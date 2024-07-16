Smashing Sixes On and Off the Field: A Glimpse into Rohit Sharma's Daily Life

(Rohit Sharma on a day out with his daughter Samaira and wife Ritika Sajdeh)

The few names that define the new age explosive batting, Rohit Sharma is one of them. Coming from the Bansod locality of Nagpur, India, Sharma resonated with his ultimate impact on Indian cricket in the last decade. From classic strokeplay to furious power hitting, Rohit suits every bowl like water. The innings that made him the 'Hitman' of modern cricket, the historic 264 runs knock against Sri Lanka in 2014, only a gifted ability like him can perform this. Besides being a batting maestro, Rohiat Sharma is an extremely cool and fun-loving guy. Anyone can spot his absolute sense of humour and funny clips flying everywhere on social media often. On and off the field, his hilarious jokes are adored by his fans. Also, he loves to spend quality time with his family in his leisure time.

Exploring The Daily Life of Hitman Outside 22 Yards

Rohit Sharma, aka the Hitman of Indian Cricket. Although he is in the last phase of his career, the fear of Rohit still remains in the hearts of the bowlers of the current generation. But have we ever wondered how our Hitman spends his daily life? Rohit Sharma is a calm, collected gentleman outside the cricket field—a person who can join and match up with any sort of fun. From a die-hard fan of La Liga to a concerned citizen worried about the nation, you will see Rohit Sharma in all shorts of action in his daily life. To learn more about this amazing person, let's take a quick tour of his Instagram profile.

If Unstoppable Fun Was A Person!

From the cricket field to traditional festivals, Rohit Sharma is unstoppable. Very few can match his wild energy. The amount of energy Rohit Sharma possesses is unbelievable. In a recently shared reel, fans can see Rohit Sharma enjoying the festival of colour Holi with his friends and family members. By the end of the video, Rohit was covered in colour, and fans couldn't even recognize him.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C4758tuIvFE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

This video shows the grounded nature of Rohit. Despite being a celebrity figure, Rohit never compromises with any sort of fun. Living life at its fullest is a must for our beloved Hitman Rohit. The video is a compilation of Rohit's whole Holi celebration. In the video, we can see him playing Holi with his precious daughter and wife with colours. The video also shows a part where we can see Rohit Sharma joyfully sliding on his chest across the water-filled garden, and he does it again with his friends.

Holding His World in The Arms

Despite his tight and busy schedule, Rohit always played the duty of a father properly. Now that he has retired from Cricket, we can see him spending time with his precious daughter more frequently. Rohit always shares snippets with his wife and daughter. He loves to travel and enjoy himself alongside them.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5JPFrzoKzq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In this post, we can see a glimpse of a wholesome moment where Rohit is holding his daughter in his arms. The daughter is busy looking at the night city from the balcony, and Rohit is caressing her hair. Such a wholesome and adorable moment made the whole comment box flourish with well wishes. The caption says, "𝗠𝘆 𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹 ♥️" in an adorable voice, implying the care and love he has for his daughter.

The Lady behind The Curtains

As mentioned earlier, the Rohit Sharma we see off the field is quite different from the one on the Cricket pitch. Outside of his sporting zone, he is a sincere and caring partner who spares no effort to show his love and gratitude to his cherished wife, Ritika Sajdeh. From his frequent posts and reels, we see that Rohit is spending most of his retired life travelling and enjoying himself alongside his wife and daughter.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3KT184rCVP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

This post is a black & white picture where we can see the Sharma couple walking side by side. The caption says, "𝗔𝗹𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗯𝘆 𝗺𝘆 𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲 @ritssajdeh ❤️". Although the caption may look simple but, that day the post was made and the surge of emotions he was going through during that time because of the MI incident shows how much Rohit depends on and trusts his wife. The post signifies the bond between the couple, where they trust each other's back in dire situations.

Rohit Sharma Minding His Own Fashion

If there was a face to show mastery over all fields, it would most likely look similar to Rohit Sharma's face. From 22 yards to Fashion Hitman never misses to hit the over boundary. Rohit frequently posts his iconic photos to showcase his fashion sense and style. Besides being a fantastic cricketer, his fashion sense made him a style icon, and brands also love to collaborate with him for this reason.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C11rGryv7Ny/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In the caption, he mentioned that he would mind his own Grizz in 2024. No wonder the caption suits the post completely, as Rohit Sharma came in a completely cool avatar when he went on a tour somewhere. Who knows, Rohit may rise as a new star in the glamorous world of the fashion industry.

On a Dineout with the Series Winning Boys

Rohit Sharma possesses a magnificent presence that draws everyone in a group towards him. His warm behaviour and friendliness help him to grow a brotherly bond with players across generations, from the newest to seasoned veterans. Being a senior, he never let the junior feel the pressure of his greatness.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4TECcqPqAV/?igsh=aGt5ang5MDJ2b3Zq

In this post, Rohit Sharma is spotted with some new-age wonders: Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel. After clinching a historic victory over England with an inexperienced team, Rohit Sharma went to chill out with the boys. Sarcastically, he wrote in the caption, "Garden mein ghoomne wale bande 😏" which he used during the match as slang. It depicts his ultimate taste of humour irrespective of age.