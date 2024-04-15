From Under-19 Star to “Future of Indian Cricket”, Daily Life of Shubman Gill

(Shubman Gill with his mother)

The future of Indian cricket's batting lineup shines brightly, with the charismatic young talent Shubman Gill in the lead. Gill, a 24-year-old Punjabi boy has not only captivated the cricketing world with his exceptional batting skills but has also won over the hearts of millions of fans with his striking appearance. Gill won the Orange Cap in the IPL 2023 for the Gujarat Titans. He scored 890 runs, the second-highest aggregate in a season in the history of IPL after Virat Kohli. Not only that he also played a vital role in Gujarat Titan’s 2022 IPL victory.

Off the field, Gill is known for his stylish and charismatic appearance. His social media posts are filled with glimpses into his cricketing journey & brand promotions. Gill maintains a warm and approachable vibe on platforms like Instagram. He often shares candid family moments and practice sessions. Join us as we look into the captivating world of Shubman Gill, the newest heartthrob of Indian cricket's next generation.

How does Shubman Gill spend his leisure time outside the 22 yards?

Shubman Gill is participating in the IPL 2024 season representing the Gujarat Titans. As a dedicated professional cricketer, he spends most of his time in cricket including tours for matches across various formats. Apart from cricket, Gill often stays occupied with his shoots for brand advertisements. Gill also has a knack for modelling as shown in his social media he often shares snapshots of his ventures. Not only that, Gill also seems to be a travel freak. Whenever he gets relief from his national duty, he prefers to stay away from regular hassle and keeps busy himself in exploring the scenic beauties of lovely destinations.

Rap King Shubman

In his latest update, Shubman amazed the fans. The post features a video of Shubman singing a popular Hindi rap song, "100 Million" by Divine, adding a touch of his Punjabi blood. The reel caption says, “In the game, I play for keeps 🕹️” and has near about 33.6 million views. Divine himself commented on the video saying, “100 mill paarrrr”.

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Following the song the reel transitions into showing a collage capturing many recent activities of Shubman. From glimpses of his lively clubbing to moments in the dressing room, and heartwarming interactions with fans.

Sibling Goals

Shubman Gill's Instagram posts show a heartwarming glimpse into his close family life, with his sibling Shahneel Gill featuring prominently in his posts. Shubman's bond with his sister is prominent through the frequent snippets he shares showing their cherished moments together. From his posts it can be seen that Shubman truly cares for his sibling, as he never misses important family occasions like Rakhi or Shahneel's birthday, ensuring to mark these special days with heartfelt posts and gestures.

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Despite being a busy cricketer, Gill spends a lot of time with his family. On 1st April, Gill shared a humorous post on the occasion of ‘April Fool’ day with his sibling Shahneel Gill. The caption says, “Celebrating you today. Ps Happy April Fools day😛”. In the 2nd picture, Gill shows a funny face while Shahneel is hugging him. These pictures show their unconditional love for each other.

Birthday Boy

On September 8, 2023, Shubman Gill shared his special birthday celebration moments with his fans through an Instagram post. The post shows a heartwarming moment shared with his nearest and dearest, as well as his teammates. Shubman also thanked the fans and everyone with the caption, “Birthday dump 🎂 P.s thank you everyone for your wishes Lots of love ❤️❤️”.

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The featured image captured a touching moment where Shubman fed his birthday cake to his father showing the heartwarming bond and affection between the duo. The post contained more candid snapshots, including Shubman in his Indian jersey with his face covered in cake. The post then featured a scene of Shubman cutting his birthday cake in a hotel room, surrounded by his family. Additionally, the post showed the Indian cricket team gathered in a dining hall to celebrate the young cricketer's special day.

Setting Records

To congratulate and motivate the ISRO scientists Gill joined the Bajaj Allianz Life’s #PlankforAces event. Due to the huge response and large participation in the event, it later achieved the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD for the “Largest online video album of people holding the abdominal plank position”. There were a total of 5194 plank videos. Gill not only appreciated their work by saying that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has consistently led the way in pioneering space exploration, with groundbreaking missions like Aditya L1 - India’s first solar mission and then there are also achievements like the Chandrayaan 3 landing on the moon.

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He repeatedly mentioned how the ISRO scientist's unparalleled contributions to space exploration deserve recognition and appreciation. He also said that he was honoured to be a part of such a big and unique initiative by Bajaj Allianz Life to express sincere gratitude & pay respect towards ISRO. With all of their participation, they managed to boost morale and gathered thousands of individuals to join the event. On the event day, thousands of participants performed a plank to express appreciation to the ISRO scientists through #PlankforAces. #PlankforAces was never limited to offline participation so many performed this event by posting their plank video online.

Exploring the Wilderness

As mentioned earlier Gill often shares his lavish and beautiful tour snippets with his fans through social media. In his recent posts on Instagram Gill shared some amazing snippets of his wildlife tour.

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In the post, “Safari dump🦁🐗🐯🫎🐅🐆🌆” Gill shared his moments from his wildlife tour. He got to see a lion and many animals. Gill’s crazy sightings do not end here; he also got to see a lioness eating a zebra and some hyenas eating their prey. He also shared a selfie in which he is riding a helicopter.

Brotherly Bond

Shubman Gill recently shared a post of his Diwali celebrations with fellow cricketers Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj. Dressed in elegant kurtas, the quartet showed their festive charm and stole the hearts of millions of fans. They showed that outside the 22 yards, they can also rock in traditional too.

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The post beautifully captured their brotherly bond which shows that their friendship is not limited to the 22 yards. They showed the value of friendship by celebrating the festival of light together. Shubman also shared some pictures with his family members. When it comes to celebration Shubman doesn't hold back.

Dog Lover Shubman

In a recent post, Shubman is seen caressing his dogs, affectionately referring to them as his "gym buddies for today" in a light-hearted manner. The caption not only shows Shubman’s playful manner but also highlights his genuine love and care for his furry companions.

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It's heartwarming to see Shubman Gill's care and bond with his pets. He always shares snippets of them whenever he gets back home. By including them in his daily routine, whether it's a workout session or a simple moment of affection, Shubman shows the special place his pets hold in his heart.

Fitness Freak

Shubman Gill's dedication to maintaining his physique is prominent through his consistent gym routines and workout shares on social media. In a recent post, he shared his tour to a sea beach, Shubman showed his determination to fitness by incorporating workouts into his travels.

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The caption, “Beachside reps, worldwide steps! 🏖️🐚," not only shows his dedication to fitness but also the importance of discipline and determination in achieving one's goals. Shubman Gill is no exception to that rule as we always see how he maintains his diet and gym routines even in tours and leisure times.