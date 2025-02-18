The man who led India to victory in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, MS Dhoni, is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to ever represent the Indian cricket team. His brilliant tactics and astute planning played a crucial role in India's triumph over England in the final of the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. Now, with MS Dhoni retired from international cricket, the Indian team will compete in their first ICC Champions Trophy without him since 2006. Let’s take a closer look at MS Dhoni Champions Trophy career and explore how he became a standout player for the team.

MS Dhoni’s Record in ICC Champions Trophy

Since 2006, MS Dhoni has participated in four ICC Champions Trophy tournaments and has scored 183 runs in 16 matches. He has an average of 22.87, with a strike rate of 84.33. Over the years, he has been a key contributor to India’s success, leading them to the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy title.

Matches Innings Not Out Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate Centuries Half Centuries 4s 6s 16 8 0 183 63 22.87 84.33 0 2 13 4

(MS Dhoni’s Record in the ICC Champions Trophy)

In these tournaments, Dhoni has hit 2 half-centuries and faced 217 balls. His leadership, along with his composed and strategic batting, has made him an integral part of the MS Dhoni ICC Champions Trophy legacy, cementing his place as one of the best in ICC events.

1. ICC Champions Trophy 2006 The first ICC Champions Trophy tournament that MS Dhoni played was in 2006, when he participated in a match against England. In that match, Dhoni faced 3 balls and scored 7 runs with a strike rate of 78.18. His contribution, although modest, was part of India's successful chase of 126 runs. With a batting average of 28.66 and a total of 86 runs in the series, Dhoni proved to be a valuable asset for India during the ICC Champions Trophy. Matches Innings Not Out Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate Centuries Half Centuries 4s 6s 3 3 0 86 51 28.66 78.18 0 1 3 2 (MS Dhoni’s Record in the ICC Champions Trophy 2006) The first game of the ICC Champions Trophy 2006 saw India beat England by 4 wickets. England was bowled out for 125, with Munaf Patel taking 3 wickets for 18. MS Dhoni, batting at number six, scored 7 runs off 22 balls. His performance was crucial in India’s chase, as they successfully reached 126/6 in 29.3 overs to win the match. The second match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2006 saw India face West Indies in Ahmedabad. India posted 223/9, with MS Dhoni contributing 51 runs off 65 balls, including 1 four and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of 78.46. However, West Indies successfully chased down the target, winning by 3 wickets with 2 balls remaining and Dhoni's crucial knock helped keep India competitive in the match. Coming to the third game of the ICC Champions Trophy 2006, India posted 249/8 in 50 overs, with Virender Sehwag top-scoring with 65. Australia chased down the target with ease, finishing at 252/4, winning by 6 wickets. MS Dhoni contributed with 28 runs off 23 balls, showcasing his aggressive style with a strike rate of 121.73 but it was Damien Martyn was named Player of the Match for his 73* off 104 balls as Australia won the match and India was knocked out of the tournament.

2. ICC Champions Trophy 2009 In the 2009 ICC Champions Trophy, MS Dhoni wasn't able to make a significant impact with the bat, playing just one inning in the tournament. He managed only 3 runs off 9 balls, and his performance was far from his usual aggressive self, with a strike rate of 33.33. In the whole tournament, the Indian team wasn’t able to play well and hence their journey ended in the group stage itself. Matches Innings Not Out Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate Centuries Half Centuries 4s 6s 3 1 0 3 3 3.00 33.33 0 0 0 0 (MS Dhoni’s Record in the ICC Champions Trophy 2009) In the first game of the ICC Champions Trophy 2009, India faced Pakistan at Centurion. Despite a solid 76 from Rahul Dravid, India fell short, chasing Pakistan's 302/9, and were all out for 248, losing by 54 runs. MS Dhoni, batting at No. 5, contributed a quick 3 runs off 9 balls before being dismissed by Shahid Afridi. His low strike rate of 33.33 highlighted a rare quiet outing and in the end, India lost the match. The game against Australia in the 2009 ICC Champions Trophy ended without a result due to rain. Australia posted 234/4 in 42.3 overs, with Tim Paine (56) and Michael Hussey (67) leading the charge. MS Dhoni, who captained India, didn’t get a chance to bat as India’s innings was disrupted by the weather. The third game saw India take on West Indies in the ICC Champions Trophy. West Indies posted 129 all out, with Nehra and Kumar taking 3 wickets each. India chased down the target with ease, reaching 130/3 in 32.1 overs. Virat Kohli was the standout performer, scoring an unbeaten 79. MS Dhoni captained the side and bowled 2 overs, but did not get a chance to bat. Despite the win, India was knocked out of the tournament and failed to qualify for the Semi-Finals.

3. ICC Champions Trophy 2013 In the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, MS Dhoni won as the captain of the team, leading India to a remarkable victory. Throughout the tournament, Dhoni's leadership was crucial in India’s success, and his batting stats were impressive. In one match, he scored 27 runs off 30 balls at a strike rate of 90.00, with 3 boundaries and 1 six. As a captain, ICC Champions Trophy Dhoni proved his tactical brilliance, guiding India to a title that solidified his legacy as one of the game's greatest leaders. Matches Innings Not Out Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate Centuries Half Centuries 4s 6s 5 2 0 27 27 13.50 90.00 0 0 3 0 (MS Dhoni’s Record in the ICC Champions Trophy 2013) The 2013 ICC Champions Trophy's first game of India saw them secure a 26-run victory over South Africa. MS Dhoni contributed 27 runs off 26 balls, with a strike rate of 103.84. His key role behind the stumps was also critical while Shikhar Dhawan’s stellar 114 off 94 balls led India to a total of 331/7, setting the stage for their successful defence. The second game of the team saw India chase down West Indies' total of 233/9 in the ICC Champions Trophy 2013. Ravindra Jadeja’s brilliant bowling (5/36) set the tone, while Shikhar Dhawan’s 102* guided India to victory with 65 balls to spare. MS Dhoni led the team confidently, contributing to the smooth chase. The third game of the team again saw MS Dhoni not coming out to bat as India chased down Pakistan's 165 in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. Despite Dhoni's absence, India won by 8 wickets, with Shikhar Dhawan scoring 48* and Virat Kohli contributing 22*. Dhoni, who did not bat, had been pivotal in previous matches with leadership and key performances, solidifying his role as a guiding force for India. The Semi-Finals of the tournament was the match where the Indian top order dominated, chasing down Sri Lanka’s 181/8 with ease. Shikhar Dhawan (68) and Virat Kohli (58*) led the way in India’s 182/2. Ishant Sharma's 3/33 helped India restrict Sri Lanka. MS Dhoni played a crucial role behind the stumps, contributing to dismissals and keeping the team focused. In the Finals of the tournament, MS Dhoni finally got a chance to bat but was dismissed for a duck, caught by Tredwell off Bopara's bowling. India posted 129/7, with Jadeja's 33* being the top score. England, chasing 130, fell short, managing 124/8. Dhoni's leadership and contributions in the field were pivotal, as India won by 5 runs, with Jadeja being named Player of the Match for his all-round performance (33* and 2/24).