Sarfaraz Khan Returns to Team India as Replacement for Injured Star

Sarfaraz Khan has finally made his return to the Indian team. But it still remains unclear whether he will be a part of the team's playing XI in the series against Sri Lanka. Devdutt Padikkal was able to display some fine performances for the Indian team in the warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI, where he has likely taken over the position of Sai Sudharsan at number three. It will be a challenging decision for the selectors and coach, to decide which played makes it to number three.