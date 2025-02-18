(Virat Kohli dancing after winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2013)

Virat Kohli has been the main man of India's success in the ICC Champions Trophy, showcasing why he is one of the best players to have played the tournament. As a key contributor to India's 2013 ICC Champions Trophy victory and the captain who led the team to the final in 2017, his performances have been nothing short of spectacular. Virat Kohli ICC Champions record highlights his consistency and impact on the Indian team's campaigns. Having participated in three editions of the tournament, Kohli's legacy in the ICC Champions Trophy remains unparalleled. Let’s see each tournament where Virat Kohli represented India and left his mark in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Virat Kohli’s Record in ICC Champions Trophy

In the ICC Champions Trophy, Virat Kohli has been India’s best player in terms of batting average, reflecting his consistency on the grand stage. Over the span of three tournaments (2009–2017), Kohli played 13 matches, scoring 529 runs in 12 innings with an exceptional average of 88.16.

Matches Innings Not Out Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate Centuries Half Centuries 4s 6s 13 12 6 529 96* 88.16 92.32 0 5 53 8

(Virat Kohli’s Record in the ICC Champions Trophy)

His highest score, an unbeaten 96* against Bangladesh in the 2017 Semi-Finals, highlights his ability to anchor innings under pressure. With a strike rate of 92.32, Kohli maintained a perfect balance between aggression and stability. His record includes five half-centuries and a commendable six not-outs, further emphasizing his reliability in crucial matches.

1. ICC Champions Trophy 2009 ICC Champions Trophy 2009 was the first ICC Event of Virat Kohli in his career and he excelled in it by being India’s highest run scorer in the tournament. The tournament saw Virat Kohli playing 3 matches for the Indian team and getting to bat just 2 times where he managed to score 95 runs for the team at an average of 95.00 and having a strike rate of 74.21. Moreover, he managed to score a half-century for the team too. Matches Innings Not Out Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate Centuries Half Centuries 4s 6s 3 2 1 95 79* 95.00 74.21 0 1 10 2 (Virat Kohli’s Record in the ICC Champions Trophy 2009) In the first match of the ICC Champions Trophy for Virat Kohli, India faced Pakistan at Centurion in 2009. Kohli contributed 16 runs from 24 balls with a strike rate of 66.66. With the ball, he bowled three overs, conceding 21 runs at an economy rate of 7.00. Despite his efforts, India fell short of Pakistan's 302/9, losing by 54 runs. Talking about the second match of India's ICC Champions Trophy 2009 campaign, rain curtailed the clash against Australia at Centurion. Australia scored 234/4 in 42.3 overs, with Michael Hussey (67) and Ricky Ponting (65) leading the innings. Despite strong efforts, the match ended in a no result, impacting India's semi final hopes. (Virat Kohli was awarded Player of the Match against West Indies in the ICC Champions Trophy 2009) The third match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2009 highlighted Virat Kohli's brilliance as he guided India to a 7-wicket win against West Indies. Kohli, named Player of the Match, scored an unbeaten 79 off 104 balls, striking 9 fours and 2 sixes with a strike rate of 75.96. His match-winning knock secured India's chase of 130 with 107 balls to spare. Despite the top efforts, India failed to secure a place in the Semi-Finals of the tournament.

2. ICC Champions Trophy 2013 For the ICC Champions Trophy 2013, Virat Kohli played an integral part in the Indian team lifting the trophy. He was the third-highest run-scorer for India in the tournament, amassing 176 runs in 5 matches at an impressive average of 58.66 and a strike rate of 95.65. Kohli remained not out in two innings, with his highest score being an unbeaten 58. His consistent performance included 17 fours and 2 sixes, showcasing his ability to anchor the innings and accelerate when needed. Matches Innings Not Out Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate Centuries Half Centuries 4s 6s 5 5 2 176 58* 58.66 95.65 0 1 17 2 (Virat Kohli’s Record in the ICC Champions Trophy 2013) The inaugural match of the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy saw India defeat South Africa by 26 runs at Cardiff. Shikhar Dhawan's stunning 114 off 94 balls and Virat Kohli's steady 31 off 41 laid the foundation for India’s 331/7. Kohli added crucial support during partnerships, while Ravindra Jadeja’s fiery 47* sealed the momentum. South Africa fell short at 305. For the match against West Indies in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, India secured an emphatic 8-wicket win, chasing 234 with 65 balls to spare. Virat Kohli contributed a quickfire 22 off 18 balls, including four boundaries, showcasing his aggressive intent. Shikhar Dhawan’s unbeaten 102 and Ravindra Jadeja’s brilliant 5/36 were pivotal in India’s dominant performance, advancing them to the semi-finals. (Virat Kohli scored 43 runs off 34 balls against England in the Finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2013) In the third league match of the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, India defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets (D/L method). Pakistan posted 165 all-out in 39.4 overs, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar taking 2/19. India chased down the target in 19.1 overs, scoring 102/2. Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 22 off 27 balls, contributing with a strike rate of 81.48. Coming to the Semi-Finals of the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, India comfortably defeated Sri Lanka by 8 wickets. Sri Lanka posted 181/8, with Ishant Sharma taking 3/33. India chased down the target in 35 overs, with Virat Kohli scoring an unbeaten 58 off 64 balls, contributing significantly to the win. Shikhar Dhawan also played a key role, scoring 68 runs. The final of the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy saw a thrilling encounter between India and England, with India winning by 5 runs. Virat Kohli ICC Champions Trophy played a pivotal role when India was struggling at 66/5, scoring a vital 43 runs from 34 balls. His steady presence anchored the innings, helping India reach 129/7 while England could only manage 124/8 in reply. Ravindra Jadeja's all-round brilliance earned him the Player of the Match award and India lifted their second ICC Champions Trophy title.