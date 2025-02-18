(Jay Shah during a BCCI Event)

As one of the most influential figures in world cricket, ICC Chairman Jay Shah has played a pivotal role in shaping the game with his leadership and decision-making. A prime example is Jay Shah ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where he ensured India's participation while addressing security concerns by having their matches played in the UAE instead of Pakistan. His strategic approach helped maintain the tournament’s integrity, ensuring smooth execution without disruptions. Let’s take a closer look at how Jay Shah ICC Champions Trophy 2025 was planned meticulously to uphold the spirit of the game while managing logistical and political challenges.

Jay Shah’s Early Life and Career

Being the son of a Minister and born on September 22, 1988, Jay Shah is one of the most influential figures in cricket administration today. He is the son of Amit Shah, India’s Union Home Minister, and Sonal Shah. Despite his family's political prominence, Jay Shah carved out his own path in cricket administration. In February 2015, he married Rishita Patel, his college friend, in a traditional Gujarati ceremony, attended by several high-profile dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Start of the Career Jay Shah’s association with cricket began in 2009 when he became an executive board member of the Central Board of Cricket, Ahmedabad. In 2013, he was appointed as the joint secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), where he played a crucial role in overseeing the construction of the largest stadium in the world, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. His father, Amit Shah, was serving as the GCA president at the time, and together, they ensured the completion of this landmark infrastructure project. (Jay Shah along with Sourav Ganguly during a BCCI Event) In 2015, Shah expanded his role in cricket administration by becoming a member of the finance and marketing committees of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). His rapid rise in Indian cricket governance saw him stepping down as GCA joint secretary in September 2019, and within a month, he was elected as the BCCI Secretary, making him the youngest among the board’s five office bearers. His leadership continued to grow, and in October 2022, he was re-elected as the BCCI Secretary, reinforcing his stronghold in Indian cricket.

Asian Cricket Council Shah made a significant impact in 2022 by leading BCCI’s record-breaking IPL media rights deal, securing a five-year contract worth ₹48,390 crore. This deal elevated the Indian Premier League (IPL) to the second-most valued sporting league globally in terms of per-match value, just behind the National Football League (NFL). His influence expanded beyond Indian cricket when, in January 2021, he was appointed President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). In 2024, despite the rotational policy, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) President Shammi Silva proposed an extension for Shah, which was accepted by all members, allowing him to continue as ACC President. His rise in global cricket administration reached new heights in December 2019, when the BCCI selected him as their representative for ICC Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) meetings.