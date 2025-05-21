On This Day in Cricket - May 21

The month of May has seen some of the best moments in the game of cricket and on 21st May, history was made several times and in 1997, Saeed Anwar smashed a record-breaking 194 against India in Chennai. Four years earlier, in 1993, Robin Smith hit 167 not out for England, then the highest ODI score by a batter on the losing side. In 2016, James Anderson took ten wickets to help England crush Sri Lanka at Headingley and on the same date in 2017, Mumbai Indians edged out Rising Pune Supergiant in a last-ball IPL final. It’s truly a date full of cricketing drama.

On This Day - May 21, 1985 - The Birth of England’s Player-Turned-Commentator

The lady from England and the one who was born on 21st May 1985 in the town of High Wycombe, Isa Tara Guha, carved a remarkable journey in women’s cricket before transitioning into a celebrated commentator. Making her international debut at just 16 in 2001, Guha was a bustling right-arm fast-medium bowler who served England for over a decade.

(Isa Guha was born on 21st May 1985 in England)

Across 8 Tests, she claimed 29 wickets with best figures of 5 for 40 and an impressive average of 18.93. In 83 ODIs, she picked up 101 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls, while in 22 T20Is, she took 18 wickets. One of her finest performances came in the 2008 Ashes Test at Bowral, where she took 9 for 100 to help England retain the urn. A World Cup and T20 World Cup winner in 2009, Guha retired in 2012 and has since become one of the most respected voices in cricket broadcasting, breaking barriers in commentary.

On This Day - May 21, 1987 - Chris Broad Gets out on 99 against Pakistan

Getting out on 99 runs, Chris Broad narrowly missed a well-deserved century but played a pivotal role in England's 7-wicket win over Pakistan in the first ODI of the 1987 series at The Oval. Chasing a target of 233, Broad anchored the innings with a patient 168-ball knock, hitting four boundaries and keeping the chase steady despite wickets falling at the other end. His stand of 116 runs with Allan Lamb, who scored 61, ensured England's dominance after Pakistan posted 232 for 6, thanks largely to Javed Miandad’s valiant 113.

(Chris Broad was out for 99 runs against Pakistan)

Broad’s composed innings earned him the Player of the Match award and later, a joint Player of the Series title alongside Miandad. His ability to hold the innings together under pressure and guide England to victory highlighted his importance at the top of the order, even as he fell just one short of a milestone.

On This Day - May 21, 1993 - Mark Waugh steals the Show with a Brilliant Century

The match between England and Australia on May 21, 1993, at Edgbaston saw Australia win by 6 wickets in the second ODI of the series. England batted first and posted 277 for 5 in 55 overs, thanks to a brilliant unbeaten 167 from Robin Smith, who smashed 17 fours and 3 sixes. Craig McDermott was the standout bowler for Australia, taking 3 wickets for just 29 runs in 11 overs. In reply, Australia chased down the target in 53.3 overs, scoring 280 for 4.

(Mark Waugh scored 113 off 122 balls against England)

Mark Waugh anchored the innings with a superb 113 off 122 balls, while Allan Border remained unbeaten on 86. Chris Lewis picked up 2 wickets for England and despite losing early wickets, Australia recovered well and took a 2-0 lead in the series and Robin Smith was named Player of the Match for his outstanding century, and along with McDermott, was also awarded Player of the Series.

On This Day - May 21, 1997 - Saeed Anwar’s 194 Wins it for Pakistan Despite Rahul Dravid’s Fighting 107

What started as the 6th match of the ODI series between India and Pakistan on May 21, 1997, at Chennai turned into a historic encounter, thanks to Saeed Anwar's record-breaking knock. Electing to bat first, Pakistan posted a massive total of 327 for 5 in 50 overs, driven by Anwar’s breathtaking 194 off 146 balls, laced with 22 fours and 5 sixes. His innings, assisted by Shahid Afridi as a runner, broke Viv Richards’ previous record of 189 for the highest individual ODI score.

(Saeed Anwar made 194 runs in 146 balls against India)

Aaqib Javed starred with the ball for Pakistan, taking 5 wickets for 61 runs. In reply, India fought hard with Rahul Dravid scoring a composed 107 and Vinod Kambli adding 65 and despite their efforts, India were bowled out for 292 in 49.2 overs, falling short by 35 runs. Saqlain Mushtaq and Saleem Malik chipped in with key wickets, ensuring Pakistan sealed a memorable win.

On This Day - May 21, 2016 - England defeats Sri Lanka in 3 Days at Headingley

The test match at Leeds in 2016, wrapping up in just three days, saw England crush Sri Lanka in the 1st Investec Test. England batted first, posting 298, thanks to Jonny Bairstow’s brilliant 140 off 183 balls, with 13 fours and a six and Sri Lanka struggled, bowled out for a mere 91 in their first innings, with James Anderson (5/16) and Stuart Broad (4/21) tearing through their batting and Forced to follow on, Sri Lanka managed only 119, with Anderson (5/29) and Steven Finn (3/26) starring again.

(England defeated Sri Lanka by an Innings and 88 Runs)

Kusal Mendis’ 53 was their best effort, but it wasn’t enough and England won by an innings and 88 runs, taking a 1-0 series lead. Bairstow, with 9 catches and his century, was named Player of the Match and With this match, the England team took a 1-0 lead in the 3-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

On This Day - May 21, 2017 - Mumbai Indians Gets Their 3rd IPL Title

Winning by just 1 run in the Finals of a tournament, Mumbai Indians clinched their third IPL title in a nerve-wracking 2017 final against Rising Pune Supergiant at Hyderabad and Batting first, MI managed only 129 for 8, with Krunal Pandya top-scoring with a vital 47 off 38 balls and Pune’s bowlers, led by Jaydev Unadkat (2 for 19) and Washington Sundar (0 for 13), kept the pressure tight. Chasing 130, Supergiant seemed in control with Steven Smith scoring 51 and Rahane adding 44.

(Mumbai Indians defeated Rising Pune Supergiants by 1 run to lift the IPL 2017 Title)

But a dramatic final over by Mitchell Johnson, who took 3 for 26, turned the game. Jasprit Bumrah chipped in with 2 for 26, dismissing key players including Dhoni and With 11 needed off the last over and 4 off the final ball, Pune fell short by a single run at 128 for 6 and Krunal Pandya was named Player of the Match for his all-round contribution in the low-scoring thriller.