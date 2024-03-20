Top 5 Highest Individual Scores in IPL History

Undoubtedly one of the most well-known T20 cricket leagues in the world is the Indian Premier League (IPL). It brings together the top cricketers from around the world each year to display their talents and contend for the coveted IPL trophy. It's hardly surprising that there have been some outstanding performances over the years given the intense level of competition. The highest individual score in a single match is one of the most outstanding achievements in IPL history. In this article, we'll examine the IPL matches with the most runs scored in them as well as the players that have pulled off these amazing feats.

Most Runs In IPL In One Match

The highest score in IPL by a player in one match is 175 not out by flamboyant and explosive West Indies batsman Chris Gayle of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against the Pune Warriors India in 2013. It was an inning that left the crowd at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in awe. This is IPL's highest individual score. Gayle's innings came off just 66 deliveries and included 17 sixes and 13 fours and had a strike rate of 265.15. Gayle's inning is considered one of the most dominant performances in IPL history and helped RCB to an imposing total of 263/5, which remains the highest team total in IPL history.

Gayle's inning was so dominant that his opening partner, Tilakarate Dilshan, contributed just 33 runs to their opening partnership of 167 runs. This inning was a masterclass in power hitting and aggression. He started cautiously, taking his time to get settled before unleashing an assault on the Pune Warriors bowlers. He scores IPL's highest run in one match. His inning was punctuated by towering sixes that landed in the stands and shots that raced to the boundary. Gayle's 175 not out remains the IPL individual highest score.

Top Players With The Highest Individual Score in The IPL

Apart from Gayle, other batsmen who have scored big in IPL include McCullum, Quinton De Kock, KL Rahul, De Villiers, Kohli, Virender Sehwag, and many more, De Kock scored an unbeaten 140 off just 70 deliveries for Lucknow Super Giants against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022, while De Villiers scored 133 off just 59 deliveries for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede in 2015. Moreover, KL Rahul smashed 132 runs from just 69 balls playing for Kings XI Punjab against his former team Royal Challengers Bangalore. These were the highest score in IPL by a player in one match.

List of the top 5 innings with the highest individual score in IPL

Player Runs Balls Team Opposition Match Date C. Gayle 175* 66 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Pune Warriors India 23 Apr 2013 B. McCullum 158* 73 Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore 18 Apr 2008 Q de Kock 140* 70 Lucknow Super Giants v Kolkata Knight Riders 18 May 2022 AB De Villiers 133* 59 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians 10 May 2015 KL Rahul 132* 69 Kings XI Punjab v Royal Challengers Bangalore 24 Sep 2020

1. Chris Gayle - 175* (Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Pune Warriors India, 2013)

The first player on this list is none other than the West Indies powerhouse, Chris Gayle. He scored a blistering 175* off just 66 balls for the Royal Challengers Bangalore against the Pune Warriors India in the 2013 edition of IPL. Gayle's inning was a display of power-hitting at its best, as he smashed 17 sixes and 13 fours in his knock. His innings helped RCB set a massive target of 263, which remains the highest team score in IPL history.

2. Brendon McCullum - 158* (Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2008)

Brendon McCullum, a former New Zealand captain, scored the second-highest individual IPL score in the opening game of the league's first season. McCullum had a spectacular inning for the Kolkata Knight Riders against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, scoring 158* off just 73 balls. He dominated the first half of the match with 13 fours and 10 sixes in his inning. The highest team score at the time was 222, which KKR achieved thanks to McCullum's innings.

3. Quinton de Kock - 140* (Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2022)

South African left-handed batsman, Quinton de Kock played one of the most destructive knocks in the history of the Indian Premier League. He scored an unbeaten 140* off just 70 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders, smashing 10 fours and 10 sixes in the process. His innings helped Lucknow Super Giants post a total of 210 without any loss.

4. AB de Villiers - 133* (Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 2015)

AB de Villiers is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world and is a key player for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the 2015 edition of the IPL, de Villiers played an inning that cemented his place as one of the greatest T20 batsmen of all time. He scored an unbeaten 133* off just 59 balls against the Mumbai Indians, smashing 19 fours and 4 sixes in the process. His innings helped RCB post a total of 235.

5. KL Rahul - 132* (Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2020)

The most recent addition to this list is young Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, Rishabh Pant, who scored a stunning 132* off just 69 balls for the Kings XI Punjab against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2020 edition of IPL. Rahul's innings included 14 fours and 7 sixes and helped Punjab post a total of 206.

Wrapping Up

Over the years, the Indian Premier League has witnessed several impressive performances from a variety of players, but none more impressive than the highest individual scores. The fact that different players have each recorded one of the top five IPL scores speaks much about the ability and skill on exhibit in this competition. The present record will soon be surpassed once more as the tournament's popularity and the influx of intriguing new talent continue to soar. The future seasons are keenly anticipated by fans all over the world who want to see new records being set. No matter how many records are broken, cricket fans all over the world will always have a special place in their hearts for the current highest individual score in the Indian Premier League.