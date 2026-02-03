96IN — Official Website for Sports Betting in India

96IN App: 2.0 ★★★★★ Registration 96IN 96IN is a licensed sports betting site in India. The platform is considered to be one of the most reliable and safe among similar offerings on the market. In the review, we will tell you all the necessary information about the platform's range, its features, how to start betting and how to make your bets more profitable. Join 96IN and get the opportunity to bet at the most favorable odds! Welcome bonus 100% up to 25,000$ Promocode: No promo Join 96IN

96IN Review 96IN is a well-known online sports betting platform that has been launched specifically for Indian users. The platform is considered to be a relatively new sports betting platform that entered the Indian betting market in 2022.The platform's range includes a large number of sports betting, casino games and live betting options. The 96IN company gets into ratings of the cricket betting websites, the best football betting sites, the badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, kabaddi betting sites in india and other ratings. If you want to know even more about the platform, check out the information provided in the table below: Quick Facts about 96IN 🎲 Game types Sports, Esports, Virtual sports, Slots, Live casino 📅 Founder Eight Star B.V. 📅 Founded Year 2022 💼 Headquarters Cyprus ✍ License Curacao 🎁 Welcome bonus 100% up to 25,000$ 💸 Deposit and Withdrawal Methods PhonePe,PayTM, UPI, Jeton Cash, Neteller, Skrill and others! 🇮🇳 Hindi language Yes 96IN Score Based on our analysis of the site's features and user experience, we were able to highlight the main advantages and disadvantages of the 96IN platform. We have given basic information based on which you can evaluate the site against competitive platforms. Below is a detailed overview of the main advantages and disadvantages of the platform: Advantages: Support for foreign currencies, including Rupees;

Support for the Hindi language;

Separate app for Android and iOS;

Two operating modes Line and Live;

Wide range of bonuses and promotions;

Wide selection of sports disciplines;

Instant deposit;

Welcome bonus for all players and much more! Disadvantages: Sometimes there may be some interruptions in operation;

No support hotline phone number;

No Welcome Bonus. Screenshots of 96IN The screenshots below allow you to visualize the user interface of the platform, demonstrate its design and range. The design of the platform is made in bright colors, which makes it aesthetically attractive and modern. Navigation is very simple and allows users to quickly find the desired section or information.

96IN for Android and iOS 96IN also offers users to download a separate mobile betting app. The 96IN app will work perfectly on both Android and iOS. With the app, you get the ability to bet on the go with just a stable internet connection. The app has all the features available on the official platform. The app is presented by a licensed bookmaker and is available for free download. For the app to work smoothly, your device must meet the minimum acceptable system specifications.

96IN Mobile Website The 96IN team also offers its users an alternative to the app and that is the Mobile Site. If for some reason you cannot install a separate app, you can use the Mobile Site. This offer does not require any technical specifications or free space on your device and is accessible from any installed browser on your device. The main inconveniences when using the Mobile Site, such as graphics, may take longer to load. But you'll also be able to place bets or play casino games right on the go with just an internet connection.

96IN for PC At the moment, the 96IN platform does not have a separate application for PC device users. You can use the browser version of the site, which is also accessible from any browser installed on your computer. The browser version of the website does not require any system specifications and does not need to be updated. With a browser-based site, you will also get access to the full range of sports betting and casino entertainment without any effort.

Registration 96IN is a licensed bookmaker and in order to start betting and playing casino games, you need to be a registered customer. Only a customer who is at least 18 years old can register. The registration process is very fast and is available in a few clicks. To save time, make use of the pre-prepared instructions: 1 Access to the official source 96IN Follow the direct link leading to the bookmaker's official website. To do this, go back to the overview header and click on "Join 96IN ". Sign Up Now 2 Start the registration process Click on the purple "Join" button and start registering on the platform. 3 Fill out the data Gradually start filling in all the registration fields with correct and truthful information (first name, last name, phone number, country, currency, etc.) and come up with a secure login and password. 4 Complete the registration process Check that all entered data is correct and complete the registration process by clicking "Finish". By following these steps, you will be able to access the platform's range of products and start betting. Further, you can read the information about bonuses for new customers.

Welcome Bonus Unfortunately, at the moment the platform does not offer a Welcome Bonus for new customers. But you can create an account on the platform and get the opportunity to activate other equally popular bonuses and favorable offers.

96IN Vip Club The 96IN loyalty programme provides a VIP Club for regular users. It is designed for several levels, each of which offers amazing and individual conditions. Your total bets in all games and sports will be taken into account when determining your VIP level. The higher the level, the more cashback you will win. Explore the benefits of each level: Level Conditions VIP 1 0.10% Cashback Stake up to Rs 100,000 VIP 2 0.20% Cashback Stake up to Rs 250,000 VIP 3 0.30% Cashback Stake up to Rs 251,000 VIP 4 0.40% Cashback Stake up to Rs 1.1 - 5 million VIP 5 0.50% Cashback Stake over 5 million

Login In order to access the full range of the site after registration, you need to go through another login process. Logging in takes just a few minutes and gives you access to the entire range of the platform, as well as the ability to bet and play in the casino. Use the step-by-step instructions prepared in advance to log in: Access the official source 96IN. Go to the link leading to the official site of the bookmaker. To do this, go back to the overview header and click on "Join 96IN "; Fill in your personal information. Enter your previously invented login and password; Login in. Make sure your data is correct and then complete your login by clicking "Done". Now you can avail any service, feature or option present in the platform's range. You can also memorize the username on your device and the login process will be performed automatically.

Verification As the 96IN platform is presented by a licensed bookmaker, account verification is one of the basic and standard procedures when using the platform. To verify your account you must be at least 18 years old and all the data you have previously entered must be true and correct, as they will be verified by the bookmaker's support team. The account verification process is simple and will not take up much of your time. Follow the instructions to verify your account correctly: Login to the system 96IN. Enter the username and password you created earlier to log in to your account; Go to the KYS section. You must enter all the information you need (photos of any document confirming your identity). Wait for the verification confirmation. After these steps your application will be sent to the bookmaker's security service for consideration. After successful verification you will receive a notification about it, it will come as soon as the security team has reviewed your application. Don't forget that it is very important to verify your account, as only verified accounts can withdraw bonus money. If your verification application is rejected, you can complete it again.

Deposit / Withdrawal The 96IN platform is presented by a licensed bookmaker, so it includes the safest and most reliable payment systems. There are a large number of different deposit and withdrawal methods in the range of the site, among which you will find a suitable option for you. All of the payment systems listed are trusted and reliable, so you can be absolutely calm for your funds. Currently, the following payment system options are available on the platform: PayTM;

Google Pay;

PhonePe;

Jeton Wallet;

UPI;

EcoPayz;

Bank Transfer;

Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin etc.);

Online Pay and others! Deposits are credited to your account instantly and withdrawals take 2-3 days, so it is better to plan it in advance. You can choose any deposit and withdrawal method convenient for you and start betting instantly from 96IN.

Cashback Weekly cashback for all registered customers. Once registered, activate a bonus of up to 12% Real Cash every week on your bets! This way, even if you lose, you will still win real money and can play with it without any wagering requirements. Read the terms and conditions of the bonus: Weekly losses % of cashback Rs 5,000 - 99,999 10% Rs 1,00,000 - above 12%

Official Website The 96IN platform is introduced specifically for players in India. The site is considered absolutely legal and safe for betting, because it is presented by a licensed bookmaker. When using the platform, you don't have to worry about the legality of your actions. We have found several facts that confirm the safety of using the site: Availability of an official Curacao license;

Use 128-bit encryption;

Protect user data from leakage using SSL encryption;

Mandatory account verification system;

Storage of all users' personal data on encrypted hard drives. Using the 96IN platform, you don't have to worry about your safety and you can place your bets quickly and securely.

96IN Casino For users who prefer the Casino section, platform 96 offers over a thousand different games to suit all tastes. The scenario of the games is unique and exciting, here you are sure to find something for you to enjoy and never get bored. "Casino" is a great way to immerse yourself in the atmosphere of big money games and enjoy playing with a live dealer. Next, we'll tell you about all the most popular divulgences according to Indian users.

Andar Bahar Andar Bahar is a popular card game loved by all Indian players as it originated in India. The rules of the game are very simple and it is often played for fun or for a bet. A standard deck of 52 playing cards is used for the game. One card is taken from the deck and placed face up in the center. Players bet on whether the next card in the deck will fall within the card's value range - (in) or (out). The dealer begins drawing cards from the deck alternately towards "Andar" and "Bahar". The game continues until the card matching the joker card is drawn, which announces the winning side.

Dragon Tiger Dragon Tiger is a popular casino card game that is often played by Indian players. It is a simple game of chance that is easy to understand and easy to play, which is what attracts users. The game uses a standard deck of 52 playing cards. The game is played with two basic positions: "Dragon and Tiger. Before the cards are dealt, players bet on the Dragon or Tiger position. The dealer draws two cards: one for the Dragon position and one for the Tiger position. Your task is to correctly bet on what the dealer will draw.

Aviator Aviator is an instant game that is often found in the Casino section. This game is great for those who want to test their luck. The scenario of the game is as follows: the flying aircraft is gaining altitude and accordingly the odds increase, but the aircraft can crash at any moment. Your task is to cash out at the best odds. Roulette Roulette is another popular pastime among all players including Indian users. The aim of the game is to guess in which section the ball thrown by the banker will hit. The player bets on a certain number, it can be an even or odd number or a combination of numbers (on the color of the section - red or black). Roulette is considered one of the most gambling and risky types of entertainment. The following roulette variants are available on the 96IN platform: European Roulette;

Roulette Lounge;

Turbo Roulette;

Astro Roulette;

American Roulette;

French Roulette and others.

Bingo Bingo is a game based on a random number generator, which is why it is considered one of the best gambling games in the Casino section. The aim of the game is to choose a chain and draw numbers from it one by one. It would be very simple if all the numbers were not chosen by a random number generator, so it all depends only on your luck. On the 96IN platform you will find several variants of the Bingo game: Leo Bingo;

My Bingo Hall;

Sweet Alchemy Bingo and many others!

Other Popular 96IN Games There are over a thousand different amusements in the Casino section assortment, which is why you will find other popular amusements here. To make it easier for you to decide which casino entertainment to choose, we have prepared a list of the most popular gambling entertainment, which are considered to be among the best and briefly described them. Slots The 96IN site offers a wide range of slots for every taste. The slots section is considered to be one of the largest in the Casino. Each slot is unique in its own way and has an exciting scenario, so you will definitely not get bored. The most popular slots on the platform according to Indian players are: Bee Hive Bonanza;

Revved Wilds;

Fire Joker;

Book of Dead;

Big Bamboo;

Twin Spin and others. Poker Poker is one of the favorite pastimes of all the players of the world including Indian customers. The rules of the game require some strategy, but if you understand them, they are quite simple. The aim of the game is to collect as strong a combination of cards as possible and make your opponent surrender. If you collect first, you win. The 96IN platform offers the following poker entertainment options: Texas Hold'em;

Three Card Poker;

Caribbean Stud Poker, and others. Baccarat Baccarat is a classic option for the Casino section. This entertainment, which is used by all experienced and novice players. The aim of the game is to get a combination of cards whose sum is close to or equal to the number 9. Once you fulfill this condition first - you win. The 96IN platform offers the following variants of baccarat: Speed Baccarat;

Baccarat Squeeze;

Cricket Baccarat and many more. Blackjack This entertainment is very similar to the previous variants, but there are still differences. The rules of the game are very simple, but fascinating. After all, all you have to do is to get a combination of cards with the number 21 or higher. The following entertainment options are available on the 96IN 96IN platform: Lightning Blackjack;

Classic Blackjack;

Unlimited Blackjack;

Power Blackjack;

Blackjack VIP ;

Infinite Blackjack and others.

96IN Sportsbook The 96IN platform offers a huge range of sports to suit all tastes. You will be able to bet on the most favorable conditions, namely high odds and on the biggest sports markets such as the IPL. Below, we will tell you in detail about the most popular sports disciplines among Indian users. Explore the information below to know all about betting and choose something suitable for you. Cricket Cricket is one of the most popular sports in India for betting. The 96IN platform offers various cricket betting options such as Live Betting, and the site will also allow you to bet on this season's biggest championships. Users can bet on international and domestic cricket matches such as: T20;

IPL 2023;

ECS;

ICC T20 and much more! Football Football is a classic sports betting option all over the world and Indian users are no exception. On the 96IN website, you will find a separate section with all the information on this sport, such as upcoming match schedules or odds. This sport offers high odds for almost every match and also supports real-time betting, which will add even more excitement to your bets. You will be able to bet on sporting events such as: Indian Premier League;

UEFA;

Ballon dor;

World Cup and much more! Tennis Tennis is another popular sports betting destination in India, which has only recently gained interest amongst punters. This sport has another trend - Table Tennis and you can diversify your leisure time. More and more Indian users are interested in this discipline and betting, which is obvious as the 96IN platform offers high odds and large-scale sports markets such as: WTA;

ATP;

US Open and others! Basketball Basketball is another sports discipline that has become popular in the betting world and offers large-scale betting markets. On a separate page of the platform you will find all the necessary information about this sport, you will be able to find out about all the upcoming matches, as well as the offered odds. The 96IN platform offers such markets for this sport as: SABA NBA 2023;

PinGoal;

NBA Dynasty;

World Cup and others!

eSports Esports is one of the most popular sports betting destinations in the modern world. It is considered to be the most up-to-date and attracts even newcomers. That's why 96IN offers a separate section with several popular cyber sports disciplines for betting. The section also works in live mode, which gives you the opportunity to follow all the outcomes of matches in real time. You can bet on the following cyber sports disciplines on the platform: Dota 2;

League of Legend;

CS:GO and much more! To get a better understanding of this section, read the information below. We have tried to briefly describe each of the cyber disciplines on the platform to help you better understand how it works and choose the right option for you. LOL This game has a very exciting and interesting scenario and is also considered to be one of the most popular games among all the users of the Esports section. The scenario of the game is very similar to the famous MOBA game, but has its own fantasy motifs. Two teams fight to conquer each other's territory, the one that first reaches and attacks the opponent's territory wins. Dota 2 Dota is a multiplayer online game that is famous all over the world. The scenario of the game is very exciting and the rules are simple - this is what attracts Indian customers. The aim of the game is to destroy the throne of your opponent. In the process of conquest, you also need to defend your territory, which is also an important prerequisite. As a result of the game, if you destroy the throne first, you win. Before the game starts, you can place a bet on any of your favorite teams, or you can use the Live Betting feature and place a bet during the game. CS:GO Another famous game that even users who are not interested in betting know. The rules of the game are also very simple, which attracts users, and the scenario is very intriguing and exciting. The scenario of the game is as follows: it is necessary to capture enemy territories. There are two teams competing with each other - terrorists and counter-terrorists. You can bet on one of the teams and watch the game through online broadcasting, which will give you an unforgettable experience.

Virtual Sports For sports betting enthusiasts, the 96IN platform also offers a Virtual Sports section. In this section you can bet on any computerized sports event simulated by artificial intelligence. The result of each match is determined by a random number generator, which will give you the opportunity to test your luck. In the "Virtual Sports" section you can bet on the following sports: V-Basketball;

V-Football;

V-Tennis;

V-Baseball;

V-Horses and much more! The advantages of this section is that all matches are generated for you around the clock. Therefore, you will be able to place bets at any time of the day or night and not have to wait for a certain sporting event or match to start.

Popular Betting Options at 96IN The 96IN website is considered to be one of the most popular websites in India and it's no wonder, as it comes with the best options for customers. Below we have described each of the available options, so peruse it to know more about each of them. Live Betting This option gives you the chance to bet on almost all the sports listed under 'Sports' in real time, watching the game live. This will add even more excitement and realism to your experience and help you have more fun at the game. Line (Prematch) This option is a classic sports betting option, which only allows you to bet strictly before the start of the match and on a specific result.

Types of Bets The 96IN website offers its customers the best betting conditions, which is why the platform has not one, but several main types of bets in its range. You will be able to find the type of 96IN bet that suits you and brings you the most profit. Below we will briefly describe each type of sports betting available on the platform, so read them carefully and choose the one that suits your needs. Single The classic type of bet, which allows you to make strictly before the start of the match, on a particular outcome and with pre-fixed odds. The higher the odds, the higher the amount of winnings. Combo This type of bet allows you to bet on several unrelated events, and all odds are multiplied. If you lose even one bet, all other bets are canceled. System (Express) It is one of the most profitable types of bets, as it allows you to bet on several unrelated events, and all the odds are added up. In case of losing one or more bets you still get a certain amount of winnings.

How to Place a 96IN Bet? Each registered user can quickly and easily place a bet on any sport available in the bookmaker's Sportsbook. In order to place a bet, you need to be a registered user of the platform with a positive balance of at least the minimum deposit allowed. Then it is enough to use the step-by-step instructions to do everything correctly: Log in 96IN. Enter the username and password you made up earlier to log in to your account; Top up your account. Go to "My accounts", choose the payment method you like and fill up your wallet with at least Rs 50; Make a bet. Choose a sport, research the upcoming events and then place a bet of the desired amount. After you have successfully placed a bet, you only have to wait for the end of the match. In case of a positive outcome, the bonus money will be automatically credited to your game account.

Betting Odds The 96IN platform offers its users the best odds, which are worked on daily by the best and most famous analysts and experts around the world. After all, you need to choose a betting platform with the best odds, the sports betting market is overflowing with different bookmakers' offers with the same odds. It is difficult to make a choice in favor of one of the most profitable and suitable betting platforms. Before you start betting, it is important to know that the higher the odds offered by the platform, the higher your winnings.

Live Streaming The Live Streaming feature gives every registered user the opportunity to bet on the most popular sports in match mode in real time. You will be able to place bets as soon as the match starts and watch the game in real time. This will help you better predict the outcome of the match as you will be able to follow all the changes in the game.

Results and Statistics As soon as you become a full-fledged user of 96IN you can use the "Statistics" section to make your bets more profitable and it is very easy to do so. Here you will find all information about bets, odds, all standings and outcomes of past matches. All you need to do to succeed in betting is to analyze and compare the information and choose the best outcome for the upcoming match. This will help you to make more accurate and correct bets, which will lead you to bigger wins.

Support The 96IN team cares about all its customers and endeavors to fully assist them with any difficulties encountered while using the site. In case of any problem, you can ask any question and get an immediate answer by contacting the bookmaker's 24/7 support team. On the platform you will find several main ways to communicate with customers. Please read the information in the table below carefully: The ways to contact Details E-mail support@96IN.com Online Chat Chat is in the app itself, where you can write at any time.

SportsCafe Verdict To conclude the review, the 96IN platform fully satisfies the needs of clients and meets all the features. The site has proven to be legal and safe to use, as well as in providing favorable conditions for customers. The platform ensures smooth operation, with no hang-ups or glitches, which creates a comfortable experience for users. We are proud to award 96IN with the SportsCafe label!