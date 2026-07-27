AI Simulation | SB vs MIL | Marcus Stoinis Stars as Southern Brave Edge MI London in The Hundred Thriller

The match will be played at The Rose Bowl, which offers a true batting surface with even bounce and good carry, which makes it ideal for stroke play. The new ball will be able to provide a hint of seam movement in the first 20 balls, as spinners are also expected to find some movement as the ball starts to grip in the middle overs. A first innings score in the range of 155 to 165 will be considered competitive at this venue for The Hundred. The weather forecast for this game predicts clear skies with mild temperatures and no significant chance of rain.