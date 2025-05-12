On This Day in cricket: 12th May 2019: On This Day: How Mumbai Indians Sealed Their Fourth IPL Title with a Thrilling 1-Run Win Over CSK in 2019

(Mumbai Indians celebrates after winning their fourth IPL Trophy)

When it comes to IPL Finals, leaving out Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings feels incomplete. On 12th May 2019, fans witnessed one of the most thrilling finals ever as Mumbai Indians defeated their biggest rivals, Chennai Super Kings, by just 1 run at the Hyderabad Stadium. This win gave Mumbai their 4th IPL title and made the moment extra special for their fans as the result of the match was decided on the last ball of the game. Beating CSK in the final made the victory even sweeter. Let’s take a look at how this unforgettable match unfolded and what made it so iconic.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: 12th May 2019

The night of the IPL 2019 Final was absolutely electric, with Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-stakes clash at Hyderabad. MI, opting to bat first after winning the toss, aimed to set a challenging total on a pitch that looked promising for batting but had a hint of moisture. This is where MS Dhoni looked to take an advantage early in the match by picking up some quick wickets and putting pressure early on the Mumbai Indians side in the Finals.

Mumbai Indians Innings

MI’s innings kicked off with a fiery start from Quinton de Kock, who unleashed a barrage of sixes in the third over off Deepak Chahar. De Kock’s 20 off 11, including three sixes, set the tone, racing MI to 30/0 by the third over. Rohit Sharma complimented him with a six off Shardul Thakur as he showed MI’s intent to dominate early. However, CSK’s bowlers struck back in the powerplay. Shardul Thakur got his revenge in the fifth over, dismissing de Kock for 29 after cramping him for room, and Deepak Chahar sent Rohit packing for 15 with a clever knuckleball that led to an edge to MS Dhoni. At 45/2 after six overs, MI’s aggressive start was tempered.

The middle overs saw MI struggle to maintain momentum. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan tried to rebuild, but CSK’s spinners, led by Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh, tightened the screws. Tahir’s introduction in the 12th over was a game-changer, as he dismissed Suryakumar for 15 by inducing a chop-on. Shardul Thakur then produced a moment of brilliance, dismissing Krunal Pandya with a stunning return catch after a skiddy delivery. At 90/4 after 13 overs, MI were in danger of collapsing. Ishan Kishan’s scratchy 23 off 26 ended with a top-edged slog off Tahir, leaving MI at 102/5 after 15 overs.

(Kieron Pollard was unhappy with the Umpire’s Decision in the Finals)

Kieron Pollard’s arrival injected life into MI’s innings. Celebrating his birthday, Pollard played a match-defining knock, finishing unbeaten on 41 off 25. His six over the sight screen off Tahir in the 14th over was a statement of intent, and another six off Shardul in the 17th showed his brute power. Hardik Pandya chipped in with a helicopter shot for six, but his dismissal for 16 via an lbw to Chahar in the 18th over halted MI’s surge. Deepak Chahar’s final over was a masterclass, removing Rahul Chahar for a duck and finishing with 3/26, ensuring MI didn’t run away.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: 2019 IPL Finals on 12th May 2019 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 149/8 (20 overs) 148/7 (20 overs) Kieron Pollard 41* (25) Shane Watson 80 (59) Deepak Chahar 3/26 (4 overs) Jasprit Bumrah 2/14 (4 overs) Mumbai Indians Won by 1 Run

The 20th over, bowled by Dwayne Bravo, was a gripping chapter in MI’s innings. Pollard, MI’s last hope, faced a tricky situation with the score at 140/7. Bravo started with a wide yorker that Pollard smashed to long-off but shockingly refused to run, missing a chance for two. The next two balls were dramatic as wide yorkers that Pollard let go, believing they were wides, but umpire Nitin Menon called them legal, sparking a heated moment. Pollard even stepped out of the pitch in protest, leading to a chat with the umpires.

On the fourth ball, Pollard drilled a yorker to long-off, but Mitchell McClenaghan was run out attempting a second, leaving MI at 141/8. With the crowd buzzing, Pollard smashed two consecutive fours, through cover and extra cover off slower balls, pushing MI to 149/8. Those final eight runs felt massive, setting CSK a target that seemed just within reach but daunting against MI’s bowling attack. Fans were left buzzing, wondering if Pollard’s late flourish would be the difference.

Chennai Super Kings Innings

CSK’s chase began steadily, with Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson looking comfortable. Faf’s 26 off 13, including a six and three fours off Krunal Pandya in the fourth over, gave CSK a flying start at 33/1. However, Krunal struck back, stumping Faf with a wide delivery that beat his reach. Watson, meanwhile, survived early scares, including a missed run-out and dropped catches, to anchor the innings. By the sixth over, CSK were 53/1, with Watson’s 23 off 19, including a flicked six off Lasith Malinga, showing his class.

(Shane Watson played an amazing knock of 80 runs off 59 balls)

The middle overs saw MI’s bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar, turn the screws. Bumrah’s snorter of a bouncer dismissed Ambati Rayudu for 1 in the 11th over, and Chahar’s skiddy googly trapped Suresh Raina lbw for 8, reducing CSK to 73/3. The game’s defining moment came in the 13th over when MS Dhoni, struggling at 2 off 8, was run out for an inch after a direct hit from Ishan Kishan and at 82/4, CSK’s hopes rested on Watson, who kept fighting despite another dropped catch by Rahul Chahar.

Watson’s brilliance shone in the 16th over, where he smashed Malinga for three fours, racing to 55 off 46 and reviving CSK’s chances. The 18th over was Watson’s masterpiece—three sixes off Krunal Pandya, including a lofted cover drive and a massive slog over midwicket, took CSK to 132/4, needing just 18 off 12. However, Bumrah struck back, dismissing Dwayne Bravo for 15, and a costly four byes off Quinton de Kock’s fumble kept CSK in the hunt at 141/5 after 19 overs.

The Final Over: A Nail-Biting Climax

The 20th over, with CSK needing 9 runs and Malinga bowling, was a story of drama and heartbreak. Watson, on 76, started with a toe-ended drive to long-on for one. Ravindra Jadeja followed with a single off a low full toss, leaving 7 needed off 4. Watson’s hammered yorker to long-on fetched two, bringing it to 5 off 3. The fourth ball was chaos as Watson slapped a yorker to deep point for one but was run out for 80 attempting a risky second, courtesy of a sharp throw from Krunal Pandya and de Kock’s quick hands.

(Lasith Malinga dismissed Shardul Thakur on the last ball to give MI their 4th IPL Title)

Shardul Thakur, the new man, swiped a full toss to deep backward square for two, setting up a grand finale as 2 runs needed off the last ball. With the Hyderabad crowd roaring, Malinga delivered a slower yorker in the middle. Shardul swung and missed, and umpire Nitin Menon raised his finger for lbw. CSK’s review was gone, and MI erupted as replays suggested the ball might have hit leg stump. Malinga’s redemption after a costly 16th over was complete, and MI clinched their fourth IPL title by a single run. Mumbai Indians players celebrated well after winning the IPL Title as they became the most successful team in IPL history.