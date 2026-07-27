AI Simulation | SB vs MIL | Marcus Stoinis Stars as Southern Brave Edge MI London in The Hundred Thriller
Marcus Stoinis scored 63 runs off 36 balls which powered Southern Brave to post a strong total and beat MI London at The Rose Bowl. Chris Jordan and Luke Wood were able to deliver some crucial breakthroughs, which ensured that MI London were restricted in the chase.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at The Rose Bowl, which offers a true batting surface with even bounce and good carry, which makes it ideal for stroke play. The new ball will be able to provide a hint of seam movement in the first 20 balls, as spinners are also expected to find some movement as the ball starts to grip in the middle overs. A first innings score in the range of 155 to 165 will be considered competitive at this venue for The Hundred. The weather forecast for this game predicts clear skies with mild temperatures and no significant chance of rain.
Toss
MI London wins the toss and decides to bowl first. Sam Curran aims to extract the early seam movement and use it to trouble the top order of Southern Brave.
Lineups
Southern Brave: Jamie Smith, Ben McKinney, Marcus Stoinis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Nikhil Chaudhary, Chris Jordan (C), Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Daniel Worall
MI London: Will Jacks, James Vince, Jason Roy, Sam Curran (C), Nicholas Pooran, Sheefane Rutherford, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Richard Gleeson, Nathan Sowter
Match Report
Southern Brave ensured to hold their nerves, as they secured a 11-run victory against MI London in a high scoring game at The Rose Bowl. Trent Boult was able to start by removing Ben McKinney early in the game, but Jamie Smith responded well with his crisp strokes to find some boundaries. Marcus Stoinis shifted gears for the team as he attacked the spinners, which helped Southern Brave to score 48/1 after 25 balls.
Stoinis and Tristan Stubbs had a vital 74-run stand, as they took over Nathan Sowter and Tom Curran in the middle phases. Stoinis went on to score 63 runs off 36 balls as he top scored for the team, while David Miller gave a late cameo, scoring 29 runs off 15 balls. This helped Southern Brave to post a massive total of 167/5 in 100 balls, even when Rashid Khan bowled an economical spell.
MI London was able to receive a positive start, as Will Jacks and Jason Roy helped the team to score 45/0 in 25 balls. Jofra Archer was able to break the stand as he dismissed Jason Roy, while Adil Rashid quickly took the wicket of James Vince with a googly. Nicholas Pooran took the charge as he went on to smash 46 runs off 24 balls, but Chris Jordan was able to dismiss him with a slower ball to change the game completely.
The team needed 20 runs off 10 balls, but Sam Curran and Sherfane Rutherford fell short. Luke Wood was able to hit his yorkers perfectly as he conceded just 8 runs in the last over. Southern Brave ended up winning the game by 11 runs, as they marched up on the table.
Player of the Match
Marcus Stoinis won the Player of the Match award for scoring 63 runs off 36 balls, as his knock further helped Southern Brave to post a strong total in this game.