Will Hardik Pandya Join CSK? Latest Trade Rumours Explained
Hardik Pandya is still standing on the radar for Chennai Super Kings. Reports claim that MI and CSK will be up for a trade deal involving Hardik Pandya. And in his place, CSK is reported to swap two players which includes Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis or Shivam Dube.
Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, the two arch-rivals in the IPL, may be involved in one of the biggest trade deals. Hardik Pandya has been on the headlines whenever the term Trade Deal is being used ahead of the upcoming IPL season. The MI skipper might be parting his ways soon with the team.
And now some new reports have emerged in this case. It has been reported that Mumbai Indians will be having a trade deal with Chennai Super Kings for Hardik Pandya. And in place of him, they have demanded two players for a total price of 20 crore rupees. The two players demanded by Mumbai Indians were Ayush Mhatre and Shivam Dube.
However, the reports have also talked about the discussions of the same within the CSK camp. The team is unwilling to let Shivam Dube go to Mumbai Indians in this trade deal. So instead of Dube, they have decided to offer Dewald Brevis, but nothing has been confirmed in this case.
Our Take
All of the trade speculations surrounding Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians, and Chennai Super Kings are not confirmed. None of the teams have said that they are working to make this very deal possible. But a few weeks back, Chennai Super Kings posted a video where their Lion said that it is time to have a trade deal. CSK is having a trade deal on the cards, but the chances of him being Hardik Pandya are still unknown.