Hardik Pandya Starts His Comeback Journey for the 2027 World Cup

If Hardik Pandya is fully fit and fine for the Indian team at the big stage, it will be a massive boost for the Indian team. Right now the team is trying out on players such as Shivam Dube and Nitish Kumar Reddy, but they have not been able to fit in the shoes of Hardik Pandya. So the Indian all-rounder knows that it is his responsibility to work on his fitness and be ready for the Indian team for the 2027 World Cup.