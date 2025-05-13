On This Day in cricket-13th May 2003- How West Indies Pulled Off the Highest Run Chase in Test Cricket History Against Australia

(West Indies chased a target of 418 runs against Australia in the 4th Test in 2003)

A Test match against the strongest team in the world, a 3-0 series loss already, and a massive target of 418 runs to win the 5th Test as everything was going against the West Indies. A whitewash at home seemed certain but on 13th May 2003, the West Indies team created history. They pulled off the highest successful run chase in Test cricket by scoring 418 runs against a powerful Australian bowling attack. On a tough Day 5 pitch, it looked almost impossible, but the Caribbean side showed great fight and belief. For Test cricket fans, this match is still one of the most thrilling and unforgettable games ever played. Let’s relive the magic.

Australia vs West Indies: 4th Test (9th May 2003-13th May 2003)

With a dominating performance over the West Indies team in the Test Series, the Australian team was already 3-0 up and were on the verge of whitewashing the West Indies team at their home. The fourth test of the series was scheduled at the Antigua Recreation Ground, St John's, Antigua from 9th to 13th May as both the teams looked to grab a win in the last match. What unfolded was an unforgettable contest, with West Indies pulling off a stunning three-wicket victory, chasing 418 and they avoided the whitewash.

Australia’s First Innings:

Australia, electing to bat first after winning the toss, aimed to set a strong foundation on a pitch favoring batsmen. Their innings began cautiously, with openers Justin Langer and Matthew Hayden facing a disciplined West Indies attack. Hayden started aggressively, scoring 14 off 14 balls with three fours, but his stay was cut short in the sixth over when Jermaine Lawson dismissed him, caught by Vasbert Drakes, leaving Australia at 27/1. Langer, more composed, anchored the innings with 42 off 74 balls, hitting six fours, before Lawson struck again, getting him caught by Omari Banks in the 23rd over. Australia were 80/2, and the middle order needed to step up.

Martin Love and Darren Lehmann tried to stabilize, but Lehmann fell quickly for 7, caught by keeper Ridley Jacobs off Lawson in the 27th over, making it 93/3. Love battled for 36 off 93 balls but was bowled by Banks in the 38th over, leaving Australia at 128/4. Captain Steve Waugh showed resilience, scoring 41 off 77 balls with four fours, but Mervyn Dillon dismissed him, caught by Jacobs, in the 55th over. Adam Gilchrist, the wicketkeeper, contributed 33 off 65 balls before Dillon struck again, with Shivnarine Chanderpaul taking the catch in the 57th over, reducing Australia to 194/6.

(West Indies chased down 418 to defeat Australia in Antigua. It remains the highest successful chase in Test history)

The lower order fought back, with Andy Bichel’s 34 off 39 balls, including seven fours, providing a spark. However, Lawson’s fiery spell dismantled the tail. He dismissed Bichel, caught by substitute Marlon Samuels, in the 67th over, followed by Brett Lee (9) and Stuart MacGill (2) in quick succession. Jason Gillespie was the last to fall, caught by Jacobs off Lawson in the 72nd over, ending Australia’s innings at 240 in 72.1 overs. Lawson was the star, claiming 7/78, while Dillon took 2/53 and Banks 1/62. Extras, including 11 runs from byes, leg byes, wides, and no-balls, added to the total. Australia’s batting showed flashes of brilliance but lacked partnerships to push beyond a modest score.

West Indies First Innings:

West Indies, in response, faced a tough challenge against Australia’s pace-heavy attack. Their innings began disastrously, with Chris Gayle dismissed for a duck off Glenn McGrath’s first ball. Devon Smith and Daren Ganga steadied things, but Ganga fell for 6, caught by Gilchrist off Bichel in the 10th over, making it 30/2. Smith scored 37 off 74 balls before Brett Lee dismissed him, caught by Gilchrist, in the 23rd over. Vasbert Drakes promoted up the order, made 21 before Lee trapped him lbw in the 25th over, leaving West Indies at 80/4.

Brian Lara, the captain, led the fightback with a stylish 68 off 94 balls, including 12 fours and a six. He partnered with Ramnaresh Sarwan, who scored 24, but Bichel broke the stand, dismissing Sarwan in the 36th over. McGrath then bowled Chanderpaul for 1 in the 39th over, and West Indies were reeling at 140/6. Ridley Jacobs (26) and Lara added valuable runs, but Jacobs was run out, and Lara fell to Bichel in the 56th over.

(West Indies made history with the biggest successful chase in Test cricket, rallying from 74/3 to 418/7 to defeat Australia in Antigua)

The tail wagged briefly, with Omari Banks (13 not out) and Mervyn Dillon (12), but Lee and Stuart MacGill cleaned up, dismissing Dillon and Lawson (14). West Indies were bowled out for 240 in 65.3 overs, matching Australia’s total. Bichel took 3/53, Lee 3/72, and McGrath 2/44. The innings saw 18 extras, including 8 leg byes. Both teams were neck-and-neck, setting the stage for a thrilling second half as no one was in the lead after the first innings.

Australia’s Second Innings:

Australia’s second innings began with a mission to build a formidable lead. Openers Justin Langer and Matthew Hayden delivered a masterclass, putting on 242 for the first wicket. Langer scored a fluent 111 off 161 balls, with 17 fours and a six, before Chris Gayle dismissed him, caught by Brian Lara, in the 56th over as Hayden, the dominant force, smashed 177 off 260 balls, including 22 fours and three sixes, before a run-out ended his marathon knock in the 81st over but their partnership laid a solid foundation, taking Australia to 273/2 by the 62nd over.

The middle order, however, faltered. Adam Gilchrist managed only 6 before Omari Banks had him caught by substitute Marlon Samuels. Martin Love scored 2, falling to Banks in the 67th over, and Darren Lehmann made 14 before Mervyn Dillon bowled him in the 79th over. Steve Waugh, unbeaten on 45 off 70 balls, anchored the innings, while the lower order struggled as Andy Bichel was dismissed for a duck, and Brett Lee scored 18 before Dillon struck again.

(A feisty century from Ramnaresh Sarwan, a classic Chanderpaul ton, and a brave 7th wicket partnership helped the Windies defeat Australia)

Jason Gillespie (5) and Stuart MacGill (0) fell cheaply, but Glenn McGrath’s 14 helped Australia reach 417 in 104 overs. Dillon was the pick of the bowlers, taking 4/112, while Banks claimed 2/153 and Drakes 2/92 while extras, including 25 from byes, leg byes, and no-balls, boosted the total as Australia set West Indies a daunting target of 418, confident their bowlers could defend it, but the hosts had other plans.

West Indies Second Innings: 13th May 2003

Chasing 418, West Indies faced a monumental task, but their batsmen showed remarkable grit as openers Chris Gayle and Devon Smith started cautiously, reaching 48/1 by the 25th over and Gayle scored 19 before Brett Lee dismissed him, caught by Steve Waugh. Smith made 23 but fell to Jason Gillespie, caught by Gilchrist, in the 28th over. Daren Ganga’s 8 off 40 balls ended with an lbw to Glenn McGrath in the 39th over, leaving West Indies at 74/3 but Brian Lara ignited hopes with a dazzling 60 off 119 balls, including five fours and three sixes.

He partnered with Ramnaresh Sarwan, who played a match-defining knock of 105 off 139 balls, with 17 fours. Their 91-run stand took West Indies to 165/4 by the 64th over, but Stuart MacGill dismissed Lara, bowling him in the 65th over. Sarwan continued his assault, finding an able partner in Shivnarine Chanderpaul, who anchored the innings with a masterful 104 off 154 balls, including 17 fours and a six. Their 123-run partnership for the fifth wicket was the backbone of the chase, guiding West Indies to 288/5 by the 90th over.

The game tilted when Lee struck twice in the 91st over, dismissing Sarwan, caught and bowled, and Ridley Jacobs, caught by Gilchrist for a duck and at 288/6, West Indies were under pressure, but Chanderpaul held firm, supported by Omari Banks, who played a crucial knock of 47 not out off 114 balls as their 84-run stand for the seventh wicket kept West Indies alive, reaching 372/7 by the 116th over when Lee dismissed Chanderpaul, caught by Gilchrist and with 46 runs needed, Banks and Vasbert Drakes (27 not out off 47 balls) showed nerves of steel.

West Indies vs Australia, 4th Test at St John's, May 09 2003-May 13 2003 Australia West Indies 240 (72.1 overs) 240 (65.3 overs) Justin Langer 42 (74) Brian Lara 68 (94) Jermaine Lawson 7/78 (19.1 overs) Andy Bichel 3/53 (14 overs) 417 (104 overs) 418/7 (128.5 overs) Matthew Hayden 177 (260) Ramnaresh Sarwan 105 (139) Mervyn Dillon 4/112 (29 overs) Brett Lee 4/63 (23 overs) West Indies won by 3 wickets

The final stages were tense as Australia’s bowlers, led by Lee (4/63) and McGrath (1/50), kept the pressure on, but Banks and Drakes rotated the strike intelligently and the chase came down to the wire, with West Indies needing a handful of runs in the final overs and Drakes hit a crucial six off MacGill, and Banks’ composed batting ensured they stayed in the hunt. In the 129th over, with the scores level, Drakes guided a boundary off MacGill to seal the victory at 418/7, sparking wild celebrations.

Gillespie (1/64) and MacGill (1/149) toiled, but West Indies’ determination prevailed as Chanderpaul’s 104 earned him the Player of the Match, while Ricky Ponting’s 523-run series haul made him Player of the Series and the victory was a historic moment for West Indies, ending Australia’s whitewash hopes and proving their resilience.