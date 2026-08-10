Sarfaraz Khan Returns to Team India as Replacement for Injured Star
Sarfaraz Khan has made his return to the Indian team for the first time since 2024. With Sai Sudharsan being injured and ruled out of the Test series, BCCI wanted a replacement as soon as possible. For this, they have turned their heads to Sarfaraz Khan, who has proved himself again.
One of the much awaited comebacks in the Indian team has been finally made. Sarfaraz Khan, who was not being picked in the team since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has finally made it back to the Indian side. And this time, he has been brought in as a replacement for Sai Sudharsan.
Sudharsan was named in the team against Sri Lanka, but his availability was subject to fitness clearance. And unfortunately, he was unable to be fit in time for the series, due to which he had to be ruled out. Now the BCCI has finally announced his replacement, and it has been in the form of Sarfaraz Khan.
He was a part of the Indian team in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but didn't get to play a single game. Since then Sarfaraz has worked a lot on his fitness, to ensure that his weight will never be an issue when it comes to selection.
Our Take
Sarfaraz Khan has finally made his return to the Indian team. But it still remains unclear whether he will be a part of the team's playing XI in the series against Sri Lanka. Devdutt Padikkal was able to display some fine performances for the Indian team in the warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI, where he has likely taken over the position of Sai Sudharsan at number three. It will be a challenging decision for the selectors and coach, to decide which played makes it to number three.