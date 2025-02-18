(Shikhar Dhawan has scored 3 centuries in the ICC Champions Trophy)

High-stakes matches, electrifying fan moments, and an intense competitive atmosphere—this is what defines the ICC Champions Trophy. As the top eight teams in the cricketing world come together to vie for glory, the tournament provides batters with a perfect platform to showcase their skills and rise to the occasion. Over the years, many exceptional players have etched their names in history by scoring remarkable centuries in this prestigious event. Curious to find out if your favourite cricketer made the list of those with the most centuries in the ICC Champions Trophy? Read on to discover the legends who dominated the scoreboard!

List of the Players with the Most Centuries in the ICC Champions Trophy

Player Span Matches Innings Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate Centuries 4s 6s Shikhar Dhawan (IND) 2013-2017 10 10 701 125 77.88 101.59 3 79 8 Herschelle Gibbs (SA) 2002-2009 10 10 460 116* 51.11 85.50 3 50 6 Sourav Ganguly (IND) 1998-2004 13 11 665 141* 73.88 83.12 3 66 17 Chris Gayle (WI) 2002-2013 17 17 791 133* 52.73 88.77 3 101 15 Saeed Anwar (PAK) 2000-2002 4 4 289 105* 144.50 77.89 2 35 1 Upul Tharanga (SL) 2006-2017 7 7 377 110 53.85 77.25 2 46 2 Marcus Trescothick (ENG) 2000-2004 8 8 421 119 52.62 85.74 2 49 4 Shane Watson (AUS) 2002-2013 17 15 453 136* 41.18 82.81 2 44 12

1. Shikhar Dhawan Nicknamed "Mr ICC" by fans, Shikhar Dhawan stands proudly at the top of the list for most centuries in ICC Champions Trophy history. Representing India, Dhawan has scored three centuries in this prestigious tournament, cementing his reputation as a big-game player. He was also crowned the "Man of the Tournament" in 2013 when India lifted the trophy. Across 10 innings, Dhawan amassed an impressive 701 runs, showcasing his consistency and dominance. His first century came in the opening match of the 2013 edition against South Africa, where his 114 off 94 balls led India to a commanding victory. He followed this up with another stellar performance, scoring 102 runs off 107 balls against the West Indies while chasing 234, securing yet another win for India. Dhawan's third and final century in the tournament was a brilliant 125 off 128 balls, helping India post a competitive 321 runs. Although India lost that match, Dhawan's remarkable contribution remains etched in the tournament's history. With his exceptional record, Shikhar Dhawan has become synonymous with success in the ICC Champions Trophy.

2. Herschelle Gibbs Herschelle Gibbs, one of the legends of South African cricket, made a significant mark in the ICC Champions Trophy with his remarkable performances on the big stage. In just 10 matches, Gibbs scored an impressive 460 runs at an outstanding average of 51.11, including three centuries that provide him a place in the top. Gibbs’ first Champions Trophy century came in the 2002 edition when he scored a commanding 116 off 126 balls, leading South Africa to a crucial victory. (Herschelle Gibbs has scored 3 centuries for the South African team) His second century in the same tournament was a valiant unbeaten 116 off 119 balls against India, but despite his efforts, South Africa fell short in their chase. Gibbs’ third and final century in the Champions Trophy came in 2004, a well-fought 101 off 135 balls as South Africa set a challenging target. However, England successfully chased it down, leaving Gibbs’ heroic innings in a losing cause. With his knack for delivering on the grandest stages, Herschelle Gibbs remains a standout performer in ICC Champions Trophy history.

3. Sourav Ganguly Sourav Ganguly, the winning captain of the Indian cricket team during the ICC Champions Trophy 2002, showcased his brilliance with the bat and secured his place as one of the finest players in the tournament's history. Ranked third in the list of players with the most centuries in ICC Champions Trophy, Ganguly scored three remarkable centuries that highlighted his dominance on the field. His first century came in the 2000 edition against South Africa, where he played a stellar knock of 141* off 142 balls, leading India to a memorable victory. In the same tournament, Ganguly displayed his class again with a brilliant 117 off 130 balls against New Zealand. However, despite his efforts, India fell short as New Zealand successfully chased the target. Ganguly’s third century came during the 2002 Champions Trophy in a high-stakes match against England. Chasing a competitive target, he anchored the innings with an unbeaten 117 off just 109 balls, securing a crucial win for India. These innings cement Ganguly’s legacy in Champions Trophy history.

4. Chris Gayle Chris Gayle, the West Indies cricket legend, holds the record for the most runs in ICC Champions Trophy history and is also a prominent figure in the list of players with the centuries in ICC Champions Trophy. Over the course of 17 matches, Gayle has amassed an impressive 791 runs, with an average of 52.73. His first century in the tournament came during the 2006 ICC Champions Trophy against Bangladesh. Gayle remained unbeaten on 104* from 118 balls, leading West Indies in a successful chase. (Chris Gayle holding the ICC Champions Trophy 2004) His second century in the same tournament came against England, where he scored 101 runs off 128 balls. Unfortunately, despite his stellar performance, England emerged victorious in that match. Gayle’s third century was another remarkable knock of 133* off 135 balls, this time in a high-pressure chase against South Africa during the 2006 ICC Champions Trophy. His contributions in the tournament have solidified his legacy as one of the most consistent performers in Champions Trophy history.

5. Saeed Anwar Saeed Anwar, one of Pakistan's greatest batsmen, showcased his immense talent in the ICC Champions Trophy during the 2000-2002 era. Featuring in the list of the most centuries, Anwar scored an impressive 289 runs in just 4 matches, averaging a remarkable 144.50. His first century came in the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy against Sri Lanka, where he played a crucial role in Pakistan's chase, scoring 105* off 134 balls, and securing a win for his team. His second century came against New Zealand, where he scored a sublime 104 runs from 115 balls, helping Pakistan set a challenging total. Unfortunately, despite his valiant effort, New Zealand managed to chase down the target, and Pakistan lost the match. Anwar's consistent performances in the Champions Trophy earned him a place among the players with the most centuries in the ICC Champions Trophy, solidifying his status as a batting legend for Pakistan.

6. Upul Tharanga Upul Tharanga, one of Sri Lanka's finest batsmen, made a significant impact in the ICC Champions Trophy with two centuries to his name. Playing 7 matches in the tournament, Tharanga scored a total of 377 runs, averaging an impressive 53.85. His first century came in the 2006 ICC Champions Trophy when Sri Lanka faced South Africa. Tharanga's knock of 105 runs from 129 balls helped set up a formidable target, leading Sri Lanka to victory. (Upul Tharanga scored 105 runs off 129 balls against South Africa in ICC Champions Trophy 2006) In the same tournament, Tharanga struck his second century against Zimbabwe, scoring 110 runs off 130 balls. His solid performance guided Sri Lanka to another win in the tournament. With these two centuries, Tharanga earned a place among the players with the most centuries in ICC Champions Trophy, contributing greatly to Sri Lanka’s success in the competition.

7. Marcus Trescothick Marcus Trescothick, known for his dependable performances for the England team, showcased his talent in the ICC Champions Trophy with remarkable displays on the big stage. Over the course of 8 innings in the tournament, Trescothick accumulated 421 runs at an impressive average of 52.62, including two centuries. His first century came in the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy against Zimbabwe, where he delivered a stellar performance, scoring 119 runs off just 102 balls. His innings laid a solid foundation for England, ultimately securing a comfortable victory. Trescothick's second century came in the 2006 edition of the tournament, against the West Indies. He scored a composed 104 runs off 124 balls in a challenging first innings. However, despite his efforts, the West Indies successfully chased the target and won the match. Trescothick’s contributions remain significant in England’s Champions Trophy history, marking him as one of their most impactful players.