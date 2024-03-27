Cricket Superstars and Their Lucrative Sponsorship Deals

(Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during a 2023 ODI World Cup match)

International cricket has seen some of the best cricketers to grace the game and they have made sure that they inspire the fans well. However, apart from the game, these cricketers have managed to make some great net worth because of being the best in the game. Players like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and others have endorsed cricket at the highest stage and hence are deserving players to earn well. From boundary-hitting brilliance to exceptional bowling skills, these athletes have garnered lucrative endorsements that reflect their influence both on and off the pitch. We'll take a closer look at the partnerships and deals that have propelled these cricketers to the top of the sponsorship earnings list. These endorsements range from sporting equipment to luxury brands, showcasing their broad appeal across various industries.

List of the players with top endorsement brands

Let's explore how these sponsorship deals shape their image and reach beyond sports. Join us as we uncover how these cricketers' partnerships with sponsors influence not just the game but also wider society. We will be listing the top 5 players who have made it big by getting these sponsorship brands for them.

1. Virat Kohli - King of Cricket

The man who has taken cricket to the global stage, Virat Kohli is a player who has been brilliant on the field and has enhanced the game well. Being the best batter of the Indian team in the last 10-12 years, he has been the one who has earned well through the endorsements. His magnetic personality and exceptional cricket skills have made him incredibly marketable worldwide. Kohli has inked several lucrative deals with major brands such as Puma, Audi, and MRF, consistently placing him among the top-earning cricketers.

(Virat Kohli during a brand deal photoshoot)

Aside from his cricketing achievements, Kohli's off-field endeavours have contributed to his iconic status. He is involved in various fitness initiatives and charitable activities, extending his influence beyond the cricket field. Kohli's impact transcends sports, making him a role model and influencer for many. Furthermore, he has made an impact on the field that gives him the fans who have always been there for him.

2. Sachin Tendulkar - God of Cricket

After Virat Kohli, the second player on the list who has got the maximum endorsements is the God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar who has entertained 3 generations of cricketing fans. His association with top brands like Adidas, BMW, and Coca-Cola keeps him as one of the highest-paid retired athletes. Tendulkar's reputation and achievements continue to attract endorsement deals, showcasing his enduring appeal.

(Sachin Tendulkar during brand endorsements)

Aside from cricket, Tendulkar is also known for his philanthropic efforts, contributing to various social causes. His charitable work adds to his positive image and makes him an attractive choice for brands seeking to align with values of integrity and giving back. Sachin Tendulkar has been the player who has been brilliant for the Indian team and being the best player of India in the 1990s and 2000s, he has been the perfect brand ambassador of cricket.

3. MS Dhoni - Captain Cool

The captain who has won 3 ICC Trophies in the period of 7 years and has completed all the white-ball trophies, MS Dhoni is a player who is loved by everyone. Being the captain of the Indian side, he has gained immense popularity and has been a fan’s favourite. With endorsements from brands like GoDaddy, Indigo Paints, and Mastercard, Dhoni's popularity as a cricketer and captain significantly boosts his earnings from sponsorships. Aside from cricket, Dhoni's off-field ventures, such as sports academies and production companies, add to his appeal.

(MS Dhoni in a brand shoot)

His involvement in various projects showcases his diverse talents and contributes to his marketability. Dhoni's journey from cricketing legend to successful entrepreneur exemplifies his versatility and business acumen. His calm and composed demeanour, both on and off the field, resonates with audiences and makes him an ideal ambassador for brands seeking reliability and trustworthiness.

4. Rohit Sharma - Hitman of Cricket

India’s reliable and dashing opener who has been India’s saviour in home conditions, Rohit Sharma has been brilliant for the Indian team. Talking about his fanbase, he is regarded as the batter who has a brilliant pull shot and everyone loves his lazy elegance. With deals from big brands like Adidas, CEAT, and Hublot, Rohit's stellar cricketing career has attracted lucrative sponsorship opportunities. His consistent performance on the field and strong leadership qualities make him an attractive choice for sponsors.

(Rohit Sharma in a photo shoot as the brand ambassador of La Liga)

Beyond cricket, Rohit's down-to-earth personality and off-field ventures add to his appeal. From leading the Mumbai Indians in the IPL to his charitable initiatives, Rohit's diverse interests resonate with both fans and brands. His ability to balance sporting excellence with social responsibility makes him a sought-after personality for endorsements.

5. Steve Smith - Don Bradman of the Modern Era

The only foreigner on the list is Steve Smith who is the best test batter of the modern era and his stats in this format speak for himself. Hailing from Australia, Steve Smith has a big fanbase because of his amazing batting technique and with the way he has dominated in the red ball, it’s just amazing for his fans to watch him. Big brands like Vodafone, Weet-Bix, and Gillette have teamed up with him, capitalizing on his exceptional batting skills and global recognition as one of the top-ranked batsmen. Smith's appeal goes beyond cricket, as his personality off the field also plays a significant role in attracting sponsors.

Known for his resilience and commitment to excellence, Smith's reputation resonates well with fans and brands alike. Additionally, Smith's involvement in charitable activities and community initiatives adds to his appeal, showcasing his values and character beyond the cricket pitch. These qualities make him an ideal choice for brands seeking ambassadors with integrity and influence and hence he is among the favourites for the brands.