Transforming Lives Beyond Cricket: Gautam Gambhir's Lifestyle Outside the Cricket Field

(Gautam Gambhir on a vacation with his family)

A lone player fighting for Indian batting in the toughest clutch moments, defending the opponent's bowling unit, scoring runs, taking the innings further, and placing India in a secure spot. These phrases resemble a short Delhi guy with an innocent face but the toughest mentality, none other than Gautam Gambhir. From bilateral series to ICC tournaments, who can forget his silent contributions, which gifted team India numerous impossible victories at ease? In the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 final, when top batters were failing at the other end, Gambhir rescued the team and was given the most precious trophy in the world.

How Does 'Gauti' Spend His Retried Life Outside the Field?

Gambhir retired from all formats of cricket in 2018, the month of December. But beyond the innings of the 22 yards, Gambhir has a very impactful personal and social life. He joined politics and won the Lok Sabha election from East Delhi. Being a public servant, he engages himself in numerous social and developmental activities. He took a little rest from politics to fulfil his duties as the mentor of KKR in IPL 2024. Despite the tight & busy schedule, Gambhir never disappoints his fans and shares a very close relationship with them via social media platforms. Let's visit Gauti's Instagram handle and explore what is happening in his personal life.

Gambhir Made The Day of The Physically Challenged Fan

Gautam Gambhir is well known for his calm and collected behaviour. Like the celebrities that have become famous but remained grounded, Gambhir is without a doubt one of them. In a recent post, we can see him shaking hands with a physically challenged fan.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5amuRBPvh3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Gambhir won the hearts of millions of fans once again with his caption saying, "Love of our fans. That's why we're here! ❤️❤️". Through this post, he showed the sincere and heartfelt feelings he has towards his fans. These little things are what we fans ask for from our idols. Gambhir proved the place he holds for the fans in his heart.

Bonds That Transcend the 22 Yards

Some bonds can never be restrained by formal co-worker relations or anything. Gambhir and SRK share a similar bond. SRK often appears on Gambhir's posts, which shows how close they are outside of the 22 yards. Their friendship started way back when Gambhir joined team KKR, but even after retirement, Gambhir and SRK share a deep brotherly bond.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5DsFCSPvpM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In his recent post, Gambhir and his wife shared the frame with SRK. In the caption, Gambhir did not forget to mention his bond with the team too, "Some bonds are forever! ❤️💜" as we can see by the violet heart in the end Gambhir meant his bond with KKR. Gambhir spent a lot of time in the KKR dressing room as their captain. We are really lucky to have witnessed their bond and hope to see a great celebration from them after KKR's recent successful matches.

Following the Festival of Colour

As an Indian how can we forget to enjoy the festival of colours? Every one of us waits eagerly for the Holi every year and it seems our beloved Gautam Gambhir sir is no exception. On the Holi, Gautam Gambhir shared a heartful picture with his wife & two daughters. They were standing beside a pool covered in colours.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C47lx0zLXNr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Holi is a festival that brings joy to everyone's heart, and playing it with your favourite person is really something else. Gautam also confirmed this through his caption, "Colourful Holi with my favourites! ❤️❤️ #HappyHoli" From his frequent posts and these events, one can very well understand that Gambhir regards his family very highly and loves to spend time with them.

Even ‘Mr. Gambhir’ Can Crack Jokes

As mentioned earlier, Gambhir always maintains a calm and collected demeanour, but that does not mean he does not know how to be funny. Even Sir Gambhir can be goofy from time to time. In a recent reel, he shared that he was seen feeding fish from his hand.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C4nBc89LDq2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In the caption he mentioned that is how he is feeling after returning to KKR as their mentor in IPL 2024. As we all know after so many years of captaincy to Gambhir KKR is more like a home than a team. He has nurtured the team he was always there no matter what time it was bad or good. So to Gambhir, KKR and their peers are more like a child to his mother. He cracked the exact joke through his post.

Losing a Piece of Heart

Losing one's beloved pet is somewhat similar to losing a family member. Even our calm and collected Gambhir is no exception to that. In a recent post, Gautam Gambhir shared the heartbreaking news he lost his beloved pet dog.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3LQSsevacT/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In the comments, he said that it would never be the same when he returns home from now on. To a pet owner, embarrassing the pet is the first thing they do when they return home. Losing that moment is truly heart-wrenching. He bid farewell to his beloved pet, Tyson, through this post. The post depicts the deep impact of his pet’s death on him.

Journey From The Best Opener To The Best Family Man

As mentioned earlier Gambhir has high regard towards his family he truly loves and takes great care of them. From his often posts and snippets fans can very well see that Gautam spends most of his time retired by travelling and giving time to them. Although he is quite occupied as a politician, he never lets his busy schedule be a hindrance to his duties towards his family.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5Injocv7_J/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In his recent post, we can see him enjoying the KKR match with his wife and two daughters. He and his two little princesses are even wearing the dress of KKR. He mentioned his precious wife & daughters as his "Forever Champions" in the caption. By including them in his daily routine whether it's a cricket match or anything Gautam shows how much he cares for his family.

A Respectful Leader Meeting the Hearts of Our Nation

As Indians, we all can agree that the heart of our nation is none other than our Indian army. Sir Gautam Gambhir also is no exception he has the same feeling for them. He was delighted and overwhelmed when he received an award from the Indian army.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2HhflFPB4c/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In the post, we can see he spent an entire day with the Indian army and gave respect towards the army through his caption. He described how the Indian army keeps our nation and its flag safe even in the stormy winds and everything they never forget to do their duty.

Gambhir Enjoying Vacation With His Family

Fans who know Gambhir well are familiar with the fact that outside the field, Gauti loves and shares the closest bond with his family. He often goes on drive-outs, vacations, and trips with his wife and children, which makes him relaxed and happy.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2o0D0gLWof/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

In a recent post, we can trace him with his family on vacation somewhere in a snowy area. He was really enjoying the snow with his family, and his children seemed very happy. The photo accidentally became a cute candid as everyone showed thumbs up in another direction from the camera.