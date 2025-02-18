Virat Kohli at ICC Champions Trophy 2025: All You Need to Know
(Virat Kohli dancing after winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2013)
Virat Kohli has been the main man of India's success in the ICC Champions Trophy, showcasing why he is one of the best players to have played the tournament. As a key contributor to India's 2013 ICC Champions Trophy victory and the captain who led the team to the final in 2017, his performances have been nothing short of spectacular. Virat Kohli ICC Champions record highlights his consistency and impact on the Indian team's campaigns. Having participated in three editions of the tournament, Kohli's legacy in the ICC Champions Trophy remains unparalleled. Let’s see each tournament where Virat Kohli represented India and left his mark in the ICC Champions Trophy.
Virat Kohli’s Record in ICC Champions Trophy
In the ICC Champions Trophy, Virat Kohli has been India’s best player in terms of batting average, reflecting his consistency on the grand stage. Over the span of three tournaments (2009–2017), Kohli played 13 matches, scoring 529 runs in 12 innings with an exceptional average of 88.16.
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Matches
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Innings
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Not Out
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Runs
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Highest Score
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Average
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Strike Rate
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Centuries
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Half Centuries
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4s
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6s
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13
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12
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6
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529
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96*
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88.16
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92.32
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0
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5
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53
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8
(Virat Kohli’s Record in the ICC Champions Trophy)
His highest score, an unbeaten 96* against Bangladesh in the 2017 Semi-Finals, highlights his ability to anchor innings under pressure. With a strike rate of 92.32, Kohli maintained a perfect balance between aggression and stability. His record includes five half-centuries and a commendable six not-outs, further emphasizing his reliability in crucial matches.
1. ICC Champions Trophy 2009
ICC Champions Trophy 2009 was the first ICC Event of Virat Kohli in his career and he excelled in it by being India’s highest run scorer in the tournament. The tournament saw Virat Kohli playing 3 matches for the Indian team and getting to bat just 2 times where he managed to score 95 runs for the team at an average of 95.00 and having a strike rate of 74.21. Moreover, he managed to score a half-century for the team too.
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Matches
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Innings
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Not Out
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Runs
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Highest Score
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Average
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Strike Rate
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Centuries
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Half Centuries
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4s
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6s
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3
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2
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1
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95
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79*
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95.00
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74.21
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0
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1
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10
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2
(Virat Kohli’s Record in the ICC Champions Trophy 2009)
In the first match of the ICC Champions Trophy for Virat Kohli, India faced Pakistan at Centurion in 2009. Kohli contributed 16 runs from 24 balls with a strike rate of 66.66. With the ball, he bowled three overs, conceding 21 runs at an economy rate of 7.00. Despite his efforts, India fell short of Pakistan's 302/9, losing by 54 runs.
Talking about the second match of India's ICC Champions Trophy 2009 campaign, rain curtailed the clash against Australia at Centurion. Australia scored 234/4 in 42.3 overs, with Michael Hussey (67) and Ricky Ponting (65) leading the innings. Despite strong efforts, the match ended in a no result, impacting India's semi final hopes.
(Virat Kohli was awarded Player of the Match against West Indies in the ICC Champions Trophy 2009)
The third match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2009 highlighted Virat Kohli's brilliance as he guided India to a 7-wicket win against West Indies. Kohli, named Player of the Match, scored an unbeaten 79 off 104 balls, striking 9 fours and 2 sixes with a strike rate of 75.96. His match-winning knock secured India's chase of 130 with 107 balls to spare. Despite the top efforts, India failed to secure a place in the Semi-Finals of the tournament.
2. ICC Champions Trophy 2013
For the ICC Champions Trophy 2013, Virat Kohli played an integral part in the Indian team lifting the trophy. He was the third-highest run-scorer for India in the tournament, amassing 176 runs in 5 matches at an impressive average of 58.66 and a strike rate of 95.65. Kohli remained not out in two innings, with his highest score being an unbeaten 58. His consistent performance included 17 fours and 2 sixes, showcasing his ability to anchor the innings and accelerate when needed.
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Matches
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Innings
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Not Out
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Runs
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Highest Score
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Average
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Strike Rate
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Centuries
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Half Centuries
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4s
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6s
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5
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5
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2
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176
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58*
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58.66
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95.65
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0
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1
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17
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2
(Virat Kohli’s Record in the ICC Champions Trophy 2013)
The inaugural match of the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy saw India defeat South Africa by 26 runs at Cardiff. Shikhar Dhawan's stunning 114 off 94 balls and Virat Kohli's steady 31 off 41 laid the foundation for India’s 331/7. Kohli added crucial support during partnerships, while Ravindra Jadeja’s fiery 47* sealed the momentum. South Africa fell short at 305.
For the match against West Indies in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, India secured an emphatic 8-wicket win, chasing 234 with 65 balls to spare. Virat Kohli contributed a quickfire 22 off 18 balls, including four boundaries, showcasing his aggressive intent. Shikhar Dhawan’s unbeaten 102 and Ravindra Jadeja’s brilliant 5/36 were pivotal in India’s dominant performance, advancing them to the semi-finals.
(Virat Kohli scored 43 runs off 34 balls against England in the Finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2013)
In the third league match of the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, India defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets (D/L method). Pakistan posted 165 all-out in 39.4 overs, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar taking 2/19. India chased down the target in 19.1 overs, scoring 102/2. Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 22 off 27 balls, contributing with a strike rate of 81.48.
Coming to the Semi-Finals of the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, India comfortably defeated Sri Lanka by 8 wickets. Sri Lanka posted 181/8, with Ishant Sharma taking 3/33. India chased down the target in 35 overs, with Virat Kohli scoring an unbeaten 58 off 64 balls, contributing significantly to the win. Shikhar Dhawan also played a key role, scoring 68 runs.
The final of the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy saw a thrilling encounter between India and England, with India winning by 5 runs. Virat Kohli ICC Champions Trophy played a pivotal role when India was struggling at 66/5, scoring a vital 43 runs from 34 balls. His steady presence anchored the innings, helping India reach 129/7 while England could only manage 124/8 in reply. Ravindra Jadeja's all-round brilliance earned him the Player of the Match award and India lifted their second ICC Champions Trophy title.
3. ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Virat Kohli played the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 as the captain of the team, with India entering the tournament as the defending champions. The team reached the finals, largely due to Kohli's exceptional performances throughout the competition. He scored a total of 258 runs at an average of 98.85, with a strike rate of 129.00. Kohli's best knock was an unbeaten 96*, which played a crucial role in propelling India to the final.
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Matches
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Innings
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Not Out
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Runs
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Highest Score
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Average
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Strike Rate
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Centuries
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Half Centuries
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4s
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6s
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5
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5
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3
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258
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96*
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129.00
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98.85
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0
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3
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26
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4
(Virat Kohli’s Record in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017)
Indian team started their journey in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy with a dominant win over Pakistan. Batting first, India posted 319/3 in 48 overs, with Virat Kohli contributing an important 81 off 68 balls, including 6 fours and 3 sixes, at a strike rate of 119.11. His steady knock helped set a strong foundation, guiding India to a 124-run victory via the D/L method.
For the second match of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, India set a target of 322 runs, with Shikhar Dhawan scoring 125 runs and Rohit Sharma contributing 78. Despite a solid start, India faltered, losing key wickets. Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck, facing just 5 balls. Sri Lanka chased down the target with 8 balls to spare, thanks to Kusal Mendis (89) and Danushka Gunathilaka (76).
(Virat Kohli scored 96* off 78 balls against Bangladesh in the Semi-Finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017)
To qualify for the Semi-Finals of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, India needed a win and they comfortably chased down South Africa's total of 191, winning by 8 wickets with 72 balls to spare. Virat Kohli played a crucial role, scoring an unbeaten 76 from 101 balls, leading the chase with 7 boundaries and a six. Shikhar Dhawan also contributed with 78 runs off 83 balls while Jasprit Bumrah's 2/28 helped restrict South Africa.
After qualifying for the Semi-Finals of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, India dominated Bangladesh by chasing down 265 runs with 59 balls to spare. Rohit Sharma starred with 123*, while Virat Kohli played a vital role with a brisk 96* off 78 balls. His aggressive 123.07 strike rate included 13 boundaries, helping India secure a spot in the final with a comprehensive 9-wicket victory.
The final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy saw India face Pakistan at The Oval. Pakistan set a target of 339, with Fakhar Zaman scoring a brilliant 114. In reply, India faltered, being bowled out for just 158. Virat Kohli, India's captain, contributed only 5 runs from 9 balls before being dismissed. India’s top scorer, Hardik Pandya (76), couldn't prevent a 180-run defeat, while Pakistan claimed their maiden Champions Trophy victory.
Will Virat Kohli Keep Up His Great Run in ICC Champions Trophy 2025?
Virat Kohli’s ICC Champions Trophy record highlights his immense value to the Indian team, as he stands as their fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament's history. Known for his composure under pressure and ability to deliver in crucial moments, Kohli played a pivotal role in India’s 2013 title triumph and their runner-up finish in 2017. As India sets its sights on reclaiming the trophy in the 2025 edition, Kohli's form will be critical to their success.
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