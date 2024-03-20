Fastest Centuries in IPL: Updated List 2024

The IPL, or Indian Premier League, has gained popularity not only in India but also among cricket fans worldwide. Some of the world's top all-rounders, bowlers, and batters have joined the league to demonstrate their talent in front of millions of fans. The tournament's fast pace and intense nature have given players the ideal stage on which to showcase their abilities. It gives young, skilled players a chance to exhibit their abilities at the highest level. One of the most watched sporting events worldwide, the league includes some of the top cricket players in the world. A batsman scoring a century is one of the IPL's most thrilling moments. Fans and players alike delight over this accomplishment. Here, we'll look at some of the fastest centuries in the IPL till now. More than 15 years have passed since the first IPL games were held, yet the batter has already surpassed all previous records for the fastest 100 in IPL. The following few weeks will also mark the start of the IPL's next season, and fans are eager to see whether or not another batsman will be added to the list or not.

Top 5 Fastest Century in History of IPL

Let's look at the list of the top 5 fastest centuries in IPL history. These are the innings, with their incredible speed and force, that has ignited the arena. The batsmen were ranked based on how few balls they needed to face in a specific IPL edition in order to reach a century. Thus, the fastest centuries in IPL history are as follows:

Rank Player Name Teams played for Balls Faced 1 Chris Gayle Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab. 30 2 Yusuf Pathan Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad 37 3 David Miller Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans. 38 4 Adam Gilchrist Deccan Chargers, Kings XI Punjab 42 5 AB de Villiers Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore 43

1. Chris Gayle: Fastest century in IPL

Chris Gayle is a player that comes to mind when discussing power hitting in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Chris Gayle, a West Indian batsman, currently owns the record for the fastest hundred in IPL. With just 30 balls while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Pune Warriors India in 2013, Gayle reached his century. He completed the best individual score in T20 cricket history with an undefeated 175 from 66 balls. Gayle's innings were a show of raw power and talent. He smashed 17 sixes and 13 boundaries during his innings, destroying the Pune Warriors' bowling attack in all corners of the stadium. The fastest century in ipl history, it took him just 30 balls and featured 11 sixes and seven fours. Gayle's fastest hundred in ipl history is evidence of his extraordinary talent and influence on the game. Cricket enthusiasts will cherish this moment for years to come. Although there have been many outstanding performances in the IPL over the years, Gayle's innings stand out as one of the most noteworthy.

2. Yusuf Pathan: An Indian player is the fastest hundred in the IPL

When Yusuf Pathan, an Indian all-rounder, played for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians in 2010, he struck the second fastest century in ipl history. Pathan, who is well-known for his aggressive batting style, has played a crucial role for a number of league teams. Among his many IPL accomplishments, Yusuf Pathan's second-fastest IPL hundred deserves special note. Pathan's innings was the ideal mix of strength and restraint. He played several beautiful shots all over the field, making 8 boundaries and 9 sixes over his innings. His century took just 37 balls, but it didn't help the Rajasthan Royals beat the Mumbai Indians' 213-point target. In addition to helping Rajasthan Royals win their first IPL championship, Pathan's innings is still regarded as one of the most remarkable and fastest hundred in IPL history. He has played an important role for various teams in the league and is renowned for his explosive batting style.

3. David Miller: An overseas player who scored the fastest IPL century

David Miller, a cricketer from South Africa, has made a name for himself as one of the league's most productive batsmen (IPL). The tournament's fans have enjoyed Miller's skill at the plate, and his aggressive style has earned him the nickname "Big Show." He scored the century in just 38 balls while playing for Kings XI Punjab against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013, moving him up to third place on the fastest century in ipl history list. He scored an unbroken total of 101 off 38 balls, including 7 sixes and 8 fours. His career took a turn for the better after this performance, and he has since become an explosive batsman in the IPL. This performance, which is still regarded as one of the most explosive innings in IPL history, enabled Kings XI Punjab to defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore with ease. David Miller is regarded as one of the most explosive batsmen in the IPL thanks to his fastest 100 in IPL and batting skills, making him an important member of his squad in the upcoming IPL season.

4. Adam Gilchrist: A Legendary Cricketer — Fastest Century in IPL History

Australian cricket great Adam Gilchrist had a distinguished career playing both domestic and internationalcricket. Gilchrist is renowned for his explosive batting style and his capacity to intervene in a game and alter the outcome. Adam Gilchrist created history in the 2008 IPL by scoring the fourth fastest century in t20 IPL history. Gilchrist struck a brilliant century against the Mumbai Indians while representing the Deccan Chargers. His 109 runs off only 47 balls, which included 10 boundaries and 9 sixes, enabled the Deccan Chargers to easily defeat the Mumbai Indians. He showed that he is one of the most brilliant batsmen in the world with his hundred coming off just 42 balls and this performance, which was a masterclass in power-hitting. Gilchrist will always be regarded as one of the best cricketers to have ever graced the game, and his legacy as a player is unquestionable. He has a large following thanks to his fastest hundred in ipl history and IPL batting skills, and he continues to inspire young cricketers all across the world.

5. AB de Villiers: "Mr. 360" is also the fastest hundred in IPL history

South African cricketer AB de Villiers is renowned for his aggressive batting style and his aptitude for playing smashes all over the field. On the list of the fastest 100 in ipl history, he holds the fifth position. By scoring the fifth-fastest century in IPL history during the 2016 season, AB de Villiers created history. In just 43 balls while playing the Gujarat Lions, de Villiers slammed a scorching century. His innings, which featured 12 boundaries and 8 sixes, enabled the Royal Challengers Bangalore to defeat the Gujarat Lions with ease. One of the most memorable moments in the history of the IPL is still AB de Villiers' century, who scored the fastest ipl century in the 2016 edition. Also included in his innings was the fastest fifty in IPL history, as he reached the milestone in just 21 balls.