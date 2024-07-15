Shreyas Iyer Remains Unpredictable Even in His Daily Life Outside The Cricket Field

(Shreyas Iyer Spending Quality Time With His Family)

Everyone knows Mumbai as the powerhouse of supplying quality cricketers for decades after decades. The player who earned the most respect and popularity among the new gens, Shreyas Iyer is one of them. Like other youngsters, he came into the limelight while playing for Delhi Capitals in the IPL. His ability to handle high-pressure encounters, and range of big hits in high-scoring matches depicts his nerves of steel mentality. His reputation soon brought him into the Men in Blue and he never disappointed the selectors. In the recent ODI World Cup 2024, he scored 2 centuries along with 526 runs which silenced his critics. Apart from his sports career, Iyer is a very fun-loving and charismatic person. He loves to explore the outer world, goes on multiple vacations, and spends lots of time with family and friends. Also, his engagement in numerous charitable endeavours makes him special among all.

How is Life Outside of the Field For Shreyas Iyer?

Shreyas Iyer has become a well-known face in the cricket circuit ever since his debut. The Gen Z glam boy though spends most of his time practising and sharpening his skills, he does spend a healthy amount of time with his family, friends and pets. He believes personal life and loved ones are as important as profession and passion. We took to his Instagram page to find posts that would describe his personal life outside the field.

Giving Wings to Their Limits!

Shreyas Iyer made a post of complete relaxation in November last year. The post shows him with his other Indian teammate, glam boy KL Rahul enjoying their hearts out in the pool. In this post they were out for a fun session while the greatest stage for cricketers, the World Cup was on.

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The boys were seen sipping on a can of energy drink. It looked as if they were warning the other teams about their forms and marking themselves as finishing the tournament at the top of the table. The post was captioned as “☀️🕶️🔋” by KL. The boys seemed to be in a refreshed mood after destroying every opposition they faced during the World Cup, be it a new team like the Netherlands or some experienced team like South Africa or New Zealand.

Pet parent Iyer

Apart from being a crazy batter when in form, he holds the power to destroy the opposition’s bowling lineup with his connecting shots all across the ground, Iyer is also a crazy animal lover. In several talk sessions and casual interviews, he mentioned multiple times that he loves dogs more than any other animals.

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He proves his love by a post on Instagram where he shares a reel with his beloved dog. His dog is a very beautiful white labrador named Bettiyon. The reel is a short glimpse of his life with Bettiyon. It is an edited video with various moments of the dog, Iyer and his family. He is also seen playing outdoors. It is very much evident that the dog is loved and cared for in the Iyer household.

Escape From the 22 And Appearance at The Doorway of Fashion

In a post made on October 25, 2023, Iyer shows his “Sweet Escape”. The post is a series of six pictures from his alone time that he termed as an escape. The cricketers always have to follow a busy schedule irrespective of summer or winter. So whenever they get some time off, they go for a fancy dinner or to nearby locations for a change.

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The number 4 batter is seen in blue denim jeans, a white T-shirt and a denim jacket paired with sunglasses and white sneakers. He looks no less than a professional model in his appearance. Amid his average performances, this post received mixed reviews. Nevertheless, he is no doubt a tremendously talented player and a comeback is a promise from his side.

Iyer’s Need For Speed

Shreyas’s love for speed can be estimated from his extravagant shots all over the ground in crunch situations of the match. He holds the power to bring the required runs to the board whenever necessary. He showed his love for speed even outside the pitch. In a recent Instagram post, he is seen attending a Formula 1 game.

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In the post made in collaboration with RedBull India, he is seen with Formula 1 stars. The post consists of nine slides captioned “ Wiiiings you love to see 🔥🪽” by Iyer himself where the different moments of the day are captured. Firstly he is seen with the racing car and as the slide proceeds he shares pictures with his idols as well.

Reflex That Stuns Even an F1 Racer

Cricketers need an extremely sharp reflex to react immediately and move according to the pace and length of the ball while batting and judge the ball while fielding and so do Formula 1 racers. They are specially trained to shorten their reaction time to shift gears as per the track requirements. Shreyas displays his immense reflex in a reaction time test.

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He posted a reel on November 29, 2023, which captures him attending the Oracle Formula1 event. There he meets various racers from across the globe and takes a head-on challenge against them in a reaction time test. He shows off his fast reflex while catching the ball based on his prediction. This was appreciated by the critics and was liked by his fans too.

Iyer In Authentic Bengali Attire

Shreyas Iyer is always seen in style whether in public or on the cricket pitch. If not a cricketer he could easily take a trip to the modelling industry and make heads turn. His handsome physique and dynamic personality come out even more when he tries out outfits from other cultures.

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The captain of the KKR team explored the Bengali in him and wore authentic Bengali clothing which included Dhoti and Punjabi in a reel posted by him recently on his Instagram page. The KKR fans are overwhelmed to see their captain in their traditional attire. The post has received positive comments from the netizens.