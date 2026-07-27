Wanindu Hasaranga Sets Perfect Example of Sportsmanship in LPL Clash.

The decision taken by Wanindu Hasaranga to show some sportsmanship in the game turned out differently for his team. Avishka Fernando was able to score 66 runs for Jaffna Kings, which eventually helped them to post a massive target of 200 runs for Kandy Royals to chase. Unfortunately, Kandy had encountered a batting collapse, as their team was all out at the score of 106. Now the margin was so huge that even if Wanindu Hasaranga would have not taken back the appeal, the score difference would not have been this much.