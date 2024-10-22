Things you don't know about the most talked about keeper-batter of team India, Sanju Samson

(Sanju Samson with his brother Saly Samson and his father Samson Viswanath in a family photoshoot)

After the retirement of legend M.S. Dhoni from international cricket following the shameful defeat in World Cup 2019, the new-gen keeper-batters who came in front to compete in the race for the next permanent keeper of team India, Sanju Samson, is one of them. His journey started from his struggling days in domestic cricket, where he built a worthy reputation and ruled the circuit with his bat. Soon, his success started to come to the front row news and grabbed selectors' attention, resulting in his fairytale debut in T20I in 2015. However, the strong battle for the ultimate seat and lack of consistency made him slow in the race, but Samson is still one of the most worthy contenders in this race.

Looking into the daily life happenings of Sanju Samson: Family, fitness, and fun

Sanju Samson, the charismatic captain of the Rajasthan Royals, isn't just famous for his brilliant batting and outstanding keeping efforts. Off the field, a glimpse into his Instagram profile reveals him as a playful and caring family man who cherishes time with his loved ones. Despite his tight and busy schedule, he always maintains a good connection with his fans through social media posts. Let's dive into Sanju Samson's Instagram handle to take a closer look at his outside cricket ventures.

Sanju's style statement: A cool vibe beyond the crease

A secret behind Sanju's immense popularity among the new generation is his style, which eventually made him a celebrity. His Instagram profile has become a platform where he frequently shares photoshoots and candid pictures to captivate fans with his bold and trendy style statements. He gave off some serious cool vibes in a recent picture of himself.

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The candid picture featured Sanju in a cool, dashing green shirt with exotic jewellery on his neck. In the picture, Sanju is busy on a telephone, and a person's hand can be seen holding it for him. It was clearly a themed photoshoot, and the luxury is all about this picture, which was portrayed silently. His IPL teammate Josh Buttler and even the official Star Sports Instagram account commented on this post, while famous South Indian producer Kevin Paul also approved it.

Sanju Samson in a wholesome moment with his wife

From lengthy match schedules to power-packed physical training, a professional cricketer has always had his hands full of tasks. With that hectic schedule, managing a little bit of time is a lot for anyone. But Sanju Samson never lets anything interfere with his care and love for his wife, Charulatha Samson; he always manages to spend time with her, which shows his love and care for his close ones.

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Sanju recently shared another adorable selfie with his wife, where the couple was seen casually enjoying their time in the garden. In the caption, Sanju playfully calls his wife "Pondati," which means wife in Tamil. Sanju was seen in a black and white printed shirt, while his wife looked beautiful in an attractive magenta-coloured kurti. Their fans couldn't resist the cuteness and showered the comments with love and well wishes.

Friend, cum personal coach! Spending time with the waves of Cape Town

Sanju Samson is concerned about his physical fitness because he believes that he must always keep himself in check to maintain himself at the highest peak of his form. To do so, he often takes outdoor training sessions to boost his mental and physical health. Recently, he shared some pictures from his South Africa tour which was crammed with both fun and heavy grind. Although the purpose was training, a break once in a while isn't bad, so Sanju shared his exciting, adventurous moments from the training tour of South Africa.

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The viewers saw Sanju in a new light in the featured post; he was seen in a surfing outfit with a surfing board in his hand and was sharing the frame with Paddy Upton, whom he described as a friend and personal coach in his caption, and interestingly he was India's mental conditioning coach till the 2022 T20 World Cup. Sanju shared many pictures of them from beautiful places in Cape Town, which will mesmerise any scenic beauty lover. The fans were confused in the comments about whether they should praise Sanju's stunning look or the beauty of Cape Town caught in Sanju's frame.

Sanju wishes his brother Saly Samson a very happy birthday on social media

Sanju Samson and his only brother Saly Samson are the two gems of the Samson household. While one has risen to the international level of cricket, the other has not achieved that much popularity yet has not admitted his defeat and made his name popular in state cricket. Sanju is really proud of his brother and often shares pictures with him, showing the deep bond they share. On his birthday, Sanju shared a remarkable post to make his birthday memorable.

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In the post, the fans saw Sanju and Saly sharing the frame with their father, Samson Viswanath. The trio was seen standing on a football ground wearing football jerseys of their favourite teams. Sanju came up with the brilliant idea of sweating it out and having fun with football to celebrate and make his brother's birthday unique.

Sanju teaches how to make 'her' special day memorable

As previously mentioned, Sanju shares a deep and passionate bond with his wife, and obviously, when the time comes to celebrate the relationship milestones, he cherishes them with all he has. Sanju always pays attention to the special days of their life and posts significant content on social media to mark those days as memorable. On his 5th anniversary, he shared five adorable pictures of their time together, significantly, five pictures to mark the 5th milestone.

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The featured five posts were meant to show their time together throughout these five years. In all the pictures, the fans saw them facing the camera backwards while looking toward the vast blue sea. The pictures are taken in different places; in some, they are standing, and some are just sitting on a chair, but the similarity is that they are enjoying the sunset in all of them. Sanju mentioned in the caption that they have been enjoying the sunsets and life together for five years.

Chasing sunsets: Sanju sets on an Arabian sea adventure

Sanju's adventurous life can be felt from his post feed, which is always overflowing with energy, uniqueness, and excitement for his fans. In a recent post, he took everyone on a virtual voyage to the exotic blues of the Arabian Sea. The caption hinted at an epic adventure when he mentioned sailing into the Arabian Sea for a beautiful sunset.

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In the post, the fans saw their beloved Sanju sitting in the front of the boat while facing his back towards the camera. The pictures captured his journey in the Arabian Sea; he was seen busy looking at the magnificent sunset. The posts included all the key moments, from sunset to the stunning night views of the shores of the 'City of Dreams', Mumbai and a beautiful snap of India's pride, a symbol of luxury, Taj Mumbai is visible in the last slide of the post.