Shreyas Iyer Hails VVS Laxmans Role in Zimbabwe Series Win
India ended its troubles in the shortest format of the game with the series against Zimbabwe. After securing a whitewash in this series, Shreyas Iyer had his first series win as a captain. For this, he credited the interim Head Coach of the Indian team, VVS Laxman.
The Indian team has finally started to dominate in the T20I format of the game. After encountering two series losses against Ireland and England, the team went on to have a T20I series against Zimbabwe. This was yet another away series for Iyer as a captain, and he made sure that it was his first series win.
The third T20I between both teams was played yesterday, as India showcased strong performances to win the game. Following the clean sweep against Zimbabwe, a few visuals from the dressing room have gone viral. Shreyas Iyer and VVS Laxman seek to have generated a good bond with each other, as both of them credited each other for the win.
Shreyas Iyer said, “Thank you to VVS Laxman sir for motivating & inspiring each and every day we step on to the field, everything you mentioned was apt, we could relate to it & thank you to each and every individual.”
Our Take
Shreyas Iyer is still to win a T20I series or tournament with Gautam Gambhir as a Head Coach. Their duo was still present for the Kolkata Knight Riders when they won the IPL 2024, but at that time, Gambhir stood as the mentor of the team. With VVS Laxman as the Head Coach, Shreyas Iyer has received a big boost as a captain, even though it came late after seven games.