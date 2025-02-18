Rohit Sharma at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025: All You Need to Know
(Rohit Sharma with his teammates after winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2013)
The ICC Champions Trophy holds a special place in Indian cricket history as the tournament where Rohit Sharma revived his career and established himself as a formidable opener. Fondly known as the “Hitman,” he amazed fans with his brilliance at the top of the order. Rohit Sharma ICC Champions Trophy performances have been pivotal in India’s success in the event over the years. As he prepares to lead the Indian team in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as captain, his legacy continues to grow. Currently the fifth-highest run-scorer for India in this tournament, his records and achievements remain remarkable.
Rohit Sharma’s Record in ICC Champions Trophy
Rohit Sharma started his ICC Champions Trophy career in 2013, and since then, the opener has participated in two editions of the tournament (2013 and 2017). In 10 matches, he has scored 481 runs at an impressive average of 53.44, including a highest score of 123 not out.
|
Matches
|
Innings
|
Not Out
|
Runs
|
Highest Score
|
Average
|
Strike Rate
|
Centuries
|
Half Centuries
|
4s
|
6s
|
10
|
10
|
1
|
481
|
123*
|
53.44
|
82.50
|
1
|
4
|
51
|
8
(Rohit Sharma’s Record in the ICC Champions Trophy)
Known for his consistency, Rohit has hit one century and four half-centuries in the tournament, with a strike rate of 82.50. His performances include 51 boundaries and eight sixes, highlighting his dominance at the top of the order.
1. ICC Champions Trophy 2013
In the year 2013, during the ICC Champions Trophy, MS Dhoni asked Rohit Sharma to open the innings for the first time, a decision that transformed his career. In that tournament, Rohit Sharma was the second-highest run-scorer for the Indian team, accumulating 177 runs in five matches. With an average of 35.40 and a strike rate of 75.96, he played two crucial half-centuries, with a top score of 65. His efforts included 22 boundaries and one six, helping India secure key victories.
|
Matches
|
Innings
|
Not Out
|
Runs
|
Highest Score
|
Average
|
Strike Rate
|
Centuries
|
Half Centuries
|
4s
|
6s
|
5
|
5
|
0
|
177
|
65
|
35.40
|
75.96
|
0
|
2
|
22
|
1
(Rohit Sharma’s Record in the ICC Champions Trophy 2013)
Rohit Sharma started the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 with a stellar 65 off 81 balls, forging a 127-run opening partnership with Shikhar Dhawan, who scored a brilliant 114. India's 331/7 proved too strong for South Africa, despite Ryan McLaren's unbeaten 71. Rohit’s crucial knock set the tone, helping India secure a 26-run victory in Cardiff.
The game against West Indies in the ICC Champions Trophy saw India dominate with an 8-wicket victory. Chasing 234, Rohit Sharma led with a solid 52 off 56 balls, including seven boundaries. Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 102 and Dinesh Karthik's 51 ensured a smooth finish in just 39.1 overs. Ravindra Jadeja's stellar 5/36 was pivotal in restricting West Indies to 233/9.
(Rohit Sharma scored 65 runs off 81 balls against South Africa in ICC Champions Trophy 2013)
In the third game of the ICC Champions Trophy, India defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets via the D/L method. Chasing 102 in a rain-affected match, Rohit Sharma contributed a steady 18 off 32 balls, laying the foundation with a 58-run opening stand. Bhuvneshwar Kumar starred with 2/19, restricting Pakistan to 165 in 39.4 overs.
With the Semi-Finals of the ICC Champions Trophy underway, India secured a dominant 8-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Cardiff. Chasing 182, Rohit Sharma led with a steady 33 off 50 balls, setting the foundation with Shikhar Dhawan (68). Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 58 ensured a smooth finish. Ishant Sharma starred with the ball, taking 3/33 to restrict Sri Lanka to 181/8.
In the Finals of the ICC Champions Trophy, Rohit Sharma was unable to capitalize on his start, scoring 9 off 14 balls as India managed 129/7 in a rain-affected 20-over match. Virat Kohli (43) and Ravindra Jadeja (33*) provided vital contributions. India's bowlers, led by Jadeja (2/24) and Ashwin (2/15), held their nerve to secure a 5-run win, clinching the ICC Champions Trophy title.
2. ICC Champions Trophy 2017
After winning the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, India entered the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy as the defending champions, relying heavily on Rohit Sharma. The prolific opener showcased his brilliance, amassing 304 runs in five matches at an impressive average of 76.00 and a strike rate of 86.85. With the highest score of 123*, he notched one century and two fifties, hitting 29 boundaries and 7 sixes. His consistent performances made him the second-highest run-scorer for the team, cementing his reputation as a key player in ICC tournaments. Rohit Sharma’s ICC Champions Trophy campaign was vital in India’s journey to the final.
|
Matches
|
Innings
|
Not Out
|
Runs
|
Highest Score
|
Average
|
Strike Rate
|
Centuries
|
Half Centuries
|
4s
|
6s
|
5
|
5
|
1
|
304
|
123*
|
76.00
|
86.85
|
1
|
2
|
29
|
7
(Rohit Sharma’s Record in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017)
India started the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 with a dominant 124-run win over Pakistan via the DLS method. Rohit Sharma set the tone with a composed 91 off 119 balls, anchoring India to a strong 319/3 in 48 overs. Shikhar Dhawan (68) and Virat Kohli (81*) provided vital contributions, while Pakistan faltered at 164 all out, with Umesh Yadav taking 3/30.
The match against Sri Lanka in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 saw India post 321/6, powered by Rohit Sharma's fluent 78 off 79 balls, including six fours and three sixes, and Shikhar Dhawan's 125. Despite their efforts, Sri Lanka chased the target with 322/3 in 48.4 overs, led by Kusal Mendis' 89 and Angelo Mathews' unbeaten 52, claiming a seven-wicket victory.
In the game against South Africa during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India clinched an 8-wicket win. South Africa managed 191, with India's bowlers excelling, especially Jasprit Bumrah (2/28). Chasing 192, Rohit Sharma contributed 12 runs before being dismissed early. Shikhar Dhawan (78) and Virat Kohli (76*) anchored the innings, sealing victory with 72 balls remaining and advancing to the semi-finals.
(Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan during the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy)
Rohit Sharma proved to be the standout performer in the 2nd Semi-final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, leading India to a 9-wicket victory over Bangladesh. He scored an unbeaten 123 off 129 balls, anchoring India’s chase of 265. His performance included 15 fours and 1 six, with a strike rate of 95.34. His partnership with Virat Kohli (96*) ensured a dominant win with 59 balls to spare.
The final game wasn’t just a match but a statement of dominance by Pakistan, who won by 180 runs. Pakistan posted a solid 338/4, with Fakhar Zaman’s 114 and Mohammad Hafeez’s 57 propelling their total. India faltered, and it wasn’t Rohit Sharma’s day. He was dismissed for a duck after facing just 3 balls. Despite Hardik Pandya’s 76, India was bowled out for 158. Rohit’s early exit left India struggling, while Pakistan’s bowlers, led by Mohammad Amir, sealed the victory.
Can Rohit Sharma Lead India to ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Glory?
For the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, India will once again be led by Rohit Sharma, and fans are hopeful of adding another trophy to the cabinet. Looking at Rohit Sharma ICC Champions Trophy performances, his leadership and batting skills will be key. With 481 runs already to his name in the tournament's history, the big question is: How many more runs will Rohit Sharma add to his tally in the upcoming Champions Trophy?
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments