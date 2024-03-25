Travis Head's Life Beyond the Cricket Pitch

(Australian star cricketer Travis Head holding ICC World Test Championship along with his wife and daughter)

A name that is no less than a haunted movie for an Indian fan, Travis Head is an Australian cricketer who has represented the nation in all three formats of the game. Being a headache for the team in the World Test Championship Finals and the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup Finals, Travis Head has been a mega superstar for the Australian team this year. The 30-year-old cricketer is also a part of the South Australian domestic team along with having a contract from the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League. Recently, he was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League and will play for them in the 2024 season. With an ODI World Cup, World Test Championship and a Man of the Series award in Ashes, he has been an integral part of the team. However, Travis Head not only excels in cricket but also strikes a balance in life beyond the game. Here, we will be discussing how his life once he steps out of the field.

Name of the Player Travis Michael Head Age 30 years (D.O.B: 29th December 1993) Birth Place Adelaide, South Australia, Australia Nationality Australian Hobbies Fishing, Football, Playing Golf Zodiac Sign Capricorn Family Parents: Simon Head, Ann Head Siblings: Ryan Head, Chelsea Head Wife: Jessica Davies Daughter: Milla Paige

A Glimpse into Travis Head's Life Outside Cricket

Travis Head's life isn't all about cricket. While he shares videos and achievements related to the sport, he also gives a peek into his life off the field. From hobbies and family time to community activities, Head's day is diverse and goes beyond the boundaries of cricket. He frequently shares delightful updates on his Instagram (travishead34), offering glimpses into the wonderful adventures and joyous moments he shares with his wife and daughter during their travels. Taking a closer look at Travis Head's various social media handles, we get an inside look into an average day in his life.

(Travis Head with his family on his Test Debut against Pakistan)

Travis Head has been fortunate to have unwavering support from his parents, Simon and Ann Head, throughout his cricketing journey. In addition to his parents, Travis is surrounded by the love of his family, including his brother Ryan and sister Chelsea, creating a close-knit support system. In April 2023, Travis embarked on a new chapter in his personal life by marrying Jessica Davies. This union brought immense joy to their families, and the couple's happiness was further multiplied when they welcomed their first child, a beautiful daughter, into the world in September 2023. From Instagram to Twitter, Head shares snippets of his routine, providing followers with a behind-the-scenes view of his day-to-day experiences.

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Outside the cricket field, Travis Head spends most of his time with his wife and daughter. In the post shared above by him on his Instagram handle, Travis Head and his wife Jessica Davies are dressed up for the Cricket Australia Awards 2024. The couple attended the Awards show together and he posted the pictures with the caption “Lucky to celebrate what has been such an amazing year with the people that mean the most ❤️”.

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This Christmas, Travis Head shared lovely photos of his family celebrating in front of the twinkling Christmas tree. The festive vibes were spread around from the pictures as they enjoyed the holiday together. In a heartwarming moment, Travis donned his Australian practice kit and was captured holding his adorable daughter. The pictures not only showcased the joy of the season but also highlighted the special family moments that make Christmas memorable for the Heads.

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In a recent Instagram post, Travis Head gave us a peek into his good times with friends. The pictures feature Marnus Labuschagne, Brad Hogg, Alex Carey, and coach Andrew McDonald, all gathered around a cozy bonfire. The teammates enjoyed quality time with each other while discussing their game and the upcoming fixtures. It's a delightful glimpse into the off-field moments of these cricket buddies, as they enjoyed quality time together in the warmth of the bonfire.

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On the 15th of April 2023, Travis Head and Jessica Davies joyfully tied the knot, embarking on the journey of marriage. Choosing Sorrento as their honeymoon destination, the couple shared heartwarming snapshots, capturing not only the picturesque surroundings but also the tender moments spent with their adorable daughter cradled in Travis Head's arms. The pictures capture their ongoing moments of joy and togetherness, showcasing the simple yet special times they enjoy as a couple.

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In addition to being a cricketer and a family man, Travis Head is a passionate golf enthusiast, often immersing himself in the game, either by watching matches or playing with friends. The post above highlights his genuine love for golf and depicts a weekend well spent with friends at a golf event. It reveals how Travis not only enjoys the sport but also values the time spent with his mates, creating enjoyable memories on the golf course. This post is a glimpse into Travis Head's life beyond cricket, showcasing his love for golf and the camaraderie he shares with friends during these leisurely pursuits.