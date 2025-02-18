Will India participate in Champions Trophy 2025?

(Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam during the 2024 T20 World Cup)

The Indian Cricket Team, managed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is a key participant in ICC tournaments worldwide. With the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 set to take place in Pakistan, a major question arises that will India go to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025? Given the ongoing political tensions between the two nations, India's participation remains uncertain. Let’s explore the possible scenarios and what it could mean for the tournament.

November 16, 2021: Pakistan announced as the Hosts of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

November 11, 2024: India denies to visit Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

November 29, 2024: ICC Meets with PCB and ICC to decide the Hybrid Model

December 19th, 2024: PCB accepts the Hybrid Model for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

December 24th, 2024: ICC announces the Schedule of the ICC Champions Trophy 2024

(Timeline of the ICC Champions Trophy 2024 Events)

Selection of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Hosts Ever since Pakistan was announced as the host of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on November 16, 2021, as part of the ICC’s 2024–2031 men's tournament cycle, a key question emerged that will India participate in Champions Trophy 2025? This will be Pakistan’s first global tournament in 28 years, following the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team. The last major event hosted in the country was the 1996 Cricket World Cup, which was co-hosted with India and Sri Lanka. However, given the ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan, India’s participation and potential travel to Pakistan was uncertain at that time.

India Declines to Visit Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 The India–Pakistan cricket rivalry has often been affected by diplomatic relations, and this time is no different. In November 2023, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sought assurances from the ICC regarding potential compensation if India refused to play in Pakistan. By late 2024, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially informed the ICC that India would not travel to Pakistan, citing security concerns. (PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting) Pakistan, in response, demanded a formal explanation and initially rejected the idea of a hybrid model. The PCB also pointed out that during the 2023 ODI World Cup, Pakistan traveled to India and completed the tournament without objections. With teams like Australia, England, New Zealand, and South Africa agreeing to tour Pakistan, the PCB expected India to do the same. However, India's stance remained firm and hence ICC had to intervene in between.

ICC Meetings for the Champions Trophy 2025 After India refused to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, fans were left wondering: Will India play 2025 Champions Trophy? To address this uncertainty, the ICC organized multiple high-level meetings involving PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and BCCI representatives to finalise a solution. During these discussions, the ICC presented three possible options: A hybrid model, where most matches would be played in Pakistan, but India’s games would be held at a neutral venue. Relocating the entire tournament to a neutral venue while allowing Pakistan to retain its hosting rights. Hosting the tournament exclusively in Pakistan, even if India chose not to participate. The meetings drew significant attention, as the ICC had to balance diplomatic tensions with cricketing interests. From India’s view, the hybrid model ensured the team wouldn’t have to travel to Pakistan. However, for Pakistan, it meant a major loss in revenue and commercial value, as an India-Pakistan clash is the biggest financial driver in world cricket.

PCB Accepts the Hybrid Model With the ICC meeting concluded, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was given additional time to consider the hybrid model for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. After careful deliberation, the PCB accepted the hybrid model, confirming that India would not be traveling to Pakistan for the tournament. India’s matches will be held at a neutral venue, the UAE. (ICC Meeting for the Champions Trophy 2025 Hybrid Model) On December 19, 2024, following an agreement between the BCCI and PCB, the ICC formally announced that the Champions Trophy, scheduled for February-March 2025, would take place across Pakistan and a neutral venue. The ICC also confirmed a broader policy for matches between India and Pakistan at ICC events from 2024 to 2027, stating that any games hosted by either country would be played at neutral venues. This arrangement will also apply to future ICC tournaments, including the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup (hosted by India, but only if Pakistan qualifies) and the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup (co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka). Additionally, when Pakistan hosts the 2028 Women’s T20 World Cup, neutral venue arrangements will be in place. The official fixtures were announced on December 24, 2024, with Dubai International Cricket Stadium confirmed as the neutral venue.