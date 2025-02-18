(Rohit Sharma with his teammates after winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2013)

The ICC Champions Trophy holds a special place in Indian cricket history as the tournament where Rohit Sharma revived his career and established himself as a formidable opener. Fondly known as the “Hitman,” he amazed fans with his brilliance at the top of the order. Rohit Sharma ICC Champions Trophy performances have been pivotal in India’s success in the event over the years. As he prepares to lead the Indian team in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as captain, his legacy continues to grow. Currently the fifth-highest run-scorer for India in this tournament, his records and achievements remain remarkable.

Rohit Sharma’s Record in ICC Champions Trophy

Rohit Sharma started his ICC Champions Trophy career in 2013, and since then, the opener has participated in two editions of the tournament (2013 and 2017). In 10 matches, he has scored 481 runs at an impressive average of 53.44, including a highest score of 123 not out.

Matches Innings Not Out Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate Centuries Half Centuries 4s 6s 10 10 1 481 123* 53.44 82.50 1 4 51 8

(Rohit Sharma’s Record in the ICC Champions Trophy)

Known for his consistency, Rohit has hit one century and four half-centuries in the tournament, with a strike rate of 82.50. His performances include 51 boundaries and eight sixes, highlighting his dominance at the top of the order.

1. ICC Champions Trophy 2013 In the year 2013, during the ICC Champions Trophy, MS Dhoni asked Rohit Sharma to open the innings for the first time, a decision that transformed his career. In that tournament, Rohit Sharma was the second-highest run-scorer for the Indian team, accumulating 177 runs in five matches. With an average of 35.40 and a strike rate of 75.96, he played two crucial half-centuries, with a top score of 65. His efforts included 22 boundaries and one six, helping India secure key victories. Matches Innings Not Out Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate Centuries Half Centuries 4s 6s 5 5 0 177 65 35.40 75.96 0 2 22 1 (Rohit Sharma’s Record in the ICC Champions Trophy 2013) Rohit Sharma started the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 with a stellar 65 off 81 balls, forging a 127-run opening partnership with Shikhar Dhawan, who scored a brilliant 114. India's 331/7 proved too strong for South Africa, despite Ryan McLaren's unbeaten 71. Rohit’s crucial knock set the tone, helping India secure a 26-run victory in Cardiff. The game against West Indies in the ICC Champions Trophy saw India dominate with an 8-wicket victory. Chasing 234, Rohit Sharma led with a solid 52 off 56 balls, including seven boundaries. Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 102 and Dinesh Karthik's 51 ensured a smooth finish in just 39.1 overs. Ravindra Jadeja's stellar 5/36 was pivotal in restricting West Indies to 233/9. (Rohit Sharma scored 65 runs off 81 balls against South Africa in ICC Champions Trophy 2013) In the third game of the ICC Champions Trophy, India defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets via the D/L method. Chasing 102 in a rain-affected match, Rohit Sharma contributed a steady 18 off 32 balls, laying the foundation with a 58-run opening stand. Bhuvneshwar Kumar starred with 2/19, restricting Pakistan to 165 in 39.4 overs. With the Semi-Finals of the ICC Champions Trophy underway, India secured a dominant 8-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Cardiff. Chasing 182, Rohit Sharma led with a steady 33 off 50 balls, setting the foundation with Shikhar Dhawan (68). Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 58 ensured a smooth finish. Ishant Sharma starred with the ball, taking 3/33 to restrict Sri Lanka to 181/8. In the Finals of the ICC Champions Trophy, Rohit Sharma was unable to capitalize on his start, scoring 9 off 14 balls as India managed 129/7 in a rain-affected 20-over match. Virat Kohli (43) and Ravindra Jadeja (33*) provided vital contributions. India's bowlers, led by Jadeja (2/24) and Ashwin (2/15), held their nerve to secure a 5-run win, clinching the ICC Champions Trophy title.