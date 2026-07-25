Who Is Yash Thakur? Meet Indias Debutant in the 2nd T20I Against Zimbabwe
Yash Thakur is the new debutant for the Indian team in the series against Zimbabwe. After doing well in the tri-series against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A, he has been handed a debut. Yash also played a game for Punjab Kings in the IPL lately.
Two games, two debutants for the Indian team in the series against Zimbabwe. Ashok Sharma made his debut in the first game but he failed to take any wicket in the match. Eventually, he got dropped for the second T20I, and the way for Yash Thakur has been made, as he makes his debut for the Indian team.
Recently, Yash Thakur was a part of the India A squad for the tour of Sri Lanka. He also did well for the team in the tri-series, taking crucial wickets which further ensured that the team didn't score well in the game. With his impressive performances, he was able to make it to the Indian team for Zimbabwe T20Is.
Over the last two IPL seasons, Yash Thakur has been a part of Punjab Kings. But the number of opportunities he has received to play for the team remains limited, as he played just three games in the last two seasons. It remains to be seen whether he is able to make his debut count for India or not.
Our Take
It is a huge moment for Yash Thakur, as he makes his debut for the Indian team. Even though he has not been able to receive consistent opportunities in the shortest format of the game, he will have to make his debut count. His performances remained impressive for the team in the tour of Sri Lanka, as he was able to take wickets without any interruptions.