IPL Betting in India 2026 on Stake – Everything You Need to Know

Cricket is among the most popular sports on Stake. That is why Indian cricket fans can enjoy a variety of betting markets for national and international cricket events. You should know that the platform is licensed in Curacao and accepts INR deposits through UPI and NetBanking, so it will be easy for you to join the platform. In total, you will be able to place bets on 84 matches of the tournament in pre-match and live formats at Stake.

IPL 2026 Tournament Overview

The IPL 2026 will be held from 28th March to 31st May 2026. All ten teams will be competing in the tournament, and there will be 84 matches in total. Here is the list of teams that will be competing in the new season of IPL:

Chennai Super Kings;

Delhi Capitals;

Gujarat Titans;

Kolkata Knight Riders;

Lucknow Super Giants;

Mumbai Indians;

Punjab Kings;

Rajasthan Royals;

Royal Challengers Bengaluru;

Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The matches will be played in the round-robin format, and the top four teams will qualify for the playoffs. The playoff stage consists of Qualifier 1, the Eliminator, and Qualifier 2. The final match of the season will be played between the remaining two teams on 31st May 2026 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Betting Markets for IPL on Stake in 2026

A wide selection of cricket markets is available for every IPL 2026 match on Stake. On top of that, you will be able to place bets in pre-match and live formats. Here you can check some of the main ones, but you should also know that the number of markets may vary from match to match:

Match Winner;

Top Batter;

Top Bowler;

Total Runs (Over/Under);

Total Wickets (Over/Under);

Next Over Runs;

Next Boundary;

Player to Score a Half Century;

Player to Score a Century;

Fall of First Wicket.

How to Register and Start Betting on IPL on Stake

Getting started on Stake takes under 5 minutes, and all IPL 2026 markets are available right after account verification. Follow the steps below to create an account and place your first bet.

1 Create an account Go to the Stake website and click the Register button in the top right corner of the page. Enter your email address, username, date of birth, and password. You can also register instantly using your Google or Facebook account. Go to website 2 Verify your Stake profile Open the verification link sent to your email inbox to confirm your account. For full access to all features, complete the KYC process by submitting a valid Aadhaar card, passport, or PAN card. 3 Make a deposit Go to the Wallet section and select your preferred payment method. Indian players can deposit in INR via UPI or NetBanking, or use cryptocurrency such as BTC, ETH, or USDT. 4 Find IPL markets Open the Sportsbook section and select Cricket from the sports menu. Find IPL 2026 in the list of available tournaments and browse the markets for upcoming matches. 5 Place your bet Select a market, enter your stake amount in the bet slip, and confirm the bet. For live betting, navigate to the In-Play section and choose an ongoing IPL match.

Bonuses and Promotions for IPL 2026

Stake runs an active promotions calendar throughout major sporting events, and IPL 2026 is no exception. Special offers tied to IPL matches are expected to appear on the site as the tournament progresses, including odds boosts and match-specific promotions. To stay up to date with the latest deals, check the Sports tab in the Promotions section regularly during the tournament.

Payment Methods for Indian Players on Stake

Indian users can make INR deposits via UPI and NetBanking, as well as cryptocurrency transactions in multiple currencies. UPI credits instantly, NetBanking takes up to 24 hours, and bank withdrawals in INR take up to 3 business days. Crypto deposits and withdrawals process instantly across all supported currencies. Available payment methods on Stake include:

UPI;

NetBanking;

Bank Transfer (INR);

Bitcoin (BTC);

Ethereum (ETH);

Tether (USDT);

Litecoin (LTC);

Dogecoin (DOGE);

TRON (TRX);

EOS.

Why Choose Stake for IPL 2026 Betting in India

Indian cricket fans have a number of reasons to pick Stake for IPL 2026 wagering. Below are the key factors that make the site a strong choice for players in India:

INR support. Stake accepts deposits in Indian rupees via UPI and NetBanking, so there is no need for currency conversion. UPI transactions are credited instantly, which means you can fund your account and place bets without delays;

Deep cricket markets. Stake covers every IPL 2026 match with a wide range of pre-match and live markets;

In-play betting. Live odds on Stake update in real time as each IPL match progresses. You can place bets at any point during the game, reacting to changes in score, wickets, and match situation;

Curacao licence. Stake holds a Curacao licence with number OGL/2024/1451/0918, which means the site operates under a regulated framework. Indian players can use the site with confidence across most states;

Mobile access. Stake is fully accessible on mobile through a PWA on Android and a native app on iOS. All IPL markets, payment options, and account features are available on both versions;

VIP program. High-volume players on Stake get access to rakeback, weekly reload bonuses, and a dedicated account host.