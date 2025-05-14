New Referral Program at MelBet: Earn Bonuses by Inviting Friends!

MelBet has introduced a new Referral Program where customers can earn bonuses by inviting friends to join. The more friends that sign up and bet, the bigger the rewards.

Invite Friends. Copy your referral link and send it to friends. Share the link through social media, blogs, or messaging apps to reach more people. Friends Bet. Once friends sign up, deposit, and place real-money bets, customers can earn bonuses. Earn Bonuses. Clients earn a percentage of their friends’ betting activity. The more friends that join, the bigger the rewards.

Referral bonus breakdown:

Level 1 Friends – Earn 15% of their bets.

Level 2 Friends – Receive 8% from bets placed by friends of friends.

Level 3 Friends – Get 5% from the next group.

Level 4 Friends – Collect 2% from the bets of the fourth level.

There is no limit to how much can be earned. More friends mean more chances to win.

The program works across multiple levels. Clients earn bonuses not only from their direct referrals but also from referrals made by those friends. This system creates many opportunities to earn.

MelBet has a wide range of markets like football, cricket, kabaddi, and more. Invite friends to join, and they will also find the best bets. Share the referral link now to increase the chance of earning bonuses.