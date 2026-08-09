How Indias Cricketing Power Has Transformed the Game Worldwide
India has played a major role in transforming the game all over the world. In almost every T20 league which takes place in different parts of the globe, there is at least one team which is owned by an IPL franchise.
The ECB CEO has talked about the Indian influence in global cricket in a recent interview.
There are a number of T20 leagues taking place around the world. With almost each and every cricketing nation having its own T20 league, it has given a chance to every player to show their worth in the game. While we all do notice the players who are coming to the game through these leagues, we don't notice the silent warriors.
These are the people who invest in those teams to give the players a platform where they will be able to give their best. And this has been majorly done by the Indian investors across different T20 leagues. Whether it is the Knight Riders, Sunrisers Group, MI family, or even the Royals, their influence across global cricket has been great.
Even in The Hundred, we all saw the debut of three teams which are backed by the Indian investors. MI London, Sunrisers Leeds, and Manchester Super Giants have helped the tournament a lot this time. For this, the ECB CEO also talked about the Indian influence in global cricket, for growing the same.
Our Take
The Indian influence in global cricket has been a lot more fascinating than one could have expected. Whether it is the Caribbean Premier League, The Hundred, ILT20, Major League Cricket, or any other T20 league, fans are able to watch one of their favourite IPL franchises participate in the same. And with IPL being the most popular T20 league around the world, it has helped global cricket to grow more.