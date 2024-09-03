Discovering the daily life stories of sensational keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel

(Dhruv Jurel with his entire family in the practice session of Rajasthan Royals before the match)

The new era of Indian cricket has begun in the last few years, and with this, the fans have seen some revolutionary changes in the national team. Dhruv Jurel is one of the young lads who are strengthening the belief of millions of Indians to rule the cricketing world again. Being an average UP guy, he dreamt of playing for India one day, which is not very normal, but as said, 'Dreams have no limits.' Finally, his wish came true when he got a national call in January 2024 for the test team against England and also made his fairy debut in the 3rd test match at Rajkot. His unbelievable and fighting innings of 90 runs in the 4th test against England took India out of an embarrassing defeat. Despite not getting his maiden century, he engraved his name in the memory of millions of Indians.

Taking a sneak peek at the daily life of Rajasthan Royals rising star, Dhruv Jurel

Dhruv Jurel, the emerging keeper-batter of team India, has shown his strong foundation in limited overs cricket in IPL from Rajasthan Royals. But besides cricket, this guy has a great sense of fashion, which his fans witness from his Instagram handle. His amazing style statement made him a fashion icon in the Indian cricket community. Additionally, despite his busy schedule, he never forgets to spend time with his loved ones and loves to go on vacations with them. He maintains a strong bond with his fans through his active engagement via social media platforms and keeps them engaged by sharing updates of his daily off-field adventures. Let's briefly look at his Instagram profile to dig deeper into his lesser-known stories.

Achieving the greatest accomplishment of being a proud son

Every sports person forever dreams of the day when he can prove himself in front of cheering fans of his own home ground, and it gets even more special when the parents participate among those thousands of fans. Dhruv recently achieved this remarkable feat and proudly announced his gladness on Instagram. Rajasthan Royals' official team posted this video in collaboration with Dhruv.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C6TcBlUvYpl/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In the video, the viewers saw Dhruv's family entering the field during Rajasthan's practice session. His whole family, including his parents, brother, and other relatives, embraced him one by one; their eyes were full of tears of joy, and their faces were shining with pride for their beloved Dhruv. Kumar Sangakkara joined the family gathering to show his respect towards his father and everyone present. He showed his sportsmanship by removing the cap in exchange for his father's salute and was spotted while shaking hands with him.

Witnessing an iconic Holi celebration of the team Rajasthan Royals

As an energetic and lively 23-year-old guy, Dhruv finds festivals like Holi particularly special. In a recent Instagram post, he shared glimpses of Rajasthan Royals' Holi celebration, and he mentioned his joyful experience with his other family which was meant to share the blessings and happiness of Holi with all.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C48Mk_ONkOV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In the images, Dhruv and the entire Rajasthan team were dressed in white attire, which was later coloured with Rajasthan's signature pink shed. From Dhruv and Chahal firing water guns to various other moments, the pictures showed their immense joy. In the consecutive slides, we can spot several starstruck pictures featuring Sandeep Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, and many more. Seeing foreign cricketers celebrating Indian culture with native Indian players is an absolute treat for cricket maniacs.

Embodying the mamba mentality with a silent resolve

In a recent post, Dhruv shared some glimpses from his photo session, in which he mentioned the phrase 'Mamba mentality’ in the caption. 'The Mamba Mentality: How I Play' is a book by legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant and according to him, the Mamba mentality means consistently trying to become the best version of oneself, and from the recent rise of this guy, fans can approve that he passed the test of channelling this thought process into his gameplay.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C4hb7VMvAIs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Through his post, Dhruv once again reminded his fans his current success is due to his constant hard work and absolute determination. The confidence brimming from his face in each photograph shows his promise and his belief in maintaining this success, regardless of any obstacles that may arise. Apart from this, the pictures are quite an example of his great fashion sense, which he carried naturally and made himself one of the most stylish cricketers of his generation.

The unseen commuters of the successful journey of Dhruv Jurel

Behind every famous and successful son, an untold story of the parents' hardships and sacrifices lies which does not celebrated all the time. Dhruv believes that without the support of his father Nem Singh Jurel & mother Rajani Jurel, he wouldn't have achieved the success he has now. He often shares pictures with them on his Instagram profile to show his gratitude to them.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3-MO1ePW-Q/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In a recent post, Dhruv shared the frame with his beloved parents, and in the caption, he once again mentioned them as his life's true MVPs, showing his respect for them in his heart. Their bright smiles and eyes full of pride for their beloved son showed that their sacrifices had paid off. In the picture, his parents held trophies of Dhruv's current match performances, and undoubtedly, the feeling of being completed in life was reflected on their faces.

Conquering the fields with brother on his side

Rinku and Dhruv share a brotherly bond that the professional barriers of the 22-yards can never restrict. During their time in the Team India campaign, they have faced the ups and downs of the team together, and through these hardships, they have become capable of overcoming any difficulties on-field that lie ahead with absolute calmness.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3wsiAdLxkv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Rinku created this post in collaboration with Dhruv's Instagram handle, and in the caption of the post, Rinku said in his native language which means in English that ‘My brother, the time has come to fulfil the dreams,’ which depicts their rock-solid mentality. The viewers saw their beloved duo standing in front of a beautiful lake, smiling proudly into the camera.

A sneak peek into Dhruv's exclusive weekly diet and training routine

Dhruv maintains his exceptional match fitness and physique through disciplined training and diet charts. In a recent Instagram post, he shared his weekly diet and training routine with his fans for the eager audiences who want to know about his discipline, which is behind his sharp growth. The post featured snippets of a whole week of him, including mirror selfies and intense bench press sessions.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CyFbm07r_hP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In the post, Dhurv covered his tight schedule for the whole week, where he was seen travelling via plane while maintaining his workouts and planned diet, which included nutritious foods like vegetables and rice. From the post, the fans understood one thing for sure: he is a dedicated youngster who understands that success requires hard work and sacrifice, so he never skips workouts. Also, the post reflects his love for sneakers in the final slide, where he wore a white Nike sneaker with a golden border, giving a great visual beauty with complete premiums.

Having a great session with the 'Manufacturers of Dreams,' Paras Juny Anand

Every boy, at least once in his childhood, surely dreamt of playing glorious shots on a cricket field with a premium SG cricket bat, and predictably, Dhruv is no exception in this case. But how many boys can dream of having appreciation from the CEO of this prime sports equipment company? Recently, Dhruv was seen in the house of The 'Sanspareils Greenlands company, publicly known as SG, with the CEO Paras Juny Anand.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4aiUkcBSIR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

This post was created by Mr. Paras himself, and later, Dhruv was added as a collaborator of the post. After becoming an overnight sensation for giving the power-packed and match-deciding performance against England recently, Dhruv was called to the headquarters of SG Cricket, and the CEO personally met and greeted him to praise one of the greatest test knocks of this calendar year. Also, he heavily applauded Dhruv's mental toughness in the clutch moments of the match and marked him as one of the most impressive talents he had ever met.