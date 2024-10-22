Do you know the past lives of these cricketers who rewrote their family stories?

(Yashasvi Jaiswal at the panipuri shop where he went for part-time earning in the past)

After the 83’s World Cup victory, the world started to redefine Indian cricket and numerous success stories came on the front pages. Nowadays, BCCI (India) is the leading cricket board in the world, followed by Australia and then England, and contributed the most to the significant growth of the sport. Having the largest population on earth, India has many regional and unprivileged players who established themselves internationally for their raw talents. Money is always a weapon to motivate anyone to perform out of the box and play like a warrior, and it is impossible to think about what amount of money these modern-day cricketers make in a match, in a season or annually. People will be flabbergasted to see the lifestyle these players lead after getting successful in this sport. Let's throw some light on the cricketers who made plenty of wealth and helped their family to rise from scratch to cache.

1. Yashaswi Jaiswal

Yashaswi Jaiswal, the bombarding batter of India's batting, is one of the most fearless batsmen in the modern era. He is achieving heights in his starting career, already breaking through the records and writing his name on them. Jaiswal has worked hard from a young age; he was 12 when he moved to Mumbai from rural Uttar Pradesh in search of a better future in cricket. He lived in tents and sold Pani Puri to earn his livelihood and meet his playing expenses as he belonged to a poor family. His father ‘Bhupendra Kumar Jaiswal’ owns a small hardware store, and his mother is a housewife.

(Yashaswi celebrating after his test debut century)

Jaiswal made his international debut in 2023 against West Indies at Roseau, in which he bagged both 171 runs and the title of scoring a century on debut; he has also made his way into the main squad of the T20 World Cup 2024. He also holds a record for most sixes in a test inning of 12 sixes and also the title of fastest fifty in IPL cricket off just 13 balls. Rajasthan Royals bought Jaiswal for 2.4 crore rupees in 2020; he earns INR 4 crore annually from IPL and has a stunning net worth of INR 16 crores. He has helped his family to live their lives comfortably and provided a lot of financial support to help them achieve all the unfulfilled dreams they have.

2. Rinku Singh

The magical run machine of Kolkata Knight Riders, Rinku Singh, is a dynamic and reliable batsman, who got a massive attention from a blast in the 2023 season of IPL in a match in which he secured the victory to KKR by hitting five sixes consecutively in the last over of the match. Ironically, Rinku belongs to a financially backward family; his father, Khanchandra Singh, is a delivery man for LPG cylinders in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. At a very young age, Rinku was forced to work as a labourer in a brick kiln to support his family financially.

(Rinku Singh in a pre match interview of the Indian team)

Rinku debuted internationally in the year 2023 against South Africa at Gqenberha and started his journey to become another great finisher for India; following which he secured a place in the reserves for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Kings XI Punjab first bought Rinku in a 2017 auction for 10 lakh rupees, but he didn’t get a chance to play with them. In the 2018 auction, he was sold to KKR for 80 lakhs; in 2024, he was retained by KKR for 55 lakhs. Rinku has brought his family from rags to riches; he has an impressive net worth of INR 7 crores and an annual salary of 60 lakhs.

3. Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan, who debuted in 2022 against West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, is known for his pace and wicket-taking skills. Avesh was selected in the under-19 Cricket World Cup squad and also selected in many squads, like the 2021 and the 2022 ODI squad for a series against West Indies. He was the second-highest wicket-taker in the 2021 IPL with 24 wickets and became the most expensive uncapped player in the history of the IPL

(Avesh Khan showing is respect and joy for being selected in an International squad)

Avesh’s father, Mohd Ashique Khan, ran a small pan shop in Indore, which was brought down by local authorities to widen the road; he faced a lot of financial problems in his early life. Avesh was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2017 for ten lakhs, after which Delhi Daredevils bought him for 70 lakhs in 2018, then he was bought by Lucknow Giants in 2022 for ten crores, and lastly, he was bought by Rajasthan Royals in 2024 for 10 crores. He has a whopping net worth of approximately INR 35 crores, making his family proud of his performance and providing them with a better life.

4. Haris Rauf

The Pakistani fast-bowling sensation, well known to the cricketing world for his pace and lethal deliveries, has gained attention globally on account of his fiery spells. He impressed everyone mainly with his domestic performances in PSL, including his pace and ability to trouble batsmen. Rauf made his international debut against Bangladesh in 2020 at Lahore, and he also holds a record for ‘most consecutive four-wickets in an inning.’ He is also recognized for his performance in BBL in Australia, representing Melbourne Stars and bagging the spot of top wicket-taker in his team.

(Haris Rauf’s aggressive celebration after bagging a dismissal for Pakistan)

Haris Rauf worked in a mobile shop in his early life to earn some money, but he was backed by financial issues. His father also worked as a welder employed by the Public Works Department. He has a remarkable net worth of INR 41 crores, the majority of which is earned from domestic cricket and also from a monthly salary of INR 15,000 by a central contract from PCB; he gets INR 4800 for each test match and INR 10300 for every ODI match.

5. Umraan Malik

A rising cricket talent, shining with his lightning-fast bowling and remarkable agility on the field, Umraan came a long way into the journey of becoming the speedster of India. Malik made his international debut on June 26, 2022, against Ireland in Dublin, and he made his IPL debut in 2021 from Sunrisers Hyderabad. In a match against RCB, he caught everyone's attention when he bowled five consecutive balls at 150 mph in a row. Due to his sensational pace, he was selected as the net bowler for India's 2021 ICC T20 World Cup team.

(Umraan Malik after he bowled consecutive fastest bowls of IPL)

Malik was born in 1999, and his father is Abdul Rashid, a fruit seller in Gujjar Nagar in Jammu. The journey was never so easy as he faced a lot of difficulties on his path to international recognition because he did not get enough exposure to cricket. But his record-breaking pace grabbed all the required attention towards him when Sunrisers Hyderabad bought him in the 2021 IPL for an impressive amount of INR 4 crores, and he was retained by them in 2024 for 4 crores. He has a net worth of approximately INR 10 crores, which is mainly accumulated from his international, domestic, and IPL career.

6. Tilak Varma

The dazzling young batsman with elegant stroke plays and cricketing skills has carved his own career in the world of cricket, and he is well known for his striking abilities and for turning the tables of a match in favour of his team. Tilak made his international debut in July 2023 against West Indies, and he made his domestic debut in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy from Hyderabad and scored 215 runs in seven matches. His IPL career started in 2022 when Mumbai Indians bought the batsman and went on a rampage of scoring runs in every match.

(Tilak Varma celebrating his astonishing innings for Mumbai Indians)

Tilak was born in a Telugu family in Hyderabad. His father, Namboori Nagaraju, worked as an electrician, and his mother, Gayatri Devi, is a housewife. But they still valued his interest in cricket and trained him from a young age, resulting in a successful domestic career with a decent start in his Internationals. Mumbai Indians bought Tilak in the 2022 IPL season for 1.7 crores, and he is retained by his franchise for proving himself in every season at the same price of 1.7 crores. His net worth shows that he has value for his hard work, which is a staggering amount of INR 10 crores.

7. Shardul Thakur

The unpredictable pacer who has the ability to shut the strikers with his immense paced spells, Shardul has represented India internationally in all three formats of the game. He debuted in 2017 in an ODI match against Sri Lanka and in 2018 in T20i and Test cricket against South Africa and West Indies. Shardul belongs to a poor family from the small town of Palgrah, Maharashtra, and his father, Narendra Thakur, was a coconut merchant along with being a farmer, not to mention that his father was a popular cricketer around Mahim-Kelve as well.

(Shardul Thakur celebrating his heart out for taking a wicket for India in a Test match)

Punjab bagged him in the 2015 IPL auction for two crores and was traded to Rising Pune Supergiants in 2017. He was bought by Chennai Super Kings in 2018 for 2.6 crores and was retained till 2021, after which, in 2022, he was bought by Delhi for a massive amount of 10.75 crores and traded for the same to Kolkata in 2023. He was again bought by his former team, CSK, for 4 crores. Shardul has made a lot of fortune from his international and IPL career, with a tremendous net worth of around INR 50 crores.