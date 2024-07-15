An insider's look into Babar Azam's daily life

(Babar Azam in a Wholesome Moment With The Family)

After Virat Kohli, if any Asian batter has managed to establish his name on foreign soil with pure class and batting masterclass, then it is one and only Babar Azam. Coming from Pakistan with a hunger for playing cricket, Babar Azam has been the best batsman for the team. In the debut match against West Indies, his classic maiden century declared the arrival of someone special in the upcoming decade. From then on, he showcased his immense talent from the Asia Cup 2018 final 96 runs to the World Cup 2019; Babar stood tall and anchored the team, single-handedly batting to a safe land all the time. Besides being a talent-packed cricketer, Babar Azam has a lovely personality in his personal life and loves to live life cherished. Though throughout the year, he remains busy with the international tour schedule of the Pakistan Cricket Board, he prefers to travel and explore the lucrative sites of nature at various international destinations.

What Does Babar Azam Do in His Leisure Times Outside the Cricket Seasons?

Babar Azam, an exceptional Pakistani Batsman, often seems busy and occupied with his tight cricket schedule. But even in those tight and busy schedules, he never misses spending quality time with his family and friends. On top of that, he is a fitness freak who never misses his gym routines, whether it's family or match time. Also, his religious beliefs are very high, which gives him the mental power to fight on and off the field. Let's learn a lot more about him by exploring his Instagram account.

Savouring The Ecstasy of Nature

When surrounded by the beauty of nature, even our Pakistani cricket hero, Babar Azam, is left amazed and mesmerized. Fans are surprised to see him so peaceful, as he's usually known for his aggressive game. It's clear nature's charm has won him over. In the calmness of it all, Babar Azam's love for nature shines through, showing us a different side of his personality. It's a reminder that even though athletes like him can find joy and wonder in the simple things around us.

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In a recent post, he shared an outstanding view of the Kakul Valley, a small village situated in the heart of nature. In the caption, he mentioned how much he is enjoying the peaceful nature. After the tiring cricket matches and season, it's not a bad way to replenish energy.

Going With The Pace of Traditions

As the month of Ramadan is going on, Babar Azam is seen following the traditions of their Muslim brothers in his frequent posts. As a professional cricketer, he stays busy and preoccupied with all the matches and tournaments. But as a true believer, he never misses the traditions. We have often seen him showing his gratefulness towards Allah.

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In the post, he was seen wearing white attire. In the caption, he mentioned that he was feeling blessed and spiritually uplifted after performing Umrah. For him, it was a moment of reflection and peace. Once again, he did not forget to show his gratefulness towards Allah by saying, "Grateful for this journey and praying for the well-being and peace of the entire humanity. 🕋". In the last part, he showed true gentlemanly courtesy by removing all the religious barricades and asking for the well-being of all humanity.

Azam With a Nice Taste of Humour on Imam's Big Day

The bond between these two brothers knows no bounds. One can never restrict it within the professional fields. Babar Azam congratulated his friend and professional partner, Imam, on his big day. But he did not stop only at congratulations as he also cracked a nice joke, which showed the nice taste of humour he possesses.

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In the post he shared, we can see him dressed in a beautiful suit, sharing the frame with the newlywed Imam. In the caption, he wholeheartedly congratulated and wished him happiness from all over the world. Babar compared the parallels between the wedding life and cricket innings to emphasize the importance of this new start. He also cracked a joke by reminding Imam that his friends are still alive and well, so please do not forget them, and sometimes in a while, he should spend some time with them also.

Getting Ready For a New & Fresh Start With the New Year's Eve

Babar Azam always keeps a good tab with his fans and never forgets to wish them on special occasions such as New Year and other traditional events. On New Year's Eve of 2024, he posted on his Instagram to wish everyone to have a splendid year ahead. In the caption, he compared the ups and downs of 2023 with a roller coaster and showed his relief now that it has come to an end. At last, he wished for 2024 to bring joy & good fortune to everyone.

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The post is a collage of many snippets of moments throughout the year. It includes both his falls and rising moments in matches. As a player, Babar also suffers downfalls and enjoys uprises in his career 2023 was no exception. He mentioned how all the hardships and experiences have given him lots of life lessons. He did not forget to add the quality time he spent with his parents and friends during the year. Which shows how greatly he values his relationships with his parents & friends.

Exploring New Gateways in Billiards!

A professional batsman's eyes are something. One has to be always cautious and needs high reflexes to set the records high in the batting. Babar Azam now seems to be using them on the board of Billiards. As in the post, we can see him playing billiards with utmost concentration.

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The caption also supports the picture as it says, "ℂ𝕠𝕟𝕔𝕖𝕟𝕥𝕣𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟 🎯" the bull's eye emoji at the end implies the amount of concentration Babar is paying in the game to put the ball in the pocket. This focused mindset surely brought him to the ultimate destination of success surely.