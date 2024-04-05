Setting the Bars High: Pandya Balancing life On and Off the field Perfectly

(Hardik Pandya with his wife Nataša Stanković and son Agastya Pandya)

The modern-day cricket wonder whom the Gen Z cricket fans know as ‘Kung-fu Pandya’, Hardik Himanshu Pandya is one of the finest all-rounders India has ever produced in world cricket. His explosive batting style and ability to bowl effective spells in clutch moments make him so special. He was born in Gujarat but came into the media spotlight after playing for Mumbai Indians. Besides being an exceptional talent, he loves to share his happy times with his crazy fans. On Instagram, Hardik regularly gives updates about his life to his whopping 28.9 million followers. He posts pictures and videos with his friends, family, and teammates and also interacts through Q&A sessions with his followers through social media. Besides his personal life, Hardik also shares glances at his training routines and cricketing adventures and shows a balance between his personal and professional life.

Off-field Ventures of Hardik

At present, Hardik Pandya is the vice-captain of the Indian men's T20 cricket team and is also captaining the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Being an upfront leader for the Nation and franchise cricket, he tries to relax outside the field the rest of the time. He generally spends his time doing various activities of his interests including fitness, travel, and music. He loves to explore new places and experience new cultures. He has a great musical taste and enjoys different kinds of music in his free time. Not only that, but his involvement in multiple charitable activities makes him so special among all.

Friends Forever

Hardik shares an unbreakable bond with Kieron Pollard, both on and off the field. They have been teammates in several seasons of the Indian Premier League and won 4 IPL trophies together for the Mumbai Indians. They have shown dignity to each other's cricketing abilities and collaborated in many crucial moments, whenever the team needed them most. They are often seen interacting with each other during practice sessions and team gatherings.

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In their recent post, Hardik on Instagram wrote this caption- "Some bonds never change my brother but only get stronger 🤗 Excited to work together again ❤️❤️❤️" and also mentioned Kieron Pollard in that post. On the occasion of Hardik's comeback to the Mumbai Indians franchise in 2024, Hardik posted these 2 pictures from his vault. The first picture is of now when Pollard is the batting coach of the team and Hardik joined the side as Captain and the next picture is a few years old when they both shared the dressing room of Mumbai Indians as teammates.

Fitness Freak Pandya

Hardik Pandya is well known for his admiration for fitness, and he regularly posts glimpses of his workout routine on social media. This shows his commitment to staying in shape. His fitness helps him to perform at his best on the ground. He is very disciplined about his fitness, which earned him fans' love. He also established himself as a role model for others.

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In a recent post on Instagram, he shares some physical and mental workouts from his daily routine. He is often seen working out in the gym or busy in outdoor activities like running or swimming to increase his stamina and perform well on the cricket field.

Grinding with Little Pandya

Hardik Pandya became a proud father in July 2020, and his son's name is Agastya Pandya. He often shares lovable moments and videos with his son on social media, showing a strong and affectionate bond. Despite his tight cricket schedule, he appears to be quite engaged in his son's upbringing and spends quality time together.

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On Instagram, Hardik posts some pictures with his son in his practice session. Agastya is also seen playing cricket with his father, and he enjoys playing cricket. They are seen enjoying each other's companions on the field.

Bonds that Last a Lifetime

Hardik is seen to be usually a family guy and values his relationships with his loved ones. Despite having a hectic cricket schedule, he spends quality time with his family whenever possible. He got married in 2020 and also became a father that year. He has always celebrated special occasions with his family and loves to go on vacations with his loved ones.

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Hardik posted a photo with his family on Valentine's Day and wished his wife a happy Valentine's Day through his caption. This reflects their bonding, love, and support, making him a good cricketer and a caring family person. Seeing this loving family picture makes the fans smile and happy.

Heartfelt Worship

Despite being a new-gen sensational influencer, Hardik Pandya shares a very close connection with spirituality. He has shown his devotion to spiritualism and the infinity power through many gestures. He occasionally posts moments of prayer and gratitude on his social media profile. Like many players, Hardik finds happiness, strength, and inspiration in spirituality, and it is like a source of motivation for him.

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He posted a complete divine post with the caption “Rituals🙏✨”, doing morning rituals in his in-house prayer room. Hardik does puja-path every day and performs every ritual very solely. Not only that he also imparts knowledge about rituals to his son.

Emotional post by Hardik Pandya on behalf of his father's 3rd death anniversary

On the internet and in many interviews, he frequently expresses his love and gratitude to his family, including his parents, brother, and son. Hardik acknowledges his family's contribution to the upbringing and development of his cricketing career and also gives credit to them for constantly supporting him on his bad days. His father, Himanshu Pandya, always supported Hardik and his elder brother Krunal to carry on their cricket practice.

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In 2021, his father suffered a heart attack and passed away. On behalf of his father's 3rd death anniversary, Hardik shares an emotional post featuring some photos of his father. In the caption, he wrote how much he misses his father and how grateful he feels to have received valuable lessons from his dad. His father's ethics and hard work always palpitated in their mind, and they also thanked him for being a great father.

Chilling with ‘Cooper’

Hardik's unwavering spirit stands out for his bravery on the cricket field and his unspoken affection for animals. He often shares some glimpses with his pet, and it shows his care and kindness towards the animals. He has a Bentley pet dog also.

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In this post, he was sharing the same screen with a dog named 'Cooper' for an ad shoot. In this video, he shares some friendly moments with the dog. Hardik was seen playing with the dog on set and they both enjoyed a lot during the session.

Pandya Brothers

Hardik Pandya has a close and strong relationship with his elder brother, Krunal Pandya. They both started their debut IPL journey for the Mumbai Indians franchise and have been seen celebrating each other's successes. Outside the cricket field, they spend quality time together with their family. They often share photos and videos of their personal lives on social platforms like Instagram.

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In the caption of this post with his brother, Hardik wrote- "My pillar ❤️🧿." This indicates that they have supported each other throughout their long and struggling cricketing careers. He also shows mutual respect, trust, and love to his brother. They became an example for many middle-class boys that success does not follow the wealthy one, Success only comes at the worthiest doorsteps.