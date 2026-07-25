Twitter Erupts as Abhishek Sharma Fails Again in Zimbabwe T20I
Abhishek Sharma has failed to register a big score once again. In the second T20I against Zimbabwe, he had a strong start in the first over. But he went on to lose his wicket to Muzarabani yet again in the second over, marking another low score.
Abhishek Sharma will now be the one who will be under scanner in the T20 format. He has not been able to do much well for the Indian team in the shortest format of the game since the T20 World Cup 2026. Fans thought that the T20I series against Zimbabwe would be a chance for him to make a comeback.
But in the first T20I, he went on to score just 1 run off 8 balls. He played the same number of balls even in the second game. This time he received an aggressive start against Sikandar Raza, but he was not able to carry the same forward in the powerplay.
Due to this reason, he lost his wicket in the 2nd over against Blessing Muzarabani, as he went back to the pavilion scoring just 8 runs off 8 balls. It will now be challenging to see whether the once ranked one batsman will be able to regain his form or not.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same.
SRH Edit
One format player intent merchant Lord Abhishek Sharma in last 8 innings:— TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) July 25, 2026
- 8(8) vs mighty Zimbabwe
- 1(8) vs mighty Zimbabwe
- 3(5) vs ENG
- 16(14) vs ENG
- 10(7) vs ENG
- 43(24) vs ENG
- 0(1) vs mighty Ireland
- 49(20) vs mighty Ireland pic.twitter.com/kbob0ClV2M
It has been challenging for Abhishek Sharma to score runs against mighty teams. This is the reason why he has failed to score against Ireland and Zimbabwe lately.
12th Man
🤦♂️Another flop show from Abhishek Sharma.— Sarkari Umpire (@SarkariUmpire) July 25, 2026
What's your advice for him❓️🧐 pic.twitter.com/c14WVNEl1Z
A Twitter user made a funny edit for Abhishek Sharma. He dressed Abhishek in the Zimbabwe jersey, which has now indirectly indicated that he is their 12th player.
Is he done?
Abhishek Sharma is done bro #zimvsind pic.twitter.com/2vPRSuDSwm— R♡ (@ImRASOOL) July 25, 2026
A Twitter user has made a bold remark on Abhishek Sharma. He thinks that Abhishek Sharma is now done in international cricket, as he fails to score runs.
Perfectly Defined
Looks like Abhishek Sharma is shining bright in cricket against England!. https://t.co/DSbiL1NUCl— wan marco (@wanmarco127546) July 25, 2026
Abhishek Sharma was able to score runs for the Indian team against England. But against Zimbabwe, it seems that he is facing some of the toughest bowlers in the world.