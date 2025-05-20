On This Day in Cricket - May 20

Just like the other days, 20th May has been an amazing day for cricket fans, marked by historic moments. In 1943, West Indies’ legendary wicketkeeper Deryck Murray was born, claiming 189 Test dismissals. In 1989, England’s gifted keeper Sarah Taylor, a 2009 World Cup winner, was born. In 1944, Essex’s Keith Fletcher, who captained England, entered the world. India’s elegant Anjum Chopra, born in 1977, later won the Arjuna Award. On this day in 1911, Ted Alletson’s explosive 189, including 89 in 15 minutes, stunned Sussex. In 1965, Yorkshire crumbled to a record-low 23 against Hampshire.

On This Day - May 20, 1977 - The Birth of Lazy Elegance Word as Anjum Chopra was Born

The lady who represented India, Anjum Chopra, born May 20, 1977, in New Delhi, was a stylish left-handed batter known for her graceful strokes, often compared to David Gower. From her debut in 1995, she played 12 Women’s Tests, scoring 548 runs with four fifties, averaging 30.44. In 127 WODIs, she amassed 2,856 runs, including one century, at 31.38. Her 18 WT20Is yielded 241 runs.

(Anjum Chopra played 12 Tests for the Indian Women’s Team)

Chopra’s elegant cover drives and ability to dance down to spinners shone, notably with a 98 in a Test win against England in 2006. She led India to the 2005 World Cup final and won three Asia Cups. A sharp fielder, she took 13 Test catches. Honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2007, Chopra retired in 2012 and became a respected commentator, leaving a legacy of class and consistency in Indian women’s cricket.

On This Day - May 20, 1991 - Birth of New Zealand’s Crisis Man, Daryl Mitchell

New Zealand’s crisis man, born on May 20, 1991, in Hamilton, Daryl Mitchell has become a vital all-rounder for the Black Caps. The 34-year-old right-handed batter and medium-pace bowler debuted in T20Is in 2019, Tests in 2019, and ODIs in 2021. In 31 Tests, he’s scored 2,059 runs at a 43.80 average, with 5 centuries, including a 190.

(Daryl Mitchell has played 52 ODI’s for New Zealand)

His 52 ODIs have yielded 2,041 runs at 48.59, with 6 centuries, while 75 T20Is brought 1,473 runs at a 138.30 strike rate. Mitchell’s clutch performances, like an unbeaten 72 in the 2021 T20 World Cup semi-final and 552 runs in the 2023 ODI World Cup, shine bright. He’s also taken 14 ODI wickets and 9 in T20Is. Playing for teams like Chennai Super Kings and Lahore Qalandars, he has been brilliant for them.

On This Day - May 20, 1999 - New Zealand Defeated Australia in the Group Stage of 1999 ODI World Cup

The 1999 ODI World Cup match on May 20 at Sophia Gardens saw New Zealand stun Australia by 5 wickets in a thrilling chase. Australia, batting first after winning the toss, managed 213/8 in 50 overs, with Darren Lehmann’s 76 off 94 and Ricky Ponting’s 47 off 88 leading the way. Geoff Allott’s 4/37 rattled them early. New Zealand’s reply started shakily at 49/4, but Roger Twose’s unbeaten 80 off 99, with 10 fours, and Chris Cairns’ 60 off 77, including 5 fours and 3 sixes, turned the tide.

(New Zealand defeated Australia by 5 wickets)

Their 148-run stand for the fifth wicket sealed the chase in 45.2 overs at 214/5. Twose earned Player of the Match for his composed knock. Damien Fleming took 2/43 for Australia, but New Zealand’s disciplined bowling and Twose’s grit outshone, giving them a memorable victory.

On This Day - May 20, 2004 - The start of Andrew Strauss’s Test Career

England’s legend and the man who led them to glory, Andrew Strauss, debuted in the 1st Test against New Zealand at Lord’s on May 20, 2004. Replacing the injured Michael Vaughan, Strauss shone, scoring a stylish 112 off 215_embeddings_1st innings, with 13 fours, and a gritty 83 off 171 in the second before being run out. His composed batting, blending solid defence with crisp drives, earned him Player of the Match as England won by 7 wickets.

(Andrew Strauss played 100 Test Matches for the England Team)

Strauss’s Test career spanned 100 matches, amassing 7,037 runs at a 40.91 average, including 21 centuries and 27 fifties, with a best of 177. Leading England in 50 Tests, he guided them to the No. 1 Test ranking and Ashes triumphs in 2009 and 2010-11. His debut century at Lord’s, one of only four such feats, marked the start of a stellar career.

On This Day - May 20, 2006 - West Indies Stuns India by Just 1 Run in 2nd ODI

For Indian cricket fans, the 2nd ODI on May 20, 2006, at Sabina Park was a heartbreaker as West Indies edged out a 1-run victory. West Indies posted 198/9, with Ramnaresh Sarwan’s unbeaten 98 off 138 balls anchoring their innings. India’s chase relied heavily on Yuvraj Singh’s gritty 93 off 121 balls, including 8 fours and a six. His classy drives and steady pacing kept India alive, but wickets tumbled around him.

(West Indies defeated India by just 1 run in the 2nd ODI)

Needing just a few runs, Yuvraj fell in the final over to Dwayne Bravo, leaving India at 197/10 in 49.4 overs. Ian Bradshaw’s 3/33 and tight bowling from Marlon Samuels (2/30) sealed the deal. Despite Yuvraj’s heroic effort, India’s collapse from 124/4 to 197 all out showed their batting fragility. Sarwan earned Player of the Match, leaving Indian fans stunned by the narrow defeat.

On This Day - May 20, 2010 - When Killer Miller Announced Himself at the Big Stage

Killer-Miller, rated as one of the best finishers in T20 cricket history, debuted for South Africa against West Indies on May 20, 2010, in Antigua. With South Africa struggling at 59/5, Miller smashed a vital 33 off 26 balls, including two sixes, helping his team reach 120/7. His calm, powerful hitting was key in a thrilling one-run win, as West Indies fell short at 119/7. Miller’s knock earned praise, setting the stage for a stellar career.

(David Miller made his debut for South Africa in 2010)

In 130 T20Is, he’s scored 2,591 runs at a 33.21 average, with a 140.66 strike rate, including two centuries and eight fifties. Known for clutch performances, like his 106* Against India in 2022, Miller’s explosive batting and cool-headed finishes have made him a T20 legend, shining in leagues like the IPL and T20 World Cups.

On This Day - May 20, 2023 - LSG Defeats KKR by 1 Run to Seal Playoffs Spot

For the match in the IPL on May 20, 2023, at Eden Gardens, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clinched a thrilling 1-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 68th match. LSG posted 176/8, powered by Nicholas Pooran’s explosive 58 off 30 balls, with 4 fours and 5 sixes, earning him Player of the Match.

(LSG defeated KKR by 1 run in the IPL 2023)

KKR’s chase saw Rinku Singh’s valiant 67 off 33, including 6 fours and 4 sixes, but they finished at 175/7. Ravi Bishnoi’s tight 2/23 and Yash Thakur’s 2/31 kept KKR in check. LSG’s innings had early stumbles at 73/5, but Pooran’s blitz and a 50-run stand with Ayush Badoni (25) revived them. KKR’s bowlers, led by Sunil Narine (2/28), fought hard, but LSG’s spinners and death bowling sealed their playoff spot.