AI Simulation | LS vs BRP | Phoenix Edge Spirit by 7 Runs in Thrilling Lords Clash

The match will be played at Lord's, which is expected to offer a balanced surface with decent pace and bounce early. The new ball will be able to provide some movement to the seamers, while the batters who are able to settle themselves on the crease will be able to take advantage of the shorter boundaries. As the match goes on, the surface slows down, which also brings spinners such as Mason Crane and Rehan Ahmed in the game. Overcast conditions and a cool breeze will be able to assist the seamers early in the game, and rain is also not expected to interrupt the play.