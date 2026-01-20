SapphireBet Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

SapphireBet App: 1.3 ★★★★★ Download APP SapphireBet The SapphireBet app is one of the most reliable and popular bookmakers for sports betting in India. The app is a licensed bookmaker and this is evidenced by its official Curacao license (licensed №. OGL/2024/944/0433). Join the SapphireBet app and claim your Welcome Bonus 100% up to 10,680.08 INR! Welcome bonus 100% up to 10,680.08 INR Promocode: No promo Join SapphireBet

SapphireBet App Short Overview of General Points

The SapphireBet app is one of the best sports betting apps available in the Indian betting market. The app comes with a wide range of features including live betting, live streaming, a wide variety of sports markets with high odds and much more. The app also has a user-friendly interface that delivers more comfort while using it. The app works on two major operating systems such as Android and iOS. More basic information about the application can be found in the table below:

Current version of application 3.2.3 APK filesize 49,6 Mb Installed client size 62,31 Mb Supported operating systems Android (4.0+) and IOS(12.4+) Cost of loading (for free download) Free License Curaçaso (license №.OGL/2024/944/0433) Welcome bonus 100% up to 10,680.08 INR! Hindi language support Yes Deposit / Withdrawal methods UPI, PhonePe, PayTM, AstroPay, Cryptocurrency and others!

The SapphireBet app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, the best badminton betting apps, tennis betting apps, top kabaddi online betting app, chess betting apps and other mobile betting application ratings.

Features

The SapphireBet app offers a number of features and functions that set it apart from other similar sports betting apps in India. By analyzing the app in its entirety, we have been able to formulate its main advantages and even found a few minor drawbacks. Read on carefully to get an idea of all the app's features:

Advantages:

A wide range of entertainment in the online casino section;

Different markets for sports betting;

Most popular payment systems;

Instant deposit;

Hindi language support;

Super-fast loading of all elements of the platform;

Esports section with more cyber disciplines;

24 hour customer service;

Easy navigation and a wide range of features;

Competitive odds and much more!

Disadvantages:

The size of the APK file is large;

Not available in some countries;

Sometimes there are breaks in operation.

The SapphireBet App Functionality and Design

The SapphireBet app includes a user-friendly interface that makes it easy to navigate the platform. The design of the app is aesthetically pleasing and modern looking. Also, while exploring the mobile app, we highlighted a few of its indispensable features. Apart from that, all important functions are accessible with just a few taps. The main functionalities of the app you can use:

Instant registration process on the platform;

Two modes of operation for the main sections of the Line and Live platform;

A wide range of promotions and bonuses;

Receipt of notifications about changes on the platform.

You get this and much more as soon as you become a full-fledged user of the app. How do you do it? Very simple! Use the information below to go through all the steps for downloading the app to your device.

SapphireBet APK Download for Android

The process of downloading the Android app is quick and fairly straightforward. If you have downloaded the app before, you should have no problems here as well. But for beginners, we have prepared a special step-by-step guide to guide you through the download process just as quickly. Follow the step-by-step instructions to download the app:

1 Download SapphireBet App Follow the link we prepared in advance, which leads to the bookmaker's official website from your Android device. To do this you need to go back to the header of the review and click on "Join SapphireBet app". Download APK 2 Security Settings for Install the App To successfully install the app, go to the Security section of your device's settings and agree to download files from unknown sources. 3 Complete the Download Process Go to Mobile Applications, select your device type, in this case Android, and run the installation of all necessary apk files. 4 Confirm the File Installation To complete the app installation process, go to "Downloads" on your device, locate the downloaded apk files there and run the installation. Download for Android

Once all the necessary files have been successfully downloaded, the SapphireBet app icon will automatically appear on your device's home screen.

SapphireBet App for Android

The SapphireBet for Android app has been developed by highly qualified specialists and is supported by the best software providers. This makes the app run quickly and smoothly on almost all Android devices, enabling you to bet on the go. The app has a full range of services available on the official platform. You can bet on any sport, including cricket. The app is user friendly with a simple to navigate and user friendly interface that automatically adapts to your device's screen.

System Requirements

The app SapphireBet has been developed by top experts and there are some system requirements that you have to meet in order to use the app. Before downloading the app, you should verify that the minimum system requirements have been met. If they all match, the app will run quickly and smoothly. The minimum system requirements for downloading the SapphireBet app to your Android device:

Android Available Versions Android 4.0 or later APK File Size, memory space 49,6 Mb RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,4 GHz

Supported Android Devices

The developers of the SapphireBet app tested the app on some Android devices before launching it on the Indian betting market. We have been able to produce a list of devices on which the app has been tested and you can check it out. The models of Android devices on which the SapphireBet app was tested and which provided trouble-free operation:

Samsung A50, A52 or higher, Samsung Galaxy S 6/7/8/9/10;

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6/7/8/9;

OnePlus 7T / 7T Pro;

Google Pixel 2/3/4;

ZTE Blade A31, Blade 20, A3, A5, etc.;

Huawei P8/P10/P20, etc.;

Sony Xperia X72/C3/Z1/ Dual, etc.

If you do not find the name of your Android device in the list, check its compliance with the minimum system requirements. If the device meets these minimum system requirements, it will also work well on your Android device.

Download SapphireBet App for iOS

Owners of IOS devices can also download the app to their device. The process will take you no more than 5 minutes. The app can be downloaded and installed free of charge. To make sure everything goes smoothly, quickly and correctly, use the step-by-step instructions prepared in advance.

1 Go to Official Website From your IOS device, go to the direct link to the official website of the bookmaker. To do this you need to go back to the header of the review and click on "Join SapphireBet app". Go to Website 2 Additional application To fully install the SapphireBet application, you will need to download the TestFigth auxiliary application from the App Store, which can be found via search. 3 Download SapphireBet In the TestFigth app, find SapphireBet and start downloading the app file. Once it has been downloaded, complete the installation process. Once all the steps are complete, the SapphireBet mobile app icon will appear on the home screen of your iOS device.

SapphireBet App for iOS

The SapphireBet app for iPhone or iPad owners also includes the full range offered by the official platform. Here you can also bet on India's most popular sports disciplines as well as the most massive sports markets. The SapphireBet for iOS app allows users to bet wherever they are. All you need to bet is a stable internet connection!

System Requirements

For IOS devices, there are also minimum system requirements to use the SapphireBet app. When downloading the app, ensure that your device meets the following basic system requirements for IOS devices:

IOS Available Versions iOS 12.4 or later File Size, memory space 10,9 Mb RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,4 GHz

Supported iOS Devices

The SapphireBet app has also been tested on devices such as Iphone and Ipad before launching on the market. If you find your device name on the list, you can safely download the app to your device, as it will work perfectly and you definitely won't encounter any difficulties. IOS device models tested by the SapphireBet app:

iPhone 5/5S;

iPhone 6 (6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus);

iPhone 7/7 Plus;

iPhone 8/8 Plus;

iPhone X, XS, Xs Max, XR;

iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14 and newer;

iPad Air, Mini (1,2,3,4);

iPad Pro 2020/2021/2022/etc.

If you don't find the name of your device in the list, it will probably work just as well on your device if it meets all the minimum system requirements.

How to Install SapphireBet App?

Installing the SapphireBet app is a quick and easy process that will also take you a few minutes, but will allow you to start using the app. To save time, use the pre-prepared step-by-step instructions and you'll be sure to have no problems:

Use the direct link leading to the bookmaker's official website. To do this you need to go back to the header of the review and click on "Join SapphireBet app"; Select the type of your device in the "Mobile Applications" section and start downloading the necessary files; In the download section on your device, find all the downloaded files and start installing them. The application icon will automatically appear on your device's home screen.

Once you have successfully completed the above steps you can start using the betting application. Before that you will need to become a registered user, please read the information below carefully to find out how to do this.

How to Register in SapphireBet App?

The registration process is one of the most important steps in using the SapphireBet app. As the app is presented by a licensed bookmaker, only a user at least 18 years old who has registered can start betting in the app. The registration process is super quick and that is one of the main advantages of the app. All you need to have a stable internet connection and follow the step-by-step instructions below:

Log in to the already downloaded SapphireBet app on your device. To do this you need to go back to the header of the review and click on "Join SapphireBet app"; Click on the green "Register" button; Enter all required information by filling in all the registration fields; Complete the registration process. Check the correctness of all entered data and finish the registration process by clicking "Finish".

You're all done! You are now a user of the standalone SapphireBet app and have access to the full range of services. This means you can now go to the Sports section and start betting!

Welcome Bonuses for App`s Players

The team SapphireBet cares and appreciates each and every one of its customers, which is why every new Indian user gets the chance to activate the unique Welcome Bonus offer when registering! With the bonus you can enjoy the services of the platform on special conditions, as it gives you the opportunity to make your first deposit amount higher. The bonus is available for the two main sections of the app such as Sports and Casino. Below we will tell you in detail about each of the SapphireBet app Welcome Bonus options!

Betting Bonus

For users who prefer to bet on Sports a Welcome Bonus of 100% up to Rs 9,786 is available for activation upon registration in the SapphireBet app! Every new user will be able to activate this bonus offer and take advantage of the app services under special conditions. Please read carefully all terms and conditions of Welcome Bonus for Sports section:

Minimum deposit amount Rs 97;

Maximum deposit Rs 9,786;

Wagering amount is 5 times;

Wagers must be placed at odds of 1.4 or higher;

Bonus is valid for 30 days after registration.

We did it! You can now download the SapphireBet app to your device and start betting with even more profit using the Welcome Bonus for Sports!

Casino Bonus

Also, a Bonus of 200% up to 160122 INR + 150 FS is available for users of the Casino section! This is also a great chance to make more of your final winnings, because together with the bonus, your first deposit amount will be bigger. Check out all of the Casino Welcome Bonus terms and conditions carefully:

Deposit Bonus amount Minimum deposit Terms and conditions First 100% up to Rs 28,697 + 30 FS Rs 478 The wagering amount is 35 times; Bonus is valid for 7 days after registration; Free spins are available for the game: 3 Coin Volcanoes. Second 50% up to Rs 33,480 + 35 FS Rs 1,434 The wagering amount is 35 times; Bonus is valid for 7 days after registration; Free spins are available for the game: Sun of Egypt 4 Hold and Win. Third 25% up to Rs 38,262 + 40 FS Rs 1,434 The wagering amount is 35 times; Bonus is valid for 7 days after registration; Free spins are available for the game: Lava Coins. Fourth 25% up to Rs 43,045 + 45 FS Rs 1,434 The wagering amount is 35 times; Bonus is valid for 7 days after registration; Free spins are available for the game: 3 Hot Chillies.

How to Get a Bonus in the SapphireBet App?

Getting a bonus for the SapphireBet app is easy, and most importantly, quick. All you need is to be of legal age and a registered user with a positive balance. In order to get your bonus quickly and correctly, please use our pre-prepared guide:

Log in to the SapphireBet app already downloaded on your device; Enter the username and password you created earlier; Go to the "Accounts" section and replenish your wallet with at least Rs 97; Choose any bonus you like in the "Promotions" section and activate it.

Done! Now you can activate any of the bonus offers presented in the app and your profit will be even bigger!

Payment Methods

The SapphireBet app offers a number of different payment methods, including the most popular payment systems for deposits and withdrawals as well as local banks. SapphireBet offers a number of different payment methods, including the most popular payment systems and withdrawals. You can use the following payment methods in the app:

PayTM;

PhonePe;

Jeton Wallet;

UPI;

Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin etc.) and others!

It is important to know that withdrawal will only be available if your account is successfully verified, and the withdrawal process will take at least 2-3 working days. So it is better to plan your withdrawal in advance. Also all the payment systems in our assortment are proven and safe, so you will not have to worry about the safety of your funds.

How to Update SapphireBet App to the Latest Version?

The SapphireBet app is constantly being improved, and the team therefore regularly releases operating system updates to their clients. This makes it possible to use the application with even better quality and, most importantly, without freezing. By downloading the application using any of the links in the download instructions, you automatically receive the latest version of the application, and you should be pleased with that. The app also has an auto-update feature that you can use after using the app yourself. To enable it, use the following instructions:

After successfully installing the app, you will receive an information notification that there is an update; Go to the app and agree to the auto-update.

We did it! Once you've successfully completed all the steps above, you'll automatically own the latest version of the mobile SapphireBet app!

Login

It is also important to know that after registering to use the app, you will need to log in. This process is also important when using the app, because without this step you will not be able to access the full range of features of the platform and start betting. In order to log in, use the pre-prepared instructions:

Login to the already downloaded application on your device; Enter the username and password you created; Complete the login process. After entering all the data, complete the login process by clicking the "Login" button.

You did it! Now you can start betting on the most popular sports disciplines in India and start earning big money with the app. After all, now you have access to all the services, choose the sport that suits you and that you like and start betting now!

Sports Betting

One of the main advantages of the SapphireBet app is the large Sports section, which includes a huge number of the most popular sports for all tastes. You can bet on the most popular sports for Indian players, with the highest odds and in the biggest sports markets. Check out the list of sporting disciplines in the Indian gamblers app:

Cricket;

Baseball;

Football;

Big tennis;

Basketball;

Hockey;

Golf;

Volleyball;

Horse Racing;

Kabaddi;

Table tennis and others!

Next, we will tell you in detail about the sports disciplines that are in great demand among Indian players. Study the following information carefully and choose a sport for your betting!

Cricket App

Cricket is one of the most popular sports for sports betting in India. After all, here you will find the biggest sports markets and high odds. Also, this section works in Live mode, which allows players to bet in real time of the match. The main sports events for cricket betting in the SapphireBet app:

T20;

IPL 2023;

ECS;

ICC T20 and much more!

Basketball App

There is a growing interest in the sport of basketball in the world of sports today. It is becoming one of the disciplines in high demand among Indian players. This is explained by the fact that the section has high odds and also offers massive sports markets such as:

SABA NBA 2023;

PinGoal;

NBA Dynasty;

World Cup and others!

Football App

Football is a classic option for sports betting around the world and India is no exception. In the app you will find a whole separate section with all the necessary information on this sports discipline. The section has good odds and is in high demand among Indian players. You will also be able to place Live bets, which will add even more excitement to your betting. The main sports markets in the SapphireBet app for football:

Indian Premier League;

UEFA;

Ballon dor;

World Cup and much more!

Esports Betting at the App

The SapphireBet team strives to keep up with the development of new technologies and is developing such a trend in the world of sports betting as Esports. That's why you'll find a wide range of entertainment for all tastes in the Esports section of the app. The most popular disciplines among Indian players, are considered to be the following:

Dota 2;

CS:GO;

League of Legends and many more!

The team cares about each of its users and strives to fully meet all of their emerging needs, which is why the list of cyber disciplines is constantly expanding with new offerings. Here you will definitely find something for yourself and you will never get bored!

Virtual Sports Betting at the App

For users who want to try something new all the time, a section with virtual sports is offered. This section gives you the opportunity to bet on events simulated by a computer, and the outcome is determined by a random number generator. This is a great chance to see if luck is on your side! The main sports disciplines operating in the virtual sports section:

V-Basketball;

V-Football;

V-Tennis;

V-Baseball;

V-Horses and much more!

Download the app on your device, go to the "Virtual Sports" section and choose any of the disciplines you like to bet on. The list of sports disciplines is constantly expanding, so you are sure to find something for yourself.

How to Bet on Cricket Using the SapphireBet App?

Betting on cricket in the SapphireBet app is very easy and takes literally 5 minutes of your time. That's great, because it's really easy to do. If you've bet before, you won't have any problems. For those who bet for the first time, we have prepared a special step-by-step instruction to help you save time and do everything right:

Login to the app you have already downloaded on your device; Enter your previously thought out login and password; Refill your account with at least Rs 97; Go to sports betting section and select Cricket, then read the upcoming events and available odds; Place your bet. Enter the amount of money you wish to bet and confirm your bet.

We did it! Now you can definitely do everything right, and most importantly quickly. In the case of a successful bet, winnings are automatically credited to your gaming account.

Available Type of Bets at the App

The SapphireBet team tries to fully meet all customer needs and is constantly improving by adding new features to its customers. That's why in the app you will find not just one type of bet, but several, which will give you the opportunity to choose the type of bet that is convenient for you. Read carefully the following information where we will tell you about each type of bet in detail:

Single. This type of bet is a classic, it allows you to bet on a particular outcome. All odds will be determined before the start of the match or tournament. The higher the odds offered, the higher the amount of your winnings;

Parlay. This type of bet is the riskiest, but also brings the most profit. It allows you to bet on several unrelated events, and all odds are added up. In case of losing at least one event, all the others are annulled;

System. They are one of the most profitable options for betting because they allow you to bet on several unrelated events, and the odds are multiplied. If you lose one or more bets, you still get a certain amount of winnings.

Explore carefully and choose the type that's right for you! Done! Now you can choose any of the types of bets suitable for you and get the opportunity to make more of your winnings or reduce the risk of losing money.

Betting Options at the App

There are many different options in the application that allow you to use the platform even more comfortably. It is the presence of these options that distinguishes the platform from other similar offerings in the betting market in India. Below we will tell you in detail about all the most interesting options of them, such as

Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics.

Below, we will tell you in detail about all the most interesting options of them. Study the information below and you will be able to take advantage of any of these options!

Live Streaming

This option allows you to watch live streams of all sports events by making real-time bets on the tournament. This will add more excitement and make you feel the reality of the game.

Push Notifications

Gives you the opportunity to receive information notifications about the assets on the platform, upcoming masts, valid bonuses and promotions, as well as the availability of updates.

Online Casino Games

Gives you the opportunity to access a large number of different types of gambling entertainment for every taste. You will be able to enjoy such extracurriculars as Slots, table games, lotteries and more.

Live Casino

Gives you the opportunity to take advantage of the game with a live dealer and plunge into the atmosphere of great money. This will leave you with unforgettable emotions, because it will add more excitement and exciting colors to the game.

Live Cricket Betting

It allows real-time betting on the most popular sports discipline in India. You can watch the game through an online broadcast of high quality and anticipate the outcome of the game, more precisely as you will follow all its changes.

Esports Betting

The Esports section offers the opportunity to bet on the most popular cyber disciplines such as Dota 2, the League of Legends and others.

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting

Gives you the opportunity to simulate any sports event for almost any sport. You will get the opportunity to watch the high-quality video stream of the game.

Pre-Match Betting

Gives you the opportunity to bet before the start of the match. At the same time on a certain outcome (win one of the parties or a draw) with predetermined odds.

Multi-Betting

It is of great benefit to bettors, as it allows you to bet on several unrelated events, and the odds are multiplied. If you lose at least one of them, you still get a certain amount of winnings.

Live Match Statistics

After registering on the site, each user will have access to all the tournament tables of the application. There you will be able to see upcoming events, analyze outcomes and odds to bet even more intelligently.

SapphireBet Casino App

For users who are bored with regular sports betting app offers take advantage of sections of Online Casino. Here you will find a wide range of various gambling activities for every taste. This section has a separate page with all necessary information. The range includes the most popular entertainment in India, such as Slots, table games, lotteries and more. You will also be able to use this section in real time, which will allow you to play with a live dealer.

Entertainment at the Casino App

The Casino section in the app includes more than a thousand different entertainment options for every taste. Every user will definitely find something for himself, because every entertainment has a unique scenario and does not look alike. Some of the most popular entertainment among Indian players are the following:

Black Jack;

Bingo;

Andar Bahar;

Roulette (French, European, American);

Wild Chard and others!

Download the app on your device now, go to the casino section, select the entertainment of your choice and get the opportunity to get exciting emotions!

SapphireBet Mobile Version (Website version)

If you cannot download the SapphireBet app on your device for some reason, don’t worry. Because you will be able to access the mobile version of the application. It works from any browser on the device and does not require installation or technical specifications from the device. The mobile version also allows you to bet on sports or play online casinos, as it includes the full range of the official platform. Next, we’ll tell you more about the difference between the SapphireBet app and the mobile site, read carefully.

Differences Between App and Mobile Website

The main differences between the mobile application version and the application itself still exist. We analyzed and compared the two bookies and identified their main features. Take a look at the information in the table below, where we collected the most basic differences between the application and the mobile site:

SapphireBet Mobile Website SapphireBet App Works with any browser installed on your device Needs to be downloaded and installed on your device Does not need to be updated, but may sometimes not work for technical reasons Constant updates No ability to send informational notifications Ability to be notified of changes to the platform Takes longer to load because some graphics need additional loading Ultra-fast operation of the application, without the need to download individual graphic elements

Download SapphireBet for PC

Unfortunately, the bookmaker currently does not have a separate application for PC device users. You can either download the SapphireBet app for Android and iOS devices, which is available absolutely free or use the browser version of the platform. It can be accessed from any browser installed on your device and does not require technical requirements, including free computer space.

Features of SapphireBet App

The SapphireBet app has several distinctive features that make it even more convenient to use and distinguish from other offers in the sports betting market. Next, we will talk about some unusual features that will definitely help you when using the platform.

Notifications

The ability to receive information notifications, allows the user to know about the latest changes on the platform. And also notify about upcoming tournaments and profitable deals, bonuses and much more!

Live Mode

Gives the opportunity to make bets in real time while watching the game on the online broadcast. Also, the section of the casino provides the opportunity to play with a live dealer.

High Operating Speed

Provides maximum comfort of use at any time. Because the application allows you to make bets without frosts and crashes. None of the individual graphical elements require a separate boot, so the application speed is very fast.

Security of the App

The SapphireBet app is one of the safest offers on the Indian betting market. The bookie uses the best systems to ensure data security and privacy for its users. While studying how the application works, we found several basic security methods, such as:

A valid license Curacao license (licensed №.OGL/2024/944/0433)confirming the legality of the application;

Use 128-bit encryption;

Protect user data from leakage using SSL encryption;

Mandatory account verification system;

Storage of all users' personal data on encrypted hard drives.

When using theSapphireBet app, you don't have to worry about your personal data leaking as all the technologies applied in the app will prevent this from happening.

Sports Cafe Final Verdict About the SapphireBet App

In conclusion of the review, we would like to point out that the application is legal and safe to use for all players in India and beyond. The application meets all standards and ensures smooth operation without hanging or crashing. The app offers a wide range of betting, betting and bonus offers. We confidently give the SapphireBet app SportsCafe approval icon.

The Most Common Questions about the SapphireBet App

In order to fully answer all the remaining questions, we have prepared a list of the most frequently asked questions and provided answers to them. Study the information provided carefully and you will definitely be left with no questions at all.

Is the SapphireBet App Free to Download in India?

Yes, of course. The app is a licensed bookmaker and this is evidenced by its official Curacao license (licensed №. 365/JAZ) which proves its legality in India.

Where Can I Download the Latest Version of SapphireBet APK?

To download the latest version of the app, you can use any download link provided in the instructions in the review, it will automatically download the latest version of the application. You can also refer to the review section "How to Update SapphireBet App to the Latest Version?", which provides instructions on how to update the application.

What Should I Do If the App Won't Install?

If you are unable to install the app on your device, first check the download link and correct your actions. In the review section "How to Install SapphireBet App?" you will find the correct download link. In case the problem is not solved, please contact the 24-hour support bookmaker.