Hardik Pandya’s Costliest Wardrobe Items

(Hardik Pandya posing for an Instagram post)

For the Indian cricket team, Hardik Pandya has been one of the best All-Rounders in the game and for his IPL franchise. Not just with the bat, he has been a sensation with the ball too and some of his innings in tough situations are a perfect example of it. However, he isn’t just classy on the field as his off-field game is a strong one too. Surprisingly, his wardrobe is enough to tell you the taste and how much he loves spending on those big items. Renowned for his extravagant taste, Pandya's collection includes prestigious watches like Rolex and Patek Philippe, as well as exclusive sneakers from Versace and Gucci. Surprisingly, he also splurges on luxury bathrobes, with two Versace robes costing over a lakh rupees each.

Top Items in Hardik Pandya’s Wardrobe

Following in the footsteps of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya emerges as the next icon of cricketing fashion. Not content with just dominating the pitch, Pandya effortlessly exudes style off-field, captivating admirers and fashion critics alike. Renowned for his daring fashion choices, Pandya consistently pushes boundaries and sets new standards. Whether it's a red carpet event or a casual outing, he always ensures to make a statement. His impeccable taste and confidence have cemented his status as a style icon, earning him accolades from the fashion police.

1. Rolex Oyster Perpetual Daytona Cosmograph

Being fond of watches, Hardik Pandya regularly goes shopping to include some of the costliest watches in his collection. In a recent photo shared by the cricket star, Hardik Pandya showcased his exquisite taste by donning a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Daytona Cosmograph 18k yellow gold watch, adorned with 36 trapeze-cut diamonds. This rare timepiece commands a staggering value of 1 crore rupees, highlighting Pandya's affinity for exclusive accessories. Additionally, he possesses a Patek Philippe Nautilus watch valued at around 85 lakh rupees.

(Hardik Pandya’s Rolex Oyster Perpetual Daytona Cosmograph watch)

Pandya's fascination with high-end watches is unmistakable, evident in the sophistication of his collection. Through his impeccable style, he continues to make a statement both on and off the field, solidifying his position as a trendsetter in the world of cricket and fashion. With his fashion game, Hardik Pandya has been adding a series of watches to his collection and hence the fans will be eager to see the complete set of those.

2. Dolce & Gabbana Pyjama Set

Many won’t believe that Hardik Pandya has got a 2 lakh rupees pyjama set which he often uses at home now. Yes, Hardik Pandya even cares for fashion during the night too as he has bought a Dolce & Gabbana Pyjama Set which costs around 2 lakh rupees. Moreover, during a dinner gathering, Hardik Pandya turned heads by donning a black pyjama set, but not just any ordinary one. To everyone's surprise, it was a luxurious creation from the renowned brand Dolce & Gabbana.

This bold fashion choice reflects Pandya's penchant for unique and funky styles, setting him apart from the crowd and exemplifying his distinctive lifestyle. With each daring outfit, Pandya reaffirms his status as a trendsetter, unafraid to push boundaries and make a statement. Coming to this outfit, Hardik Pandya has loved to be the man with a vibe who has got the fashion sense and with the way he has found the correct pieces, the fans are in to see some more dresses that might rule the Hardik Pandya’s wardrobe in the upcoming days.

3. Versace Shoes

No wardrobe is complete without the addition of top-notch shoes and hence Hardik Pandya has made it clear by adding one of the best brands of shoes to his collection now. He was wearing a pair of cool white sneakers with the Versace logo in gold. These simple but fancy high-top casual shoes set him back a whopping 1.5 lakh rupees. Pandya's fondness for keeping up his sneaker game with trendy Versace kicks is evident. His choice of footwear reflects his preference for top-notch brands and his desire to stay ahead in the fashion game. By opting for these snazzy Versace shoes, Pandya showcases his unique style. This glimpse into his fashion sense highlights his commitment to standing out with his cool and expensive choices.

(Hardik Pandya clicking a picture wearing his Versace Shoes)

As Pandya continues to make waves, both on and off the cricket field, his dedication to maintaining a stylish image remains apparent. Whether it's sporting high-end sneakers or flaunting luxurious accessories, Pandya's fashion journey is a testament to his status as a style icon.

4. Louis Vuitton Paris printed shirt

Talking about the shirts that are in Hardik Pandya’s wardrobe, the costliest one is a Louis Vuitton Paris printed shirt that has got the attention of everyone in the town. This single shirt cost a staggering $1,470, which translates to over Rs 1,05,000 enough to fill an average wardrobe for a decade. Pandya's flair for luxury fashion shines through in such purchases. While many might baulk at the price tag, for Pandya, it's just another addition to his collection of high-end clothing. This episode underscores his extravagant lifestyle and his unapologetic embrace of designer labels.

Despite the hefty price, Pandya effortlessly carries off these pieces, making a statement wherever he goes. His willingness to splurge on luxury items speaks volumes about his commitment to fashion and his desire to set himself apart. Moreover, with the shirt, Hardik Pandya has made a statement about his fashion sense and how he has great taste in wearing some of the best accessories available in the market for such a cricketing icon on the field.

Hardik Pandya’s willingness to invest in such items not only reflects his dedication to style but also underscores his desire to stand out. With each extravagant purchase, Pandya leaves an unforgettable impression, inspiring others to express themselves boldly. In essence, his fashion choices speak volumes about his unique persona and his commitment to staying at the forefront of the fashion scene.