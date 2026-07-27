Wanindu Hasaranga Sets Perfect Example of Sportsmanship in LPL Clash
Wanindu Hasaranga lost the game for his team but won hearts with his sportsmanship. In the match between Jaffna Kings and Kandy Royals, he took the appeal of Avishka Fernando’s run out back. Even though Fernando went on to score 66, he won't forget the lifeline given to him by Hasaranga.
The Lanka Premier League had an essence of sportsmanship yesterday, as Jaffna Kings went against Kandy Royals. Jaffna Kings were batting first in this game and an incident took place in the 7th over of the game. Wanindu Hasaranga was bowling the first over of his spell, when he decided to show some sportsmanship.
On the third ball, Kamil Mishara smashed it well but the ball went to connect with the non striker and ultimately went towards the stumps. Avishka Fernando, who stood at the other end, was run out, as he stood out of the crease. And even before the umpire was about to signal for his wicket, something else happened.
Wanindu Hasaranga had a chat with the umpires, as he decided to withdraw the appeal of this wicket. Even though the opening stand was dominating, Hasaranga still decided to end it with his bowling skills, not by luck.
Our Take
The decision taken by Wanindu Hasaranga to show some sportsmanship in the game turned out differently for his team. Avishka Fernando was able to score 66 runs for Jaffna Kings, which eventually helped them to post a massive target of 200 runs for Kandy Royals to chase. Unfortunately, Kandy had encountered a batting collapse, as their team was all out at the score of 106. Now the margin was so huge that even if Wanindu Hasaranga would have not taken back the appeal, the score difference would not have been this much.