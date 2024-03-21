MA Chidambaram Stadium: IPL 2024 Pitch Report

The home ground or the den of Chennai Super Kings, the MA Chidambaram stadium, Chepauk is in Chennai and it’s the stadium that is filled with yellow colours during the time of the Indian Premier League. The stadium has been a place that is close to the heart of every CSK fan because of the memories that they have created here. Furthermore, it is the same stadium where they saw Chennai Super Kings lifting their 2nd IPL title and hence it tells you a lot about the venue. his iconic stadium has witnessed legendary matches, resonating with the cheers of ardent fans. Home to the Chennai Super Kings and a prominent IPL host, Chepauk is not just a venue but a living testament to India's cricketing spirit. Its distinctive architecture and the fervour of the crowd create an atmosphere steeped in tradition and excitement.

About the Stadium

The MA Chidambaram stadium was inaugurated in the year 1916 and it became India’s second oldest stadium after the Eden Gardens was established. Situated near Marina Beach in Chennai, the MA Chidambaram Stadium, or Chepauk, is easily accessible from Wallajah Road, Babu Jagjivanram Road, and Pycrofts Road. Linked by the Chennai Metro's Government Estate station and Chepauk MRTS railway station, it's a hub for cricket enthusiasts. The stadium's location holds historical significance, neighbouring the Chepauk Palace grounds.

Former names Madras Cricket Club Ground Address Chennai, Chennai district, Tamil Nadu, India Owner Tamil Nadu Cricket Association Type Stadium Capacity 38,200 Field shape Round Surface grass Former names Madras Cricket Club Ground IPL Matches Played 76 Matches Won Batting First 46 (60.53%) Matches Won Batting Second 30 (39.47%) Matches Won Winning Toss 39 (51.32%) Matches Won Losing Toss 37 (48.68%)

Chepauk has been the home ground for Tamil Nadu cricket since its inception, hosting international matches and preserving the essence of cricketing history in the country. However, since its introduction to cricket, there have been several changes in the stadium as renovations are always going on here. Along with the IPL, India has constantly used this ground for International commitments too and this is what makes it special for the Indian fans.

Ground Dimensions & Pitch Conditions

For cricket fans, the matches at MA Chidambaram Stadium have always been exciting due to the pitch and the dimensions that the ground has. The ground, though moderately sized, packs a punch with its shorter boundaries, sparking an intriguing battle between batsmen and bowlers. The contradictory combination of a slow, bowler-friendly pitch and compact dimensions adds a unique flair to the matchups. Shaped like an oval, the ground features slightly longer boundaries on the offside and leg side, measuring 68.58 meters, while the straight boundaries down the ground and behind the keeper are a tad shorter at 65.83 meters each.

This setup creates a challenging scenario for batsmen, demanding a balance between aggression and caution. Simultaneously, bowlers find themselves with opportunities to exploit the conditions. With every delivery holding the potential for a game-changing moment, the Chennai Cricket Ground emerges as a captivating arena, showcasing the captivating unpredictability that defines cricketing encounters on this pitch. Furthermore, this ground was renovated in the year 2010 when a sum of Rs 175 Crores was spent to get a better facelift of the venue.

It got three new stands (I, J, K) and expanded capacity to 50,000. Yet, in 2015, the Supreme Court found safety violations, sealing these stands until March 2020. December 2021 saw changes: demolishing the Anna pavilion and MCC clubhouse for a new pavilion, reducing capacity to 31,140. The latest upgrade in 2023 includes a stand named after former CM M. Karunanidhi, an indoor training facility, bringing the current capacity to approximately 38,000 spectators.

Considering the pitch of MA Chidambaram stadium, Chepauk, the batters generally struggle because of the low bounce and the spinners being at the best of their skill. The pitch is slow and hence it makes it difficult for the batters to come out and execute their natural bowling variations. Chepauk Cricket Ground is renowned for its scorching heat and humidity. Nestled in the South of India and close to the sea, the stadium bears the brunt of intense weather conditions. Enduring a day under the sun during test matches can be quite challenging, given the combination of blistering heat and high humidity levels. The players, as well as spectators, often find themselves facing a daunting task amid the sweltering weather.

Home Team in IPL

Since the first season of IPL, the MA Chidambaram stadium, Chepauk has been the home of the franchise Chennai Super Kings which is led by their captain MS Dhoni who has said that Chepauk is his second home. CSK played their first match at Chepauk in 2008 when they defeated the Mumbai Indians by a margin of 6 runs in a high scoring encounter. It is the fortress of the Super Kings, boasting a formidable 70.91% win record, earning it the monikers "Fortress Chepauk" and the "Lions' Den."

A defining moment unfolded during the 2011 season as the Super Kings emerged victorious in all eight home matches, ultimately sealing their triumph in the final against Royal Challengers Bangalore. This remarkable feat not only secured their dominance at home but also solidified their position as the team to beat. The resounding success in all home fixtures, culminating in the championship win on their home ground, showcased the Super Kings' unparalleled prowess and etched an indelible chapter in the storied history of the 2011 IPL season. It was a testament to their excellence and resilience in the face of formidable opponents.

Home record of the Super Kings Matches Wins Losses NR Success Rate In IPL 64 45 19 0 70.31% In CLT20 4 1 3 0 25% Overall 68 46 22 0 67.65%

This achievement marked them as the first team to sweep all home games in a season and secure the tournament victory on their home turf. The stadium's aura, combined with the Super Kings' dominance, cements Chepauk's status as a stronghold for the team and a place where cricketing glory is etched in every match. Now, the team will be back again at the Chepauk Stadium on 22nd March 2024 when they will play against the RCB.