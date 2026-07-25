Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Make Their Final England Tour Special for Jos Buttler
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had their final tour of England. As they are set for the 2027 World Cup, India is not scheduled to play more ODIs in England. Bidding a farewell, both of them had some surprises for the English wicket-keeper, Jos Buttler, who has also spent time with them in the IPL.
The India tour of England has come to an end, but it will be one to remember for Jos Buttler. The English wicket-keeper batsman has received some gifts from the Indian duo, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Both of the stars are now coming close to their retirement, as they played for the last time in England.
MUMBAI INDIANS SPECIAL EDIT FOR ROHIT × BUTTLER 😍 pic.twitter.com/mK0WaaXWRc— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 25, 2026
And right before they bid a farewell to the English conditions, they thought of making their final tour of England special for Jos Buttler. Recently, Jos shared some photos on his Instagram, where fans got to know about the gifts he received from the Indian star duo.
Jos Buttler receives his Virat Kohli’s One8 shoes collection. 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/W3hup4lDEI— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 25, 2026
Rohit Sharma gifted his signed jersey to Buttler with a special message written on the same. And on the other hand, Virat Kohli gifted his One8 shoes to the English star. Jos Buttler shared Instagram stories, showing fans both gifts he received from the Indian legends.
Our Take
The way Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli went on to present their gifts to Jos Buttler has won the internet. It has been a long time since the India tour of England came to an end, but we have seen that the Indian duo remained in England. While Kohli lives in London with his family, Rohit Sharma stayed there for a while to watch the matches of MI London.