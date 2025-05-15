On This Day in cricket: 15 May 2022: Andrew Symonds Tragically Dies in a Car Crash in Queensland

(Andrew Symonds with the ODI World Cup 2003 and 2007)

One of the most powerful and dangerous all-rounders in world cricket, Andrew Symonds was a key part of the Australian team during their golden years from 1999 to 2007, helping them dominate world cricket. On 15 May 2022, the cricket world was shocked when news came that Symonds had passed away in a tragic car accident at Hervey Range, near Townsville in Queensland and his sudden death left fans and players heartbroken. Symonds played 238 international matches for Australia across formats and was known for his explosive batting, handy bowling, and brilliant fielding. He also played in various T20 leagues after his international career ended.

Andrew Symonds Passed Away in a Car Accident

It was the day of May 15, 2022, in Australia, when the cricket world lost Andrew Symonds, a beloved Australian all-rounder and two-time World Cup winner and at just 46 years old, Symonds died in a tragic single-car accident near Townsville, Queensland as the crash happened around 10:30 pm on Hervey Range Road, close to the Alice River Bridge. Symonds was driving alone when his four-wheel-drive vehicle veered off the road and rolled down an embankment. The reason for the car leaving the road remains unclear.

(Andrew Symonds Passed away in a Car Accident)

A local resident, Waylon Townson, heard the crash and rushed to the scene as he found Symonds trapped inside the vehicle and tried to pull him out, performing CPR and checking for a pulse, but got no response as emergency services arrived quickly and attempted to revive Symonds, but despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene. In the statement given, the Policeman said:

“Early information indicates shortly after 11 pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled. Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries.”

Symonds, known for his powerful batting and versatile all-round skills, was mourned worldwide and to honour him, a minute’s silence was held before the final day of a match between Kent and Surrey, two of his former English county teams, which was happening at the time of his death and another silence was observed before the first day’s play of a Test match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Chattogram, showing the global respect for him. In Australia, fans launched a heartfelt tribute called “Fishing Rods for Roy,” reflecting Symonds’ love for fishing.

Andrew Symonds Life and Career

Andrew Symonds was born on 9th June 1975 and was adopted by Ken and Barbara Symonds when he was just three years old and his family moved to Australia, where he grew up and began his cricket journey. Known for his versatility, Symonds brought a rare mix to the field as not only could he clear boundaries with ease as a hard-hitting right-hander, but he could also chip in with both off-spin and medium pace, making him a captain’s go-to player.

(Andrew Symonds with Brett Lee and Ricky Ponting)

Symonds chose to play for Australia over England or the West Indies, debuting in an ODI against Pakistan in 1998 and early in his career, he struggled to secure a regular spot, but his big break came during the 2003 World Cup and stepping in after injuries and suspensions, he smashed an unbeaten 143 against Pakistan, a knock called one of the best in ODI history. He scored 326 runs at an average of 163, including an unbeaten 91 in the semi-final, helping Australia win the tournament undefeated.

Format Matches Innings Not Out Runs Highest Score Average Balls Faced Strike Rate 100s 50s 4s 6s Tests 26 41 5 1462 162* 40.61 2256 64.80 2 10 154 28 ODIs 198 161 33 5088 156 39.75 5504 92.44 6 30 449 103 T20Is 14 11 4 337 85* 48.14 199 169.34 0 2 33 10

(Andrew Symonds Batting Career)

This made him a star in the one-day team and in 2004 as Symonds made his Test debut in Sri Lanka but struggled against spin, scoring below 25 in four innings and was dropped. He returned to Tests in 2005 against South Africa, facing pressure after a low batting average but, a gritty 72 off 54 balls and 3 wickets in a match earned him praise and in 2006, he shone in ODIs, scoring 389 runs and taking 11 wickets in the VB Series, earning Player of the Series honours. Despite missing an ODI Player of the Year award due to a drinking incident, he was named in the ICC’s World ODI XI.

Symonds’ maiden Test century came in the 2006 Boxing Day Test, scoring 156 and forming a 279-run stand with Matthew Hayden. In 2007, a biceps injury sidelined him for early World Cup matches, but he recovered to play in Australia’s victorious final against Sri Lanka, bowling the last ball. His ODI strike rate was above 90, with a highest score of 156, and his fielding made him a fan favourite.

Despite challenges, including injuries and off-field issues, Symonds’ career was marked by game-changing performances. His 2003 World Cup heroics, Test century, and ODI consistency cemented his legacy as a dynamic all-rounder who managed to perform under pressure and in 2012, he decided to retire from all forms of International Cricket.

Andrew Symonds in IPL

With his international career in full swing, Andrew Symonds lit up the Indian Premier League (IPL) from 2008 to 2011, playing for Deccan Chargers and later Mumbai Indians. Known for his big-hitting, useful bowling, and sharp fielding, Symonds was a star. In 2008, he became the most expensive foreign player, bought by Deccan Chargers for $1.35 million. His efforts helped them win the IPL title in 2009, making him a fan favourite. In 2008, Symonds played 4 games for Deccan Chargers, scoring 161 runs, including a brilliant 117* off 105 balls with 15 fours and 9 sixes.

Year Matches Not Outs Runs Highest Score Average Balls Faced Strike Rate 100s 50s 4s 6s 2008 4 1 161 117* 80.50 105 153.33 1 0 15 9 2009 8 1 249 60* 35.57 166 150.00 0 1 15 11 2010 16 2 429 54 30.64 341 125.80 0 4 35 18 2011 11 5 135 44* 33.75 138 97.82 0 0 9 3 Career 39 9 974 117* 36.07 750 129.87 1 5 74 41

(Andrew Symonds IPL Career)

His batting average was 80.50, but he didn’t take any wickets, giving away 101 runs in his bowling. Deccan had a tough season, but Symonds shone. In 2009, he played 8 matches, scoring 249 runs, with a top score of 60*, and hit at a strike rate of 150. He also took 7 wickets, with his best being 2/18. His all-round performance was key to Deccan winning the IPL title that year. In 2010, Symonds was at his best, playing all 16 matches for Deccan. He scored 429 runs, including four fifties, with a high of 54, and hit 35 fours and 18 sixes at a strike rate of 125.80. He also grabbed 12 wickets, with a best of 3/21, proving his value as an all-rounder.

(Andrew Symonds played for Deccan Chargers in the IPL 2008-2010)

After 2010, Mumbai Indians bought him for $850,000 in 2011. That year, he played 11 matches but struggled, scoring 135 runs with a best of 44* and a strike rate of 97.82. His bowling was quiet, taking just 1 wicket. Across 39 IPL matches, Symonds scored 974 runs at an average of 36.07, with a century, five fifties, 74 fours, and 41 sixes. His strike rate was 129.87, showing his attacking style. He took 20 wickets at an average of 33.70 and caught 21 balls in the field. Symonds’ time in the IPL, especially his 2009 title win with the Deccan Chargers, showed he could change games with his bat, ball, and energy, leaving a big mark on the league.