoying the thrilling live matches! On Richy Bet, it's a highly well-liked alternative. Live Previews. You can follow the odds movement for more than one match at once to make the right decision. It can increase your chance of winning. Line (Prematch). This section offers you filtering the upcoming events and time to prepare for the tournaments and leagues. You won't miss the most important events with Line bets!

Types of Bets The odds, risks, processing time, and user experience all play a role in the various sorts of bets. Thanks to Richy Bet, various customers may now choose the precise choice that best suits them. Take a look below to become more familiar options you have with Richy Bet. Single. The choice of the majority of players. This is the simplest and quickest bet. The odds are average and risks are low. This type of bet is perfect for new players who aren't experienced yet; System (Express). This type of bet is more complex and is typically employed by advanced players. You need to make the right prediction in several combined events at once. Not a single prediction should be wrong or you lose the whole bet; Parlay (Combo). This is betting on more than one event. The chosen events must not correlate with each other. The winnings for this type of bet are fixed and the amount of bet multiplied by the product of the odds of all events that are covered by the bet. If at least one event was predicted wrong, the parlay is lost; Parlay +. This is an additional list of events with increased odds on special terms. The conditions of this bet type can be observed next to the selected bet.

How to Place a Bet? You don't have to be a pro to place a bet on the Richy Bet platform. Moreover, this could even be your first time. For this purpose, we prepared detailed instructions on how you can do that. Placing a bet usually doesn't take longer than a minute. However, some people prefer to be very careful with their options, considering every possibility. Here's how you can place a bet on the Richy website or an app: Select the desired discipline to bet; Pick the discipline and click on it; Choose the desired league to bet; Further, click on the match that you are interested in the most; Select the stake, enter the amount of the bet; Сonfirm its placement.

Betting Odds The gap between the odds placed on a sports event and the real probability of the outcome occurring is referred to as the margin. Bookmakers price market odds in a way that does not reflect the genuine value likelihood of a result. The greater the margin, the greater the profit for the bookmaker. The better the odds provided, the lesser the margin. Following a Richy assessment, we discovered that the margins given were between 2% and 5%, which is extremely good. Most betting sites have margins of more than 7%.

Richy Bet Live Streaming More and more bookmakers implicate this feature into their platforms. The reason for this is that players love to bet while also following the game on the same platform. You can agree that it's very comfortable as you don't have to switch tabs all the time. Therefore, you can focus on your bet and make the most of it. On the Richy Bet you will find live streaming events on such sports as football, cricket, baseball, and more. It's totally up to a user whether to watch a stream in the official free Richy Bet app, or utilize the classic website version.

Richy Bet Casino Richy Bet is mainly focused on providing high-class casino experience, and there are more than 6,000 games in total! Moreover, the bookie works only with trusted casino providers in India. Players will find such games as slots, roulette, blackjack, jackpot, baccarat, lotteries, and so much more. Live dealer feature is added on the site as well! We prepared this Richy Bet casino review, so you can get familiar with all main games and features that it offers.

Popular Richy Bet Games Despite the fact that the platform is considered new, the developers have already added so many games. Players can expect the best quality from the games since Richy casino works with the best manufacturers on the market. Furthermore, if you already have a list of favorite games in mind, you may easily find them by putting their titles into the search bar. This allows you to instantly access and explore your favorite platform games. Richy Bet collaborates with top casino games vendors in the industry, such as Play`n Go, Redd Tiger, Evolution Gaming, Habanero, and many others. Slots This is the most popular category in the Richy Bet casino. There are hundreds of slot machines to pick from. Players may choose from a number of themes and features, from vintage fruit machines to contemporary video slots. Here is the list of the most popular games on the Richy Bet: Fruit Party 2;

Gates of Olympus;

Sweet Bonanza;

Sweet Cash;

Bonanza Million;

Gold Bonanza;

Hot Rod Racers;

Hand Of Gold;

Wild Hop & Drop;

Gold Express;

Super Diamond Wild. Richy Bet sign up bonuses will help to have the greatest experience in an online casino. Poker Richy's classic table game is extremely popular with millions of customers. On the site, there are several variations of the well-known poker game. You may access them via the official Richy website or the Richy mobile app: Casino Stud Poker;

Caribbean Stud Poker;

Texas Holdem Bonus Poker;

Poker Flip;

Ultimate Texas Holdem Poker;

Two Hand Casino Holdem Poker;

Casino Holdem Poker;

Three Card Poker. Baccarat Many Indians enjoy baccarat as the traditional game. There are more than 100 variations of this game on the Richy Bet. You have a chance to enjoy baccarat with a live dealer in Richy Bet online casino as well! Take a look at some of the most liked games: Fiesta Baccarat;

Baccarat No Commision;

Baccarat VIP;

Speed Baccarat A;

Golden Wealth Baccarat;

Baccarat Lobby;

Live Baccarat Lounge;

Grand Baccarat. Blackjack The Richy website offers up to 200 different types of live Blackjack casinos, ranging from VIP Blackjack 4 to Blackjack Live Multihand. Players can also select to play against a live dealer. The suppliers of these several types of Blackjacks varies: Richy Bet Blackjack;

One Blackjack;

Live Unlimited Blackjack;

Classic Blackjack Multihand;

ReDeal Blackjack;

Blackjack MultiHand;

Quantum Blackjack Live;

Blackjack VIP;

Premier Blackjack with Lucky Lucky™;

Vegas Single Deck Blackjack. Roulette or European Roulette There are more than 150 roulette games on the Richy Bet. Moreover, there is a live option for the roulette, which means you can pay with the actual dealer just like in a real casino. To get your lucky number, you can play lottery games like these: Lightning Roulette;

Roulette Live;

Speed Roulette;

European Roulette;

Classic Roulette;

French Roulette;

American Roulette 3D;

American Roulette High Stakes. Jackpot Games Jackpot is the category with the possibility to win big. The jackpot games at Richy Casino provide players seeking for a huge payoff with the possibility to do so. Both progressive and non-progressive jackpot slots are available in the games, and the payouts may be in the millions. Here are some examples of jackpot game variations: Factory Jackpot Mega Moolah;

Hot Power Deluxe Jackpot;

Rainbow Jackpot;

Diamond King Jackpot ;

777 Strike;

Fishin Reels;

Shadow Society.

Lotteries Everyone likes lotteries because of the elements of surprise that it offers. You always have a chance to win big .Lotteries may be exciting, especially if participants know their fortunate numbers. You may put your lucky number to the test by playing lotto games like these: Monopoly Live;

Deal No Deal Live;

Boom City;

Super Mask;

Extra Bingo;

Secret Cupcakes;

Scratchy Bit;

Cupid`s Scratch;

Donut Rush;

Gold Rush.

Bingo Richy offers players 9 variations of a bingo game! Besides bingo there are also scratch games on the site as well. Richy Bet plans to hold bingo tournaments to provide gamers the chance to win prizes while playing their favorite games. Here are some bingo variations that are available on the Richy Bet: Rio Bingo;

Extra Bingo;

Just a Bingo;

BB Bingo BB;

Rainforest Magic;

Muertitos Video Bingo;

Viking Runecraft Bingo;

Sweet Alchemy Bingo.

TV Games The fact that genuine individuals may play in Richy Bet live casino TV games adds to their appeal. Live dealers provide a variety of sorts of entertainment! Richy Bet will provide a variety of services and games, including: Andar Bahar;

Teen Patti;

Roulette;

Poker;

Mega Wheel;

Blackjack;

Monopoly;

Baccarat;

Jackpot.

Results and Statistics It doesn't matter if you`re an experienced bettor or just a beginner, it's always important to follow the most actual statistics. Doing so helps to make more accurate decisions and win much more. It's easy for Richy Bet players to use the outcomes and statistics option to make the most out of the bet.

Support You can expect the best treatment from Richy support because all the agents are professionally trained to give you the fullest answers to your questions. You can send them any question related to betting on the platform. Moreover, the support works 24/7 and respons pretty fast. Take a look at the methods of contacting Richy Bet support: The ways to contact Details Live chat Discuss your problem with the administrator directly in a live format Email Reach out to the team through email (support@richy.casino) anytime. You can expect a reply no later than 24 hours. Richy Bet Customer Care Number N/A

SportsCafe Verdict We went through all the features of the Richy Bey platform thoroughly and came to the conclusion that this bookmaker deserves our special Sportscafe seal of approval, which means that Richy Bet is a safe and legit company. This bookie offers generous welcome bonuses, a variety of sports for betting, including IPL cricket, and an excellent casino entertainment. The variety of payment methods makes betting available for the majority of users. The Curacao license approves the legitimacy of the company. In conclusion, we confirm that Richy Bet is a safe, secure, and legal betting platform in India.