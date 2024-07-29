Lucrative Net Worth of Wives of Famous Cricketers That Will Blow Your Mind

(Anushka Sharma with her luxurious Range Rover Car)

In modern times, women are coming in front and leading the world equally like men. In the 20th century, there is almost no difference in the working area, and everyone is heading towards gender equality. In a household, more than one earning person brings balance to the family's economy. Our favourite cricketers are also not exceptional in that.

Indian cricketers made a huge net worth following their success and immense popularity. Despite this fact, wives of some famous Indian cricket individuals are associated with multiple professional roles and ventures, which helped them to come to a handsome net worth and popularity also. From Anushka Sharma to Dhanashree Verma, let's take a quick look at the richest spouses of our popular Indian cricketers.

1. Anushka Sharma

At the top spot, there is none other than the power couple of the Indian Cricket community, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. After dating for a long 6 years, Kohli got married to the glam queen of Bollywood, Anushka Sharma, on December 11, 2017. As the face of India cricket and a global icon also, Kohli brings a huge net worth and innumerable luxuries with him. But Anushka made a significant amount of available means in her long acting career. From her debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi as Taani Sahni, Sharma played so many roles of different shades in her career like “Sui Dhaga", “Jab Tak Hai Jaan", and "Band Baaja Baaraat". Alongside doing films, Sharma has added numerous earning sources in her bag. Anushka earns money through acting, and filmmaking via her production house ‘Clean Slate Filmz’, ‘Nush’, a luxury clothing brand with a current net worth of 65 crores, numerous endorsements, and paid partnerships.

(Anushka Sharma with her husband Virat Kohli)

She is also the Indian brand ambassador of L'Oréal Paris, which adds significant value to her net worth. Coming to the numbers, Anushka Sharma has a net worth of INR 255 crores. She charges 15 crores per film and 4 crores per endorsement. According to Forbes India, Anushka earned a whopping amount of INR 28.67 crores in the year 2019 and was listed as the 21st highest-paid celebrity. Though it was less than the previous year's 45.83 crores, she made into this list from 2017 to 2019 for three consecutive years among the top 100. Anushka jointly owns multiple properties in South Mumbai(34 crores), Delhi, Alibaug(19.24 crores), and more, which totals around thousands of crores.

2. Sakshi Dhoni

Coming to number 2, the beloved better half of India's World Cup-winning captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni occupies the spot. MS Dhoni made significant money throughout his career with brand endorsements, franchisee cricket, and national contracts, followed by his huge fan following. Not surprisingly, his wife has a significant face value with him. Dhoni got married to Sakshi Dhoni Rawat on July 4, 2010. She maintained a quite low profile, was doing her management degree and worked at Taj Bengal in 2007 when she met him. Later, she worked at Leela Palace as a senior manager.

(Sakshi Dhoni attending a programme with Mahendra Sing Dhoni)

After Dhoni retired from international cricket, he established 'Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd' in 2019 to produce films in mainstream and regional languages. They made a Tamil film, 'Let's Get Married,' which was released in South India. Sakshi Dhoni is the Managing Director of this company, according to their official site. This position made a significant change in her net worth, which rounded up approximately 50 crores in INR. Also, they own a luxury farmhouse in Ranchi, another house in Dehradun and more properties in other places. They jointly own a fleet of luxury cars like Hummer H2, Rolls Royce Silver Shadow, Mitsubishi Pajero SFX, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Mercedes Benz GLE, Land Rover Freelander, and the list goes on.

3. Athiya Shetty

Another glam queen of Bollywood, the daughter of superstar Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty occupies the third place in this list. On January 23, 2023, she got married to one of the most dependable batters of team India, K L Rahul. Apart from the luxuries jointly owned by Rahul, Athiya inherited a lot from her father due to his massive success in the past decades. In her debut film ‘Hero’, Athiya received her first Filmfare nomination, which shows her immense talent. Later, she acted in several films like Mubarakaan, Motichoor Chaknachoor, etc.

(Athiya Shetty at her wedding ceremony with her husband K L Rahul)

Coming to her net worth, she was born with a golden spoon in her mouth, following her father's success. Later on, she made quite a good amount of money from film remunerations and brand endorsements. Reportedly, Athiya makes more than one crore rupees per month. Eyewear brand Numi, Fashion-tech brand LehLah, and beauty brands like Just Herbs appointed her as their brand ambassador to promote their products. She charges 10 to 30 lakhs depending on the requirements for brand shoots. Her current net is around 30 crores INR reportedly. More than that, they jointly own the Aston Martin DB11, Lamborghini Huracán Spyder, Mercedes Benz S-Class and more luxurious cars like this in their fleet.

4. Dhanashree Verma

The modern-day legendary leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal tied the wedding knot with famous YouTuber influencer Dhanashree Verma on December 22 2020. Chahal became a significant and first-choice spinner for the Indian team in the past 7-8 years. Talking about her wife, Dhanashree comes from a very interesting background. She trained for a long time in classical dancing but later on shifted to fusion dancing, which she started to portray through social handles like Instagram and YouTube and gained whopping popularity. The first acknowledgement came when she choreographed the ‘Vaathi Coming’ song from the famous South Indian film ‘Master’ of 'Superstar Vijay'.

(Yuzvendra Chahal at his wedding photoshoot with Dhanashree Verma)

Coming to her net worth, she is the co-founder of the Dhanashree Verma Company, providing dance training and choreography services for various events. She saw a sharp increase in her net worth after participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11. Reportedly, her net worth is currently at around 24 crores. She engages herself in brand endorsements for popular brands like Pari Match, Meesho, Times Prime, Pharm Easy, Oppo, Sony India, etc. She also owns luxurious cars, such as the Porsche Cayenne S and Rolls-Royce, jointly with Chahal.

5. Ritika Sajdeh

At no 5, Ritika Sajdeh, wife of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, honours the place with her exceptional net worth. Being the wife of one of the most celebrated sportspersons, how can a person maintain such a low profile? Of course, Ritika loves to keep it. She was a professional sports manager before their marriage. Her job is to bring the brands and cricketers on a single board. Even her love life with Rohit started with a similar course of endorsement. Finally, they got married in 2015.

(Rohit Sharma on vacation with Ritika Sajdeh)

Ritika established a company with her sibling Bunty Sajdeh named Cornerstone, which is aimed at sports and talent management. Not only that, but the company successfully closed several high-profile deals between Kohli and big giants like Pepsi, Adidas, and Audi. Also, this company handles Rohit's personal enquiries. Reportedly, Ritika has a handsome net worth of INR 10 crores, along with several luxury assets and luxurious cars currently owned by Rohit Sharma.

6. Sanjana Ganesan

Coming to the last place, we will definitely talk about the superstar pacer Jasprit Bumrah and her wife, Sanjana Ganesan. They started their married life on 15 March 2021. Sanjana became the talk of the town when she participated in a popular television show, MTV Splitsvilla. In 2016, Sanjan was hired by Star Sports Network to serve as an anchor and sports presenter. Her prominence rose evenly with her popular TV show called 'Match Point' during the Indian Premier League. Not only that, in 2019, she was appointed as Team India's Cricket World Cup host, which brought her ultimate recognition.

(Sanjana Ganesan at her wedding ceremony with Jasprit Bumrah)

Following her profession, Sanjana made a quite good amount of net worth. Despite coming from a humble background, she garnered a lot. Reportedly she has a net worth of INR 7.3 crores. This includes a handsome salary from Star Sports. Also, the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise supported her a lot by giving her a chance to host the 'The Knight Club' show. She earned a good amount from brand endorsements and reality shows, including Splitsvilla.