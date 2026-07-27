Suryakumar Yadav Backs Abhishek Sharma Amid Lean Patch
Abhishek Sharma struggled to score runs for the Indian team this year. Even in the series against Zimbabwe, he failed to register scores in double digits. Following this, Suryakumar Yadav has backed Abhishek for a comeback, as he commented on his recent post.
Abhishek Sharma has not been able to do well for the Indian team over the last few months. Even though the number one batsman started 2026 well by smashing the ball across all corners of the ground, it all went through a downward spiral from the T20 World Cup 2026.
And recently in the T20I series against Zimbabwe, his form has dropped to a new low. He registered three single digit scores throughout the series, as India still managed to win the same. After the series came to an end, Abhishek Sharma made a post on his Instagram where he talked about his form lately. Even the Indian batter was unhappy with his performances in this series.
Pic Source: Instagram
However, he has been backed by various fans and players around the world. Even the former Indian captain, Suryakumar Yadav, backed him to make a comeback. Suryakumar Yadav commented, “You have given so many reasons to smile for 2 years in a row boy. Given glory to INDIA when it mattered the most. Matter of time. Be yourself.”
Our Take
Abhishek Sharma’s comeback in the game is now much awaited. Even though the next T20 World Cup is slated in 2028, it should be noted that various players stand for the opening spot in the Indian cricket team. In the series against Zimbabwe, Sanju Samson was rested after giving some low scores in the UK tour. But if Abhishek Sharma doesn't want a rest like this, he will have to find his rhythm back.