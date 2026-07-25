Hardik Pandya Starts His Comeback Journey for the 2027 World Cup
Hardik Pandya has started his journey to make a comeback for the 2027 World Cup. Living in Bengaluru close to the BCCI CoE, he has started to practice well. Reports claim he is bowling 12 overs a day and even trying to play paddle sweeps to make his comeback soon.
Hardik Pandya is having his eyes set for the 2027 World Cup. And for him to be a part of the team in the big tournament, he will have to work on his fitness to a great extent. Suffering with an injury, he has already missed out on a lot of action for the Indian cricket team. Amidst all this, he has shifted to Bengaluru residing close to the BCCI CoE.
And now some reports have emerged which tell how his practice sessions have been going on. As of now, Hardik Pandya is practicing on concrete and tile wickets for the big event. The main aspect on which he has been working is his batting, as he is one of India's strongest finishers.
Plastic balls are being used to ensure that Hardik Pandya has some good reflexes with the short ball. Along with that, he is also trying to play paddle sweep shots. Reports also claim that Hardik Pandya is bowling 12 overs in a day, with 5 to 6 overs being bowled at full intensity.
Our Take
If Hardik Pandya is fully fit and fine for the Indian team at the big stage, it will be a massive boost for the Indian team. Right now the team is trying out on players such as Shivam Dube and Nitish Kumar Reddy, but they have not been able to fit in the shoes of Hardik Pandya. So the Indian all-rounder knows that it is his responsibility to work on his fitness and be ready for the Indian team for the 2027 World Cup.