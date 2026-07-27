Suryakumar Yadav Backs Abhishek Sharma Amid Lean Patch

Abhishek Sharma’s comeback in the game is now much awaited. Even though the next T20 World Cup is slated in 2028, it should be noted that various players stand for the opening spot in the Indian cricket team. In the series against Zimbabwe, Sanju Samson was rested after giving some low scores in the UK tour. But if Abhishek Sharma doesn't want a rest like this, he will have to find his rhythm back.