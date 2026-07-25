Virat Kohli Beats Bollywood Stars to Top Celebrity Valuation List
Virat Kohli is topping the charts not just in cricket. He has also been named in the list of most valuable celebrities. When everyone expected bollywood icons to be at the top of the same, Kohli was able to dethrone them all without any issues.
A list of celebrities in India having the most brand value has been revealed. Everyone expected that this list would be dominated by Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and many more. But to everyone's surprise, this list was topped by someone who is not even a part of the Bollywood industry.
Virat Kohli stood at the top of the list when it comes to the most valuable celebrities in India in 2026. After him, Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra followed at the second and third spot. The fourth spot is taken by yet another Indian captain, who is Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the player who helped India to win three ICC titles.
And the fifth spot in this list was being held by Ranveer Singh, whose brand value increased with his recent films. Two cricket stars stood in a list which was expected to be dominated by the Bollywood actors to a great extent.
Our Take
Virat Kohli is not just a star in the game, he is also a star off the field. He is also the most followed cricketer on Instagram, having much more followers than any other Bollywood star. With this, he also entered the business environment to increase his brand value to a great extent. Recently, Virat Kohli also launched his own brand with the name of One8, which has been a great success.