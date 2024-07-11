Battling Cancer, Breaking Boundaries: Inside view of the Daily life of Yuvraj Singh

(Yuvraj Singh in a photo shoot with his wife Hazel Keech)

There was a misconception about Indian cricketers that they are not good power hitters and can score boundaries with only timing, which makes them spectacular but not so dependable in high-scoring matches. A 6 ft 2-inch guy from Chandigarh changed the definition of power hitting forever and became the finest and most ruthless lefty power hitter India has ever produced. Yes, we are talking about Yuvraj Singh, who nurtured the Indian batting line-up for 17 years. From beating bowlers on the field to battling against Cancer, Yuvi concealed his victory like an 'over-cover six '. Let's take a small tour of this legend's Instagram account and what's going on in his personal life.

How is Yuvi Spending His Retired Life Outside of the 22 Yards

Yuvraj Singh, the living legend who never bowed even to the suffering of Cancer, has now retired from the 22 yards. His millions of fans are excited to know what our beloved Yuvi does in his daily routines. The person who has motivated us to not give up in any hard situations of life, how is he spending his retired life? To vent the curiosity of the fans we will be exploring the Instagram posts of Yuvraj Singh to get a picture of his daily life.

A Man With A Golden Heart

Yuvraj Singh has suffered through the unimaginable pains and suffering of the deadly disease called Cancer. But he never gave up and conquered the disease. Now, he has not only taken the role of inspiration, but he is also helping others to cure Cancer by providing funds. He has opened a Nonprofit Organization named “YouWeCan” to help Cancer victims. Without any discrimination, he forwards his hands to all of them in need.

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In his recent post, he shared a big achievement where he financially supported 100 children within 100 days. These 100 children were all Cancer patients but due to their financial weakness, they were unable to cure the deadly disease. Yuvi and his team worked on it and saved these 100 youngsters from India. Who knows there might be another Yuvraj Singh among those 100 youngsters.

Yuvi Paji is Quite a Jokester

As a person, Yuvraj Singh is cool and calm-minded. He always stays respectful to others and keeps good relationships with everyone. But that very person can sometimes act really goofy with his great sense of humour. A few days ago Yuvraj Singh went to a wildlife park and spent a wonderful time with Elephants. There he was seen feeding the Elephants with his own hands.

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In the caption of the post, Yuvi used the famous quote of Lori Deschene about the elephants. From his gestures and writing style, one can understand very well how much Yuvi loves and cares for the elephants. In the end, he mentioned "Happy Elephantastic Day" as a joke. He shared an emoji to light up the sarcasm.

Yuvraj Singh as a Compassionate Mate

Yuvraj Singh is the perfect role model for a caring partner. Whether through his frequent posts or attending reality shows, he always shows how much he cares for his wife, Hazel. He never misses occasions like Valentine's Day, marriage anniversary or her birthday. He always makes sure to mark these beautiful days with heartful posts with his partner.

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Last Valentine's Day, he shared a post with the caption, "Happy Valentine's Day to the heart of our home ❤️" He mentioned his wife as the life partner who always stays by his side in all his hardships. He also proudly confessed his wife's excellence in all works. In his post, he repeatedly shows his gratitude towards his wife as she dutifully completes the role of a perfect wife and a mother. He went as far as calling Hazel the heart of his home. Which shows how much space she holds in Yuvi's heart.

A New Start For Yuvi!

Yuvraj has not yet ended his career just because he has retired from cricket. As the saying goes, "There's no end to learning" Our beloved Yuvi is now grinding his skills in the field of Golf. From his frequent posts on the Golf field, fans already knew that Yuvraj Singh loves to play Golf in his leisure time. But in a recent post, he said, "𝓦𝓸𝓻𝓴 𝓲𝓷 𝓟𝓻𝓸𝓰𝓻𝓮𝓼𝓼 !!!"

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In the post, Yuvraj is seen practising Golf in the field of Dubai. As mentioned in the caption Yuvraj is planning to bring a huge surprise for his fans and we all know that Yuvraj Singh is a man of words. If he has decided on doing something he will surely see it till the end. So let's see what more legends our living myth creates.

A Caring Partner, An Attentive Father!

As mentioned earlier Yuvraj Singh is a great and caring partner. Not only that he is a great father too. One can very well say that Yuvraj Singh passes the qualities of being a Family Guy with flourish marks. He often shares posts of his close time with his family, he spends great efforts to give them proper time and happiness within his busy schedule.

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After retirement, he spends most of his leisure time travelling with his family & from his attentive posts on events like Christmas and other family events. One can very well understand how much Yuvraj Singh values his family. In a recent post, he shared that he was seen wearing red clothing and standing in front of a decorated Christmas tree with his whole family. In the caption, he did not forget to greet everyone with a heartful warm wish.

Going Through The Pages of Memory

Everyone has ups and downs in their life, and although Yuvraj Singh is a successful person, he is no exception to this. But what makes Yuvraj special is that he has conquered all those downs of his life and is standing where he deserves, with full of humbleness. Sometimes, he shares those golden days of his life when he was full of fighting spirit and ready to give it all in the 22 yards.

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In a recent post, he shared and made everyone emotional by saying, "Definitely the best dressed team of our generation 😂😂😂! @sachintendulkar @zaheer_khan34 @harbhajan3 @virendersehwag @parthiv9 @muralikartik @rd.nehra #blastfromthepast" Although the caption and the post are in a light manner, the fans can understand the emotion hidden beneath it. The golden days, the golden 11 that once dominated the field, is just a page of history now. But the legend still lives on.

Enjoying The Festival of Colours

As an Indian, how can one miss the festival of colour, Holi? Our beloved Yuvi did not forget to let himself emerge and follow the traditions of Indians. By doing so, he also sent his well wishes to his fans through his Instagram post.

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In the post, he was seen standing in shorts and filled with colour all over his body. In his caption, he said, "Wishing everyone a happy holi ❤️ 🌈" while enjoying Holi with his family and friends. By repeatedly showing love and well wishes towards his fans, Yuvi has always proven the special place he holds for his fans.