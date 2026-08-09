Twitter Erupts as Indias 1983 World Cup Heroes Reunite
The 1983 World Cup winning team reunited after more than 40 years. The history makers for the Indian cricket team had a chat together, as the media persons came to capture the viral moments. Since then, fans have been reacting to these viral pictures.
Some say that it was Sachin Tendulkar who revolutionised the game, while some say it was the introduction of the Indian Premier League. But the real reason why cricket has been a lot popular is not any one of them. It came back in 1983, when India lifted the cricket World Cup for the first time under Kapil Dev.
Players such as Sunil Gavaskar, Mohinder Amarnath, Ravi Shastri, and many more, with Kapil Dev leading the side. India finished the game in style and won the World Cup for the very first time. The 1983 World Cup squad played many games together, but time changed and players changed.
Eventually when no one thought that they would be able to see the 1983 World Cup squad again, things changed. Recently, the squad which helped India to win the 1983 World Cup reunited, as the players were thrilled with the emotions.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
2011 Squad Reunion
When 2011 World Cup squad reunites 😭 pic.twitter.com/8T2SQm2QyN— Suhii7 (@Suhii7__) August 9, 2026
A Twitter user showed what would happen if the 2011 World Cup squad reunited. It would be like a battle royale of the WWE, with each player going against one another.
Daaru Party
1983 World Cup Reunion ❌— Mufaddal Atif (@MufaddalAtif) August 9, 2026
1983 World Cup Reunion + Daru Party ✅😂🍻
Legends are celebrating like it’s 1983 all over again!
This is not just a reunion for the players who helped India to win the World Cup. Fans claim that this was a reunion and a daaru party at the same time.
Never Fade
Legends never fade… they only get more iconic!— Sonu Jaat • Cricket (@TheSonuJaat) August 9, 2026
Legends of the game never fade, even when their time has gone. They just get better and better with each passing day for the fans.