Inside the Lavish Farmhouses of Indian Cricket Stars

(Inside look at Sachin Tendulkar's Shell house)

The ultimate goal of a mature man is a dreamy, lavish, and luxurious house. It is the place where memories, emotions, and relations build up. People do not hesitate to pay when it's behind the house, and if the matter comes to our rich cricketers, they are not far away from the list of the most lavish houses. From the 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar to the New-gen sensation "King Kohli,' almost everyone has great affection towards villas and farmhouses to spend their vacations and weekends at peace. Wondering about the cost of these lavish farmhouses? Let's find out which cricketers own the most valuable farmhouses in India with a virtual tour of their luxurious establishments.

1. Sachin Tendulkar

The 'Master Blaster' of world cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, is one of the best cricketers India has ever produced. With 100 'Hundreds' under his name, he is the only one who has this record. Respectfully known as the God Of Cricket, he remained consistent in his batting, scoring runs all over the ground. Tendulkar has a unique taste when it comes to farmhouses. Sachin Tendulkar owns a very rare and exclusively designed farmhouse by Mexican architect Javier Senosian, namely 'Dorab Villa,' also called 'Snail House' for its amazing snail structure.

(Sachin Tendulkar’s amazing Dorab Villa)

The house is designed so that it looks like a snail from the inside. This unique architecture costs around 75 crore, including the land located in Bandra West. The house ignites a sense of curiosity among enthusiasts because of its out-of-the-box style. It does not have any straight passageways between rooms, and the kitchen is tongue-shaped. It also has an interior garden with well-maintained decor.

2. Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar, one of the most famous cricketers of his time and a member of the World Cup-winning 1983 team, has maintained his relationship with cricket through appearances on the commentary board of big tournaments. He has quite a rich taste in houses and owns several luxurious holdings.

(Sunil Gavaskar's Goa Villa, inside look)

Talking about his farmhouse, he owns a luxurious holiday home in Goa currently priced at around 20 cr INR. He purchased the property from Isprava, an organisation that sells and rents properties. The abode is a dreamy one located in Assagao in North Goa, covering an area of around 5000 square feet. The property named 'Rome of the East' is a perfect place covered with greenery to spend a small holiday with friends and family. It is a four-bedroom house all decked up with a combination of antique furniture and modern amenities.

3. Mohammed Shami

Next up on the list is Mohmmad Shami, the lifesaver for the Indian Team in the recently concluded ICC World Cup, who bagged the highest number of wickets. With his performance, he has become the selectors' first choice for his ability to remain calm under most tense situations. From the elegance that he bowls with, isn't it obvious that he would prefer luxury? And yes, he does. To maintain his status even in his residential area, he purchased a luxurious house in the Amroha District of Uttar Pradesh.

(Mohammed Shami at the lawn of his farmhouse)

The house is built covering an area of 60 acres, which roughly converts to 150 bighas. Its luxury is seen in the house having a cricket pitch for him to practice and for his children to play. The house is valued at over Rs. 15 crore in recent market value. His abode is named 'Hasin Farmhouse'. The house is a witness to the lavish life he leads off the 22 yards. The cricketer is fond of peaceful environments, so he has chosen a location with greenery all around the property.

4. Virat Kohli

The new-age sensation who has wrecked the world with his vintage and aggressive batting skills has enough reasons to become the fitness icon that Virat Kohli is. He has come a long way from being part of a middle-class Punjabi family to becoming one of the richest cricketers in the world. He is also a family man and often goes on vacations and weekends to his Alibaug farmhouse. The house is located at Alibaug's Awas Village area, which is a project under 'The Avas Living group.' Kohli named this house 'Veraan at Avas.' The land area spans over 8 acres, and the main farmhouse consists of 4 lavishly designed bedrooms with a 2000 square feet area. The construction was planned and designed by designer Sussanne Khan, who is well known for his fine touches and detailing.

(Poolside area of Virat Kohli’s luxurious farmhouse in Alibaug)

The house is studded with luxury seeping through every corner. He has decorated the house very well, which suits his personality. The house's interior is designed with monochromatic and rusty wood textures, which gives the house a proper sense of classiness. The bungalow is spacious, and the ambience of it is pretty calm and filled with timeless elegance, using white colour in major areas of the property. Also, a big lawn and swimming pool give the house a fresh feel. He said every piece of furniture and decoration would be hand-picked by him to match the interiors of the house, which match the vibes. Coming to the price, this house was valued at INR 10.5 crores in the previous year, though the current valuation is unknown.

5. Ravindra Jadeja

Another Jadeja makes it to this list, but this time, it is Ravindra Jadeja. Nicknamed Sir Jadeja, he has provided the team with much-needed runs and breakthroughs on the big stage and has turned out to be one of the top all-rounders of the current Indian line-up. Known for his fielding abilities and quick reaction time, he also makes a statement with his choice when it comes to his farmhouse. He owns one in Jamnagar, where he has royal assets and spent his childhood.

(Ravindra Jadeja at the entrance of his royal house at Jamnagar)

The house is a Rs. 10 cr one with a backyard and all necessary amenities. Coming from a one-bedroom apartment, he has worked tirelessly to achieve this four-storied house. The house is decorated with sophisticated furniture that gives it a touch of modern interiors. Beautiful chandeliers and lavish golf-striped furnishings give the house a vintage look. The house is themed in such a way that it implies his royalty with traditional Rajput style Darbar of Maharajas dating back in history. He is also a nature lover and has a soft spot for animals, especially horses which justifies his likes and dislikes.