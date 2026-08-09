VVS Laxman Hails Virat Kohli for Transforming Indias Fitness Culture
VVS Laxman was present in a press conference where he talked about Virat Kohli's role in transforming fitness. With the Centre of Excellence facing a lot of questions on fitness, Laxman came out in a press conference to address these issues.
Over the last few days, the BCCI Centre of Excellence has been on the headlines for a long time. Players are being declared fit, but they are being declared as injured again after playing a few games. To address these issues as soon as possible, the BCCI has decided to come up with quick solutions.
With the news of 13 Indian stars being present at the Centre of Excellence, VVS Laxman and other BCCI members decided to address these issues in the media. And it was done today, with the media members being present at the Centre of Excellence. They got to see the facilities being provided to the players for rehabilitation and even ask questions.
One question was asked to VVS Laxman for Virat Kohli. He responded by saying, “I think there is no doubt that Virat is an exemplary professional and the standards he sets for himself are something which he tries and goes out every time he plays (for) whichever team to meet those standards - that’s why he is a great role model and I think a lot of youngsters or players want to emulate him.”
Our Take
Virat Kohli has been one of the players who revolutionised fitness to a great extent in the Indian cricket team. It was very rare for the fans to see him miss out on any series or tournament and the reason for that being his injury. Over the last decade, he has consistently represented the Indian team and even Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL without many issues with his injury or fitness.